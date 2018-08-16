Symbol Switch Demo

With Symbol Switch you can easily change the symbol of all open charts without losing your analysis or template.

Easily monitor many symbols with only one monitor.

Auto save\load analysis separately for each symbol (including all graphical analysis and attached indicators).

The indicator shows the symbols which are visible in your MT4 "Market Watch" window. To add\remove a symbol just add\remove it from MT4 "Market Watch" window.

Monitoring all symbols profit with the panel.

Works with all brokers.

Up to 100 symbols.





How to use

Just open a new chart and attach the Symbol Switch, you will see the list of the all symbols in the chart, Click on any symbol you wish to switch to. Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/_q_uvBwTw7E





Indicator parameters