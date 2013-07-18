Exp THE X FULL

4.79

Universal automatic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 working on standard indicators. UniversalEA 

  1. The Constructor EA is provided with a large set of functions.
  2. You can select one of 20 signals to open a position and 5 of 20 filters to sort out the signals of the standard indicators included in the MetaTrader package.
  3. Besides, you can adjust the indicator parameters, select a timeframe, and specify a signal bar for each signal.

You can also download The X EA for the MetaTrader 4 terminal The X for MT4

Attention! A new universal trading advisor  Exp - The xCustomEA working on custom indicators:

 The EA contains the following functions:

  • counter-trend averaging,
  • additional opening in the direction of a trend,
  • trailing stop,
  • breakeven,
  • closing by total profit or loss,
  • virtual stoploss takeprofit and trailing stops,
  • ability to use positions or pending/limit orders,
  • martingale,
  • trailing stop by Parabolic,
  • drawdown limitation functions,
  • trading by time and weekdays
  • and many others...

The complete manual and description of the EA settings   + DEMO + PDFcan be found in our blog 

Descriptions of settings and inputs

Even in the blog, there is information on how to optimize and test our adviser The X

If you wish to buy an automated trading adviser with autooptimizations check out our TickSniper!

Note! It is a constructor of strategies with our set of functions. You should optimize the EA based on signals and enabled functions.

Available signals and filters

  1. Ma - Moving Average
  2. MACD - Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD)
  3. STOCH - Stochastic Oscillator
  4. RSI - RSI
  5. CCI - Commodity Channel Index (CCI)
  6. WPR - Williams Percent Range (WPR)
  7. BB - Bollinger Bands
  8. Envelopes - Envelopes
  9. Alligator - Alligator
  10. OsMA - Moving Average of Oscillator (OsMA)
  11. AO - Awesome Oscillator (AO)
  12. Ichimoku
  13. Accelerator/Decelerator (AС)
  14. Bar
  15. ADX
  16. ZIGZAG
  17. ATR
  18. ADX Wilder
  19. Money Flow Index
  20. Fractals

Main parameters 

Trading strategy

  • IndSigToTrade - selection of signal type;
  • TF_IndSigToTrade1 - selection of timeframe for the signal;
  • Signal_Reverse - reversing the main indicator signal;
  • ClosePositionifChangeOWNSignal - closing opposite positions when the main signal changes;
  • OWNSIGNAL_shift - bar a signal is taken from: 0 - from the current one, 1 - from the first closed one, 2 - from the second closed one.....;
  • FILTER_IndSigToTrade2 - FILTER_IndSigToTrade6 - selection of signal type for filtration (five filters can be used simultaneously);

SIGNAL FUNCTIONS

  • OpenBarControlOnly - only open positions at bar opening (emulation of operation mode "Open bars only");
  • TypeTradeBUYSELL - selection of position types to be opened (BUYSELL, OnlyBuy, OnlySell);
  • ReverseSignal - true - reverse a strategy signal;
  • ONlyOnePosbySignal - opening only one position: either BUY and / or SELL;
  • OnePosPerDirection - allow having one position per direction (BUY SELL);
  • OnlyOnePositionPerMagic - opening only one position by magic number (on the entire account);
  • OnlyAlternateSignals - alternate position types: BUY SELL BUY SELL;
  • MAX_BUY_POSITION -MAX_SELL_POSITION - the maximum number of BUY SELL positions;
  • ClosePosifChange - close positions when an opposite signal emerges;
  • MaxSpreadToNotTrade - MinSpreadToNotTrade - min/max allowed spread for the EA operation;

MAIN TRADING FUNCTIONS 

  • StopOrderUSE - Use pending orders or limit orders, false = open positions;
  • StopOrderDeltaifUSE - distance for pending orders;
  • Lots - fixed lot;
  • DynamicLot - dynamic lot;
  • LotBalancePercent - risk % of deposit for the dynamic lot;
  • Martin - martingale ratio for a trade following a losing one, not used of set to 1;

    OTHER FUNCTIONS AND SETTINGS

    Attention! This is a universal trading strategy builder! You must optimize it for your requirements!

    Developer Vladon - Expforex


    Reviews 38
    Temuri
    44
    Temuri 2024.12.02 10:33 
     

    очень хорошый советник! большие возможности, вправду универсалный, единственно что надо сделат самому узнат возможности советника и ползоватся им. инструмент отличный, осталное от треидера зависит как им ползоватся.

    Evangelos Skikos
    218
    Evangelos Skikos 2022.08.22 00:46 
     

    I have been working with universal x for 3 years, you can easily make an EA, which sells for $1000 to $12.483 the only thing missing is a good recovery, for now i'm doing recovery with VirtualTradePad.....I believe that in some time the author will add a very good one!!!

