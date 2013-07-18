Exp THE X FULL
- Experts
- Vladislav Andruschenko
- Version: 25.977
- Updated: 3 December 2025
- Activations: 10
Universal automatic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 working on standard indicators. UniversalEA
- The Constructor EA is provided with a large set of functions.
- You can select one of 20 signals to open a position and 5 of 20 filters to sort out the signals of the standard indicators included in the MetaTrader package.
- Besides, you can adjust the indicator parameters, select a timeframe, and specify a signal bar for each signal.
The EA contains the following functions:
- counter-trend averaging,
- additional opening in the direction of a trend,
- trailing stop,
- breakeven,
- closing by total profit or loss,
- virtual stoploss takeprofit and trailing stops,
- ability to use positions or pending/limit orders,
- martingale,
- trailing stop by Parabolic,
- drawdown limitation functions,
- trading by time and weekdays
- and many others...
Descriptions of settings and inputs
Note! It is a constructor of strategies with our set of functions. You should optimize the EA based on signals and enabled functions.
Available signals and filters
- Ma - Moving Average
- MACD - Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD)
- STOCH - Stochastic Oscillator
- RSI - RSI
- CCI - Commodity Channel Index (CCI)
- WPR - Williams Percent Range (WPR)
- BB - Bollinger Bands
- Envelopes - Envelopes
- Alligator - Alligator
- OsMA - Moving Average of Oscillator (OsMA)
- AO - Awesome Oscillator (AO)
- Ichimoku
- Accelerator/Decelerator (AС)
- Bar
- ADX
- ZIGZAG
- ATR
- ADX Wilder
- Money Flow Index
- Fractals
Main parameters
Trading strