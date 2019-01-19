Night Scalper EA Lite

2.25

The Night Scalper EA Lite is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades at night and relies on price reversion. The EA trades using market orders and has the option to use time averaging to improve performance. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe, but will also work on AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF and likely many more. A VPS is advisable when trading this system and a low spread and commission based broker is best. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings.

View More Products - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robots4forex/seller#!category=1
Monitoring Signals - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/robots4forex?orderby=gain

Features

  • No Money Management
  • Lot size limited to 0.1
  • Fully automated
  • High win rate aggressive scalping
  • Always a stop loss in place
  • This system is NFA/FIFO compliant
  • All you need is a VPS


Input Settings

Order Settings

  • MagicOrderNumber - Unique number for the EA to identify its trades. Any integer.
  • Lots - Number of fixed lots per trade if money management is off. Values from 0.01 to 50.0.
  • Slippage - Slippage in pips. Values from 1 to 10.
  • AllowNewTrades - Turn this of to disable new trades, true/false.
  • PositionComment- Allows you to set the position comment.

Entry Settings

  • TimeFrame - Timeframe drop-down selection to lock EA to a timeframe so that selection of the chart timeframe doesn't affect the EA. When testing ensure the tester timeframe is set to the same value.
  • CloseTimeFrame - Timeframe to use when looking to close positions.
  • MaxSpread - Maximum spread in pips that the EA will trade. Values from 1.0 to 10.0.
  • TakeProfit - The take profit (Setting to 0 disables). Values from 0 to 100 depending on the pair being traded.
  • StopLoss - The fixed stop loss visible to the broker - Values 25 to 200 depending on the pair being traded.
  • GMTOffsetHours - Offset in hours for your broker's time zone - Values -12 to 12.
  • StartCandleHour - Start bar hour - Values 0 to 24.
  • EndCandleHour - End bar hour - Values 0 to 24.
  • RSIPeriod - The RSI period used as entry signal - Values 1 to 40.
  • RSIThreshold - The RSI threshold used as entry signal (Setting to 0 disables) - Values 0 to 40.
  • RSIThresholdBuy - The RSI threshold used as entry buy signal (Setting to 0 disables) - Values 0 to 40.
  • RSIThresholdSell - The RSI threshold used as entry sell signal (Setting to 0 disables) - Values 0 to 40.
  • RSIClosePeriod - The RSI period used as close signal - Values 1 to 40.
  • RSICloseThreshold - The RSI threshold used as close signal (Setting to 0 disables) - Values 0 to 40.
  • RSICloseThreshold2 - The RSI upper threshold used as close signal (Setting to 0 disables) - Values 0 to 40.
  • TakeProfitReductionMins - The reduction of TP in minutes - Values 0 to 1000.
  • TakeProfitMin - The minimum TP for reduced TP over time - Values 0 to 10.
  • ClosePositionsFriday - If enabled open positions are closed on Friday at the set time, true/false.
  • ClosePositionsFridayLastHour - The hour to close positions on Friday - Values 0 to 24.
  • ClosePositionsFridayMinutes- The minute to close positions on Friday - Values 0 to 59.

Optimization & Defaults

Default input values are for EURUSD M5. If optimizing, optimization of RSIPeriod, RSIThreshold, RSIClosePeriod and StopLoss are needed to find the best results.


Reviews 4
Rochelle Brown
367
Rochelle Brown 2019.02.10 17:26 
 

Received positive results so far with this EA!

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4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
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Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Real Trading Account LIVE SIGNAL 100K REAL:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2388151 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and res
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
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Sergey Kasirenko
5 (1)
Experts
Long Beach EA is a trend following system that uses the Keltner Channels indicator for trade entries.  The EA monitors the upper, middle, and lower Keltner Channels.  When price reaches or breaks the upper channel boundary the EA will buy and when it reaches or breaks lower channel boundary the EA will sell.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  The EA is doing well o
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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Robots4Forex Ltd
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The Extreme Breakout EA is a fully automated multi currency Expert Advisor that trades time based breakouts and has various options to improve performance. The Extreme Breakout EA trades using pending orders and has the option to enter using market orders if required. View More Products - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robots4forex/seller#!category=1 Monitoring Signals - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/robots4forex?orderby=gain Designed for USDJPY. Features Fully automated Not sensitive t
Night Lottery EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
Experts
The Night Lottery EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades at night and relies on price reversion. The EA trades using market orders and uses time averaging to improve performance. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. View More Products - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robots4forex/seller#!category=1 Monitoring Signals - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/ro
Night Scalper EA MT5
Robots4Forex Ltd
Experts
The Night Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades at night and relies on price reversion. The EA trades using market orders and uses time averaging to improve performance. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe, but will also work on AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF and likely many more. A VPS is advisable when trading this system and a low spread and commission based broker is best. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. View More
Custom EA MT5
Robots4Forex Ltd
Experts
Custom EA – Fully Automated, Highly Customisable Trading Solution Custom EA is a powerful expert advisor (EA) designed for traders who want full control over their trading strategies. It offers extensive customisation options, seamless third-party indicator integration, and multiple entry and exit strategies. Whether you are automating trades, using neural networks for decision-making, or managing multiple accounts, Custom EA provides the flexibility and precision needed for both beginners and e
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jalawrence
114
jalawrence 2026.05.29 13:04 
 

At first I tried it with the AUDUSD pair and it opened 4 trades at the same time. Stop loss was $9.00 and take profit 85 cents. I closed off those trades and removed the EA. Then I tried it with the pair it was built for, EURUSD, and it didn't open any trades.

Tanveer Ahmed
229
Tanveer Ahmed 2019.02.15 20:17 
 

Good

tomi777
15
tomi777 2019.02.14 10:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rochelle Brown
367
Rochelle Brown 2019.02.10 17:26 
 

Received positive results so far with this EA!

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