    Suhail Chougule
    289
    Suhail Chougule 2022.08.08 07:26 
     

    Hi All below was my earlier review , After my issue got resolved , I would say hats off to the kindness and prompt action of the author of this EA. My issue was my mistake in understanding the EA. There was no bug in it. It is an excellent product.

    Though I would like to add to the features of the product

    1) Separation of configurations especially indicators for Buy and Sell. For example I generally look at lows i.e. moving average of lows for my buying signal and RSI of high and vice versa for Sell signal. If we can some how have separate configuration for indicators it would be good.

    2) Bars Bear/Bull if we can get also to provide time gone after bar started after which to consider buy or sell would also be very good.

    ----------------------Below is start of my earlier review left over here for reference-------------------------

    Interestingly I was working on older versions of this EA and the autolot was working as per my understanding and now the auto lot has gone bad. No matter what I put it does not take it. Only starts with fixed lot of 0.01 i.e. that is minimum lot. Also fixed lot is not working what ever you fix it goes to the minimum lot i.e. 0.01. Please fix this bug ASAP.

    I have sent you the details on the comment section kindly look into it please!!!

    ---------------------------------------------End of my previous review--------------------------------------------------------------------

    Recommended products
    Brent Trend Bot
    Maksim Kononenko
    4.46 (13)
    Experts
    The Brent Trend Bot special feature is simple basic tools and logic of operation. There are no many strategies and dozens of settings, like other EAs, it works according to one algorithm. The operating principle is a trend-following strategy with an attempt to get the maximum profitability adjusted for risk. Therefore, it can be recommended for beginners. Its strong point is the principle of closing transactions. Its goal is not to chase profits, but to minimize the number of unprofitable trans
    FREE
    SimpleTrade by Gioeste
    Giovanni Scelzi
    4 (3)
    Experts
    Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
    FREE
    Babel Assistant
    Iurii Bazhanov
    4.5 (8)
    Experts
    Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
    FREE
    PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.33 (49)
    Experts
    This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
    FREE
    King Experts V2
    Craig Alden Matteo
    Experts
    King_Expert EA - Professional Trading System Overview King_Expert EA is a sophisticated automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that combines trend-following strategies with intelligent risk management. The EA uses a multi-layered approach to identify high-probability trading opportunities while incorporating advanced features like grid averaging and dynamic position management. Core Trading Strategy Primary Signal Generation EMA Crossover System : Uses dual Exponential Moving Averages (21/50
    FREE
    Triple Indicator Pro
    Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Triple Indicator Pro: ADX, BB & MA Powered Trading Expert Unlock precision trading with Triple Indicator Pro, an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your market edge. Combining the power of the ADX (trend strength), Bollinger Bands (market volatility), and Moving Average (trend direction), this EA opens trades only when all three indicators align 1 - ADX (Average Directional Index) indicator – This indicator measures the strength of the trend, if the trend is weak, the expert avoids
    FREE
    Bitbot V6 Ultimate Grid
    Roelof Roy Methorst
    Experts
    30-DAY FULLY FUNCTIONAL TRIAL – EXPERIENCE THE POWER OF BITBOT V6 ULTIMATE GRID & NEURAL MODEL BRAIN! Bitbot V6 Ultimate Grid is the most advanced and flexible grid trading system for MetaTrader 5, now enhanced with our AI-driven Neural Model Brain for truly adaptive and intelligent trading decisions. Whether you’re a professional algorithmic trader or an ambitious newcomer, Bitbot V6 gives you the performance, safety and transparency you need to scale your results to the next level. Key Featur
    FREE
    Fibo Trader FREE MT5
    Grzegorz Korycki
    3 (3)
    Experts
    Fibo Trader is an expert advisor that allows you to create automated presets for oscillation patterns in reference to Fibonacci retracements values using fully automated and dynamically created grid. The process is achieved by first optimizing the EA, then running it on automated mode. EA allows you to switch between automatic and manual mode. When in manual mode the user will use a graphical panel that allows to manage the current trading conditions, or to take control in any moment to trade ma
    FREE
    Blue CARA MT5
    Duc Anh Le
    Experts
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
    Gyroscopes mt5
    Nadiya Mirosh
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
    Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
    Tonny Obare
    4.86 (49)
    Indicators
    Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
    FREE
    Magic EA MT5
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Experts
    Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
    News Scalper EA
    Igor Widiger
    Experts
    News Scalper EA is an Expert Advisor for trading EURUSD - GBPUSD - XAUUSD pairs, positioning your positions during the news. Developed by an experienced trader with over 17 years of trading experience. News Scalper EA uses a news calendar from MQL5 and trades according to them. With sophisticated strategy and risk management, the EA protects your positions from larger losses! News Scalper EA lets you close the SL after the set time (1 minute, planned) when the position is in minus, which proves
    FREE
    Reversal Composite Candles
    MetaQuotes Ltd.
    3.67 (15)
    Experts
    The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
    FREE
    LVL RSI mt5
    LVL Invest
    Experts
    Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator as well as a personal touch. Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content. Expert advisors currently available: LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL Bollinger Bands   Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry
    FREE
    Pullback ATR
    Sergio Tiscar Ortega
    2 (1)
    Experts
    Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
    FREE
    Breakout Londres
    Victor Paul Hamilton
    Experts
    Do You Dare To Trade Time-Tested Methods Instead Of Martingale Fantasies? . 74 downloads when it was free and not one thanks . Retail traders Lol .  The sad truth is that the most profitable strategies often look the most boring in back-tests, but retail traders want action and excitement - which is exactly why 95% of them lose money. This EA actually forces some user interaction and understanding - you need to set proper session times, understand your broker's requirements, and adjust paramet
