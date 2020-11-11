TradeAssistant For Free
- Utilities
-
Tiecheng FuAdvocating EA trading, happy trading, forex traders with more than 10 years of trading experience,
programming is only an indispensable skill for trading, but also a hobby. I have released some products that I am using and satisfied with.
- Version: 1.88
- Updated: 20 April 2022
A "simple design" trading panel, which is characterized by small byte size, low CPU usage, simple steps, and quick operation, 1 to 2 clicks to complete a functional operation,
saving time and increasing efficiency . The panel is easy to use, and it is not complicated to set parameters, which is in line with traders' habits. At the same time, its compact-
design, clear at a glance, and comprehensive functions are a powerful tool for manual trading!
- Click "Bid Price" to display historical transaction path
- Click "Ask Price" to switch between points and price input
- Click "spread" to clear all arrows
- Click the "Camera" to take a quick screenshot
- Click "Lot" to display the "Statistics Panel", such as: lots statistics, equity, average price, daily profit and loss, etc
- Click "SL or TP" to quickly delete stop loss or take profit
- Click "PD" to quickly delete stop loss and take profit for pending orders
- Support "trailing stop" and "break even" functions
- Draw a line to "open a position" or "alarm" (The price is higher/lower than the "Red/Yellow" line to automatically place an order or alarm)
- Risk %Equity, Automatically calculates the lot according to the specified risk and stop loss size
- Support "OCO order", - one cancels the other - option that cancels specific pending orders on the same symbol, if one of them is triggered
- Support the function of time manager - opening or closing by time.
- Support Closing of positions when a specified profit is reached.
- Supports basic operations such as Reverse, Reverse x2, Close Profit, Close Loss, Close Last, Close position by parts, locking positions etc.
- It supports both Chinese and English languages, and supports two versions of MT4/MT5
- Support real-time monitoring of leverage and reminder of changes in leverage
- Support keyboard keys to quickly place orders
- Support hidden take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop from brokers
- Support magic ID and comment option, customizable for every individual trade
- Note: the magic ID is 0, Orders with different magic ID for the same currency pair can be managed
Attentions:
This free version only works on XAGUSD,CADCHF, The full version can be purchased here TradeAssistant for MT4 and TradeAssistant for MT5
Хорошая торговая панель.