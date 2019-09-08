Vik Standart

Features:





1. Your constructor strategies.





2. Large selection of standard indicators.





3. Exact market entry according to your strategy.





4. Slip filter.





5. Support for four and five characters.





6. Trend trading.





7. Trading in flat.





8. Minimum deposit.





9. Aggressive or quiet trade.





10. Limit the lot.

11. Position tracking.





12. Restoring balance after loss.





Input parameters





Lot - fixed lot size.

StopLot - lot restriction.

UseVxod - enable / disable login pattern.

UseStop - enable / disable stop.

UseTake - enable / disable profit.

SLCoef - ATP stop coefficient.

TPProc– profit in% of risk.

UseTrailing - enable / disable position tracking.

TrailingStop - how many points a profit is required to start a trailing stop.

TrailingStep - step of the trailing stop.

UseTrendMA - enable / disable trend definitions by the MA indicator.

TFma - MA trend timeframe.

MAperiod - period of MA.

STANDARD INDICATORS:

UseProboySAR - enable / disable SAR. (Input when the indicator line is broken)

SARshag - step of the SAR indicator. (0.02)

SARmaksimum - maximum SAR indicator. (0.2)

UseBBKanal - enable / disable the Bollinger Bands indicator. (Hang up from the upper and lower lines)

BBKPeriod - period of Bollinger Bands. (channel)

BBKOtklon - rejection of Bollinger Bands. (channel)

BBKZdvig - Zdvig Bollinger Bands. (channel)

UseBBCenter - enable / disable the Bollinger Bands indicator. (Rebound from the midline to the direction of the midline)

BBCPeriod - period of Bollinger Bands. (Centre)

BBCOtklon - rejection of Bollinger Bands. (Centre)

BBCZdvig - Zdvig Bollinger Bands. (Centre)

UseMOM - enable / disable the Momentum indicator.

MOMPeriod - period of Momentum.

MOMLevel - Momentum level.

UseADX - enable / disable the ADX indicator.

ADXPeriod - ADX period.

ADXELevel - ADX level.

UseMACD - enable / disable the MACD indicator.

BistrPeriod - fast MACD period.

MidlPeriod - slow MACD period.

SignalPeriod - pertode of the MACD signal line.

UseRSI - enable / disable the RSI indicator.

RSIperiod - RSI period.

RSILevelBuy - the level of entry into RSI purchases.

RSILevelSell - RSI sales entry level.

UseDeMark - enable / disable the DeMarker indicator.

DMPeriod - DeMarker period.

BuyDMLevel - level of entry into DeMarker purchases.

SellDMLevel - DeMarker sales entry level.

UseWPR - enable / disable the WPR indicator. (Williams' Percent Range)

WPRPeriod - WPR period.

WPRLevelS - WPR sales entry level.

WPRLevelB - entry level to WPR purchases.

UseCCI - enable / disable CCI indicator.

CCIVariant - CCI login option. (you can choose one of three)

CCIPeriod - CCI period.

CCILevel - level of entry into purchases or sales by CCI.

UseRSIcentr - enable / disable the RSI indicator. (Suppression of level 50)

RSIperiodC - RSI period.

RSILevelCentr - the level of entry into purchases or sales by RSI. (50)

INDICATOR STRATEGIES:

UseMAHL - enable / disable the MAHL strategy. (for D1)

MAHLPeriod - period MA. (value from 5 to 10)

POSITION EXIT PARAMETERS:

MinProfitPips - minimum profit to exit a position.

UseExitCCI - enable / disable output by CCI signal.

CCIPeriod - CCI period.

CCILevel - CCI level.

K_Martin - lot multiplier. (restoration of balance after loss)

OrdersClose - quantity using the lot multiplier.

PARAMETERS Martin:

UseCloseAll - enable / disable closing all orders at profit.

Profit - profit for closing all orders.

UseMartin - enable / disable Martin.

UseSignalMartin - enable / disable additional Martin signals.

StepMinus - grid step in points for Martin.

MuitiMinus is a lot multiplier for Martin.

UseModify - enable / disable TP installation in points for Martin.

SetkaProfit - TP size in points for Martin.

OTHER PARAMETERS:

TryCount - the number of attempts to open or modify an order.

Slippage - slippage filter.

Magic - magic number for orders.

I do not recommend using Martin for trading.





I would be grateful for your positive feedback and ratings - this inspires me to further improve the strategies of my advisers.