    FREE
    Golden Square X
    Huynh Tan Linh N
    4 (9)
    Experts
    This is my latest Free version for Gold. With optimized parameters and user-friendly features, this version is likely very easy to use and highly effective. You can customize TP and SL parameters as you wish, but the default settings should work well for you without the need for further adjustments.  This version is designed for the M5. This version does not require a large capital investment; only $100-$200 is sufficient for Golden Square X to run and generate profits for you. Based on backtest
    FREE
    TrailingFusion
    Christos Iakovou
    Experts
    FusionTrailing EA – Your Ultimate Weapon for Market Domination! Transform your trading and crush every market move with the most advanced trailing stop system available. FusionTrailing EA delivers unstoppable power with its dual-mode setup: • Fusion Mode: Automatically sets a bulletproof stop loss using a maximum loss threshold and activates smart trailing
    FREE
    Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA
    Allan Munene Mutiiria
    4.35 (49)
    Experts
    Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA Step into the fast lane of forex trading with Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA , a powerhouse expert advisor crafted for MetaTrader 5 that turns market volatility into your playground. This isn’t your average EA—it’s a precision scalping machine driven by a dynamic grid trading strategy, blending razor-sharp Moving Average (MA) crossover signals with a robust set of customizable features. Whether you’re a scalper hunting quick pips or a strategist riding market waves, this EA deli
    FREE
    Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
    Percival David
    Experts
    Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
    Range Auto TP SL
    Dilwyn Tng
    4.47 (38)
    Experts
    Range Auto TP SL  is for you, 100% free for now, download it and give me a good review and you are free to use it for lifetime !!!! Range Auto TP SL is a EA to set Stop Loss and Take Profit level based on range using Average True Range (ATR). It works on both manually opened positions via PC MT5 Teriminals or MT5 Mobiles and EA/robots opened position. You can specify magic number for it to work on or it can work on all the positions. Many EA does not good Stop Loss and Take Profit function and
    FREE
    FDow
    Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
    Experts
    FDow – Algorithmic Simplicity with Professional-Grade Robustness FDow is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the Dow Jones (US30) using a minimalistic yet highly effective rule set. Built around only two of the most reliable technical indicators — the SMA (Simple Moving Average) and the ATR (Average True Range) — this system generates clean, transparent, and easy-to-interpret trading signals. Unlike complex and over-engineered strategies, FDow relies on pure trend-following log
    Three Moving Averages
    MetaQuotes Ltd.
    3.2 (25)
    Experts
    The trade strategy is based on three moving averages. To determine the trend, it uses three exponentially smoothed moving averages: FastEMA, MediumEMA and SlowEMA. Trade signals: Buy signal: FastEMA>MediumEMA>SlowEMA (upward trend). Sell signal: FastEMA<MediumEMA<SlowEMA (downward trend). Input parameters: Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_FastPeriod = 8; Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_MediumPeriod = 38; Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_SlowPeriod = 48; Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_StopLoss = 400; Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_TakeProfit = 900; Inp_
    FREE
    Sonic R Pro Enhanced
    Huu Thuong Nguyen
    Experts
    Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 $249 Only for the First 5 Buyers! Live Signal Check the live performance of Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Live Sonic R Trading Strategy Sonic R Pro Enhanced is an upgraded version of the traditional Sonic R strategy, automating trades based on the Dragon Band (EMA 34 and EMA 89) and incorporating advanced algorithms to maximize performance. Timeframes: M15, M30 Supported Pairs: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Trading Style: Swing Trading - Pullback & Counter-
    Go Long Advanced
    Phantom Trading Inc.
    5 (8)
    Experts
    The Go Long EA implements an advanced intraday trading strategy based on the principle of systematic daily trading with multiple technical confirmations. While many traders seek complex algorithms, this EA combines simple yet effective concepts with sophisticated risk management and multiple technical filters. The EA opens positions at a specific time each day, but only when market conditions align with multiple technical indicators. This systematic approach helps capture intraday moves while a
    FREE
    Morning Range Breakout
    Vladimir Kuzmin
    Experts
    Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) is a straightforward trading advisor that implements a breakout strategy based on the morning range. It identifies the high and low within a specified time interval (e.g., 08:00–10:00 UTC) and opens a trade on a breakout upward or downward. The free version includes core functionality without restrictions. All parameters and messages are in English, per MQL5 Market requirements. Key Features Detects morning range based
    FREE
    SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
    Adam Gerasimov
    Experts
    SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
    UsdJpy RangeBot Pro
    Kwaku Appenteng Wiredu
    Experts
    UsdJpy RangeBot Pro – Expert Advisor for Breakout Trading UsdJpy RangeBot Pro is a breakout-based Expert Advisor developed for the USDJPY pair. It identifies trading opportunities during the early hours of the London session by analyzing a defined range and executing pending orders above or below it. The EA applies fixed logic, clear visual elements, and built-in risk controls. This tool is designed for disciplined breakout trading without the use of breakeven, martingale, or grid systems.
    FREE
    Eurusd Bollinger Bands Breaker
    Tomas Vanek
    2.5 (2)
    Experts
    The EU_15_111517128_S_Op_CF_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on EURUSD using the M15 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/eurusd-bollinger-bands-breaker/ Key details are: Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe
    FREE
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (394)
    Experts
    Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    4.85 (27)
    Experts
    LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
    Aot
    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
    4.75 (52)
    Experts
    AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (101)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
    CryonX EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    5 (11)
    Experts
    Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (13)
    Experts
    LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
    Nova Gold X
    Hicham Chergui
    2.73 (26)
    Experts
    Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.65 (20)
    Experts
    Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
    X Fusion AI
    Chen Jia Qi
    4.9 (30)
    Experts
    X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 out of 20 spots remaining — almost sold out. The price will increase soon to $999 . Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an a
    Golden Hen EA
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (15)
    Experts
    Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining nine independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and T
    Goldwave EA MT5
    Shengzu Zhong
    5 (7)
    Experts
    LIVE SIGNAL (Real Trading Account) LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My    This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5 . When used with the recommended and optimized settings , and on a reputable ECN / RAW spread broker , live trading behavior should closely reflect the performance and trade structure of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, execution, and VPS e
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.82 (90)
    Experts
    Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.52 (77)
    Experts
    Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (497)
    Experts
    Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
    Vortex Turbo EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (89)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.52 (66)
    Experts
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (29)
    Experts
    IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    4.16 (19)
    Experts
    Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
    ABS GoldGrid
    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
    4.18 (28)
    Experts
    S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
    Golden Zephyr
    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
    2.33 (3)
    Experts
    Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
    HTTP ea
    Yury Orlov
    5 (9)
    Experts
    How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
    Cheat Engine
    Connor Michael Woodson
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Cheat Engine is a midrange gold scalping system that can make decisions based on global forex sentiment via web-based API. Cheat Engine live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 199 USD Single shot trading only. No grid or martingale ever. Intelligent trailing stop exits that adapts to daily volatility The global forex sentiment is a measurement of hundreds of thousands of traders' positions totaling over 1 billion USD in account value. Cheat Engine is able to
    Gold Atlas
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    5 (7)
    Experts
    Read This First (Very Important) Not designed for short-term account flipping or fast profits No Martingale / No Grid / No AI Designed for traders focused on long-term consistency Live Results: Live Signal | Main Portfolio | FTMO Results LAUNCH PRICE! Only 4 Copies Left At Current Price. Next Price $289. Final Price $999 What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approach to capture both intraday moves and large
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.37 (51)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
    Ultimate Pulse
    Clifton Creath
    5 (4)
    Experts
    live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****7 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
    Pivot Killer
    BLODSALGO LIMITED
    4.63 (24)
    Experts
    Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (30)
    Experts
    Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
    Golden Synapse
    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
    3.78 (55)
    Experts
    Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
    More from author
    Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    3.82 (34)
    Utilities
    Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
    Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.69 (65)
    Utilities
    Trade copier for MetaTrader 4.   It copies forex trades, positions, and orders from any accounts. It is one of the best trade copiers   MT4-MT4, MT5 - MT4   for the   COPYLOT MT4   version (or   MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5   for the   COPYLOT MT5   version).        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex Copier  version for      MetaTrader 5  terminal ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 )-  Copylot Cli
    Exp5 AI Sniper for MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    3 (3)
    Experts
    Our team is thrilled to introduce Trading Robot, the cutting-edge Smart Trading Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader terminal. AI Sniper is an intelligent, self-optimizing trading robot designed for MT5 . It leverages a smart algorithm and advanced trading strategies to maximize your trading potential. With 15 years of experience in trading exchanges and the stock market, we have developed innovative strategy management features, additional intelligent functions, and a user-friendly graphical inte
    Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    3.97 (58)
    Experts
    Exp-TickSniper -  high-speed tick scalper with auto-selection of parameters for each currency pair automatically. Do you dream of an adviser who will automatically calculate trading parameters? Automatically optimized and tuned? The full version of the system for MetaTrader 4:   TickSniper  scalper  for MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Full Description   + DEMO + PDF The EA has been developed based on experience gained in almost 10 years of EA programming. The EA strategy works with any SYMBOLS. The
    VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.58 (72)
    Utilities
    Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
    CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.87 (31)
    Utilities
    Closing positions in MetaTrader 4 upon reaching the total profit/loss with the profit trailing function. You can enable the Virtual stops (Separate Order) , Calculating and closing for BUY and SELL positions separately (Separate BUY SELL) , Closing and calculating all symbols or the current symbol only (All Symbols) , Enable trailing for profit ( Trailing Profit) Close on total profit and loss in deposit currency, points, or % of the balance. The application is designed for use on any account t
    Profit or Loss Pad
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.27 (11)
    Utilities
    Closing positions in MetaTrader 5 upon reaching the total profit/loss with the profit trailing function.   CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing You can enable the  Virtual stops (Separate Order) , calculating and closing for  BUY and SELL positions separately (Separate BUY SELL) , closing and calculating  all symbols or the current symbol only (All Symbols) , enable trailing for profit ( Trailing  Profit) Positions are closed based on a value  in deposit currency, points, % and drawdown . The appl
    Exp SafetyLock PRO
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.57 (28)
    Utilities
    SAFETYLOCK is a powerful tool that enables traders to shield their positions from sudden market reversals by automatically placing an opposite order for any open trade. When a trader or an Expert Advisor (EA) initiates a position, SAFETYLOCK immediately sets a corresponding pending order (Buy Stop or Sell Stop). If the original position starts incurring losses, the pending order is triggered, creating a protective lock that helps mitigate risk. This Expert Advisor offers flexibility, allowing y
    Exp TickSniper
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    3.97 (30)
    Experts
    Exp-TickSniper is a fast tick scalper that automatically selects parameters for each currency pair separately. The EA has been developed based on experience gained in almost 10 years of EA programming. The EA performs short-term trades using smart trailing stop and based on the current currency pair data, its quotes, specification and spread. The averaging strategy is used to prevent losses caused by the signals detection algorithm. If an open position suffers a certain loss, then the function
    Exp Tick Hamster MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    3.59 (17)
    Experts
    Expert  with automatic optimization of all parameters for any trading symbol for MetaTrader 5. Trading EA without settings! Tick   Hamster  - This is an  automated trading expert for newbies and users who want to avoid setting up an advisor! Make trading easier than ever before with our automated trading expert, which is designed especially for beginners. Say goodbye to the hassle of setting up an advisor and hello to stress-free trading. Get started today and take your first steps towards succe
    Exp Assistant 5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.77 (122)
    Utilities
    Auto Setting, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, breakeven levels, enabling virtual stop loss and take profit. Exp Assistant will help you organize maintenance of your positions. This program, the Expert Advisor, is designed to automatically set the  Real or Virtual   Stop Loss and Take Profit  levels for your positions while trading.  You can easily manage all the operations of the Expert Advisor from the control panel on the chart.  If you face any difficulty in setting stop loss, take pro
    FREE
    Exp5 The xCustomEA for MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.27 (11)
    Experts
    Universal trading adviser on custom indicators for MetaTrader 5. Builder of strategy. Write the name of your indicator with Arrow and signal buffers, and our EA xCustomEA trades on these signals. You can also use many of our built-in functions. Version for MetaTrader4:  The xCustomEA  version  for MetaTrader 4 terminal The functionality of the universal trading adviser The xCustomEA exactly duplicates all the parameters of our advisor  The X  except one: The xCustomEA  works on a custom indicat
    VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.86 (59)
    Utilities
    Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
    Exp5 Tester PAD for Strategy Tester
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.5 (28)
    Utilities
    The utility allows you to manually test your strategies in the strategy tester. One-click trading on the visualization chart. Convenient and complete functionality for testing trading skills is now available in the strategy tester as well. Forex Tester Pad is a trading simulator for strategy tester. Trading using indicators. The main functions of our utility        MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install       How to get Log Files     How To Test and Optimize    
    FREE
    Lib5 EAPadPRO for MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.5 (6)
    Libraries
    Library to add the Information Panel to your Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. We can not guarantee that the information and interface of the program will give you a profit on deals, but we will definitely say that even the simplest interface of the program can strengthen the first impression. Detailed description and instructions for adding our panel to your Expert Advisor are in our blog: LIB - EAPADPRO Step-by-step instruction Detailed description of our panel and instructions for using EAPADP
    FREE
    Averager FULL
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.62 (13)
    Utilities
    Exp-Averager  is designed to Average your trades that have received a certain drawdown by opening averaging trades. The adviser can open additional positions on the trend and against the trend! Includes an average trailing stop for a series of positions! They are increasing and decreasing the lot. A popular strategy for bringing unprofitable positions to the average Price.        MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install       How to get Log Files     How To Test
    Exp4 THE X FULL Universal EA for MT4
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.06 (17)
    Experts
    Universal indicator advisor for MetaTrader 4 with a wide range of functions, working on standard indicators. Strategy builder in 1 Expert Advisor. Lots of trading indicators from the standard MetaTrader set. Possibility to choose 1 out of 20 signals and 5 out of 20 filters. More than a hundred parameters for individual customization to suit your requirements. For each signal, you can customize the indicator parameters, select a timeframe, and specify a signal bar. Links: The X for MetaTrader 5
    Exp Swing
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.49 (57)
    Experts
    It uses the model of a famous strategy called Swinger (Pendulum, Cheburashka) - alternate placing of pending orders with increased lot. The strategy lies in placing two opposite pending orders. When the price moves in a certain direction, one pending order is triggered, while the lot size of the other order is increased. The EA provides three types of opening pending orders (TypeofTrade) Auto-opening after placement (Instant opening AutoTrade) Opening and management after manual opening (Manual
    FREE
    Exp5 Swing PRO for MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    Experts
    The Swing model-based trading strategy involves placing two opposing pending orders with increased lots. As the market price moves in a certain direction, one of the orders is triggered while the lot size of the other is increased.  This approach allows traders to capture profit while minimizing risks, making it a reliable way to trade forex, stocks, and commodities. The use of this strategy in financial trading has been widely recognized for its ability to facilitate informed decision-making,
    Exp5 COPYLOT MASTER for MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.4 (10)
    Utilities
    Exp5 - COPYLOT MASTER is a trade copier for МetaТrader 5 and MetaTrader 4. It copies Forex trades from any accounts. Installation This Expert Advisor is a master copier. Install the Expert Advisor in the terminal from which you want to copy trades. Specify any text label name as pathWrite, for example, "COPY". Install COPYLOT MASTER for MT5 on the terminal from which you want to copy trades.  Then install  COPYLOT Client MT4  on the MT4  terminal to which you want to copy. Or  Copylot Client MT5
    FREE
    Exp4 Duplicator
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.5 (22)
    Utilities
    The Expert Advisor repeats trades and positions a preset number of times on your account  MetaTrader 4 . It copies all deals opened manually or by another Expert Advisor. Copies signals and increases the lot from signals ! Increases the lot of other EAs. The following functions are supported: custom lot for copied trades, copying Stop Loss, Take Profit, use of trailing stop.        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install       How to get Log Files     How To Tes
    Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.52 (27)
    Utilities
    Trade copier for МetaТrader 4. It copies forex trades, positions, orders  from any accounts. # It is one of the best МТ4   -   МТ4, МТ5   -   МТ5, МТ4   -   МТ5, МТ5   -   МТ4   trade copiers today. #  The unique copying algorithm exactly copies all trades from the master account to your client account. High operation speed. Tough error handling. A powerful set of features. #  All these qualities are combined in a single program - EXP - COPYLOT . #  The program can be run on multiple terminal b
    FREE
    Exp Assistant 4
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.88 (76)
    Utilities
    AutoSetting stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, breakeven levels, enabling virtual stops. Exp Assistant will help you organize maintenance of your positions. This Expert Advisor will set all the necessary stop loss and take profit levels for your positions. All the Expert Advisor operation is managed from the control panel on the chart. If you have open positions, but your Expert Advisor cannot set stop loss, take profit, trailing stop or breakeven, and if you trade manually, you can use the
    FREE
    Exp4 The xCustomEA for MT4
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4 (5)
    Experts
    Universal trading adviser on custom indicators for MetaTrader 4. Builder strategy. Write the name of your indicator with Arrow and signal buffers, and our EA xCustomEA trades on these signals. You can also use many of our built-in functions. Version for MetaTrader 4:  The xCustomEA  version  for MetaTrader 5 terminal The functionality of the universal trading adviser The xCustomEA exactly duplicates all the parameters of our advisor  The X  except one: The xCustomEA  works on a custom indicator
    Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    2.33 (3)
    Experts
    AI Sniper   is an intelligent, self-optimizing trading robot designed for MT4   terminals. Utilizing a sophisticated algorithm and cutting-edge trading methodologies, AI Sniper epitomizes excellence in trading optimization. With over 15 years of extensive experience in both exchange and stock markets, our team has crafted this Expert Advisor, incorporating innovative strategy management features, intelligent functionalities, and an intuitive graphical interface. Each facet of AI Sniper is metic
    Ind5 Extra Report Pad
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.76 (34)
    Utilities
    Traders Diary: This is a statistics panel providing analysis of your trading account for MetaTrader 5. The analysis results are displayed on the chart in real time. Multicurrency trading is very popular.        MT4 version Full Description +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install       How to get Log Files     How To Test and Optimize     All products from Expforex However, greater the amount of trades, the more difficult it is to analyze the profitability of each of them. Analyzing trades by mont
    FREE
    Exp4 Tester PAD for Strategy Tester
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.89 (19)
    Utilities
    The utility allows you to manually test your strategies in the strategy tester. One-click trading on the visualization chart. The latest version of the utility offers advanced features for traders to manually test their trading strategies. With the strategy tester, you can now evaluate the effectiveness of your trading strategies in a simulated environment. This functionality allows you to analyze the performance of your trading techniques and refine them to improve your trading skills. Moreover
    FREE
    Exp5 Duplicator
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.75 (8)
    Utilities
    Expert Advisor Duplicator repeats trades/positions a preset number of times on your account  MetaTrader 5 . It copies all deals opened manually or by another Expert Advisor. It is possible to increase the lot size of the signals. Copies signals and increases the lot from signals! MQL5 Signal Lot Increase; The following functions are supported: custom lot for copied trades, copying StopLoss, TakeProfit, use of trailing stop and much more.        MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To
    Ind5 InfoPad Information Panel
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.89 (9)
    Indicators
    INFOPad is an information panel that creates information on the selected currency pair in the MetaTrader 5 terminal. There are 5 functions of this indicator: Shows the main and main information on the selected symbol: Ask BID, Spread, Stop Level, Swap, Tick value, Commission prices; Shows the future targets of SL target and TP Target (The number of points of the established stop loss and take profit, the dollar amount); It shows the profit received for the periods: Today, Week, Month, Year, Tot
    FREE
    Ind4 Extra Report Pad
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.62 (39)
    Utilities
    Traders Diary: This is a statistics panel providing analysis of your trading account for MetaTrader 4. The analysis results are displayed on the chart in real time. Multicurrency trading is quite popular nowadays. However, the greater the amount of trades, the more difficult it is to analyze the profitability of each of them.        MT5 version Full Description +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install       How to get Log Files     How To Test and Optimize     All products from Expforex Analyzing
    FREE
    Filter:
    Temuri
    44
    Temuri 2024.12.02 10:33 
     

    очень хорошый советник! большие возможности, вправду универсалный, единственно что надо сделат самому узнат возможности советника и ползоватся им. инструмент отличный, осталное от треидера зависит как им ползоватся.

    Evangelos Skikos
    218
    Evangelos Skikos 2022.08.22 00:46 
     

    I have been working with universal x for 3 years, you can easily make an EA, which sells for $1000 to $12.483 the only thing missing is a good recovery, for now i'm doing recovery with VirtualTradePad.....I believe that in some time the author will add a very good one!!!

    Suhail Chougule
    289
    Suhail Chougule 2022.08.08 07:26 
     

    Hi All below was my earlier review , After my issue got resolved , I would say hats off to the kindness and prompt action of the author of this EA. My issue was my mistake in understanding the EA. There was no bug in it. It is an excellent product.

    Though I would like to add to the features of the product

    1) Separation of configurations especially indicators for Buy and Sell. For example I generally look at lows i.e. moving average of lows for my buying signal and RSI of high and vice versa for Sell signal. If we can some how have separate configuration for indicators it would be good.

    2) Bars Bear/Bull if we can get also to provide time gone after bar started after which to consider buy or sell would also be very good.

    ----------------------Below is start of my earlier review left over here for reference-------------------------

    Interestingly I was working on older versions of this EA and the autolot was working as per my understanding and now the auto lot has gone bad. No matter what I put it does not take it. Only starts with fixed lot of 0.01 i.e. that is minimum lot. Also fixed lot is not working what ever you fix it goes to the minimum lot i.e. 0.01. Please fix this bug ASAP.

    I have sent you the details on the comment section kindly look into it please!!!

    ---------------------------------------------End of my previous review--------------------------------------------------------------------

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    298299
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2022.08.09 23:27
    FULL INFO about your problem: How to make Files https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/732566 ⚠️⚠️⚠️
    Diego Venceslau Da Silva
    203
    Diego Venceslau Da Silva 2022.03.01 16:10 
     

    Excellent EA. It actually represents in practice everything we ever wanted to jump from the pages of technical analysis manuals. Even creating complex configurations such as being able to generate signals with different timeframes, increasing the probability of success, learning that each indicator has its configuration concomitant with the asset that you want to trade. The EA gives you the freedom to create your own strategy, not having to be tied to other EA's that force you to be tied to a single person's strategy and hostage to periodic updates. Anyway, for the price you pay, this EA is simply a gift. Thank you Vladislav.

    Rudolf Strahm
    199
    Rudolf Strahm 2022.01.05 16:57 
     

    Hallo Valdislav habe noch nicht sehr viel mit dem The X Full gearbeitet Habe heute mein Tick Sniper auf der Platform Admiral Maket MT5 mit VPS in Betrieb Genommen mit EURUSD mit Konto von 1000E kann ich noch 2 weitere FX Paare auf dem gleichen VPS Starten ?. Habe noch andere Programme von Dier. Mir gefält das Desigen und die Immer Gleiche Struktur in der Darstellung auf dem Desktop Bin begeister von Deine Erklärungen . Sori für Nur Deutsch aber googel hilft ja Heute gut bin der Ruedi ein älteres Kalliber Gruss Ruedi

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    298299
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2022.01.05 17:01
    Guten Tag. Ja, Sie können zusätzliche Grafikfenster öffnen und Programme installieren.
    Deniz90
    47
    Deniz90 2021.11.10 18:17 
     

    Excellent EA, providing endless opportunities. The author is very helpful and responsive, definitely recommended.

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    298299
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2021.11.10 18:23
    Thank you.
    Tyler Roberts
    573
    Tyler Roberts 2021.05.31 21:21 
     

    This is by far the best expert I have purchased. It's a little complicated at first but after you play around and learn the functions it works great. The only EA I have made consistent money from! check my signals, those are all using this expert

    Iceberg0010
    132
    Iceberg0010 2021.05.28 16:20 
     

    Крутой конструктор, радует обширный диапазон настроек. Аналогов по сути нет - ценник крайне адекватный для такого комбайна

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    298299
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2021.05.28 16:25
    Спасибо большое.
    Abdulncuna1 Cuna
    91
    Abdulncuna1 Cuna 2021.04.27 09:18 
     

    Hello guys pls help me out to make this EA work is not working , and i I didn't do any modification I just bought it and put it run but is not opening the positions I don't know what's the problem MT5 use. Pls

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    298299
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2021.04.27 09:22
    Hello. You have entered the reviews section. In order to understand your problem, please write in the discussion and attach your pictures, logs.
    What signal are you using?
    =========================================================================================================
    ⚠️⚠️⚠️ FULL INFO about your problem: How to make Files https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/732566 ⚠️⚠️⚠️
    ==========================================================================================================
    julia-Tkachenko
    19
    julia-Tkachenko 2021.03.24 13:36 
     

    Супер навороченный комбайн на стандартных индюках. Класс!

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    298299
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2021.03.24 13:37
    Спасибо за отзыв. ))
    Sammy Boy
    1342
    Sammy Boy 2020.10.28 12:04 
     

    Excellent work Vladislav! thank u

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    298299
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2020.10.28 17:06
    Thank you
    jon alfredsson
    70
    jon alfredsson 2020.10.10 13:14 
     

    sisadar

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    298299
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2020.10.16 18:26
    Thank
    Guilherme Jose Mattes
    3514
    Guilherme Jose Mattes 2020.02.16 02:26 
     

    Most complete EA in the MQL market! Great!

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    298299
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2020.10.16 18:26
    Thank you.
    Patrik Stefan Lindell Lagerman
    891
    Patrik Stefan Lindell Lagerman 2020.02.12 20:44 
     

    Very good product and support.

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    298299
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2020.10.16 18:26
    ))) thank
    MrBoMT5
    34
    MrBoMT5 2020.01.27 00:48 
     

    Hello, everyone. For important reasons I had to make a correction to the old text. (This is a translation)

    PWD 3
    73
    PWD 3 2020.01.10 15:18 
     

    Nice!

    avtal
    50
    avtal 2019.12.25 21:01 
     

    This is one of the great EAs available in the MQL community. The best universal EA for MT5. It has many features and can be configured countless strategies. Everything works great. The author provides support and keeps EA up to date with new versions of MT5. Thank you.

    Exxtra
    130
    Exxtra 2019.02.03 19:42 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    talha8877
    305
    talha8877 2018.12.16 18:53 
     

    This EA makes profit if you keep testing and testing until you find the best optimization.

    I think it's the best Universal EA out there. My only problem would be to add custom indicators that are not included in this advisor but Vladislav created The CustomX version for that, it's basically the same EA but with the ability to add your custom indicators or other third party experts.

    baixorj
    67
    baixorj 2018.12.14 16:44 
     

    HI, I bought the software The X and I need to install him again, to another MetaTrader, of the other Broker in the same computer. But I can't find a way to download to the another Metatrader. Help me, please.

    (Portuguese) Eu comprei o software The X e preciso instalá-lo novamente, para outro MetaTrader, do outro Broker no mesmo computador. Mas não consigo encontrar uma maneira de baixar para o outro Metatrader. Ajude-me, por favor.

    12
    Reply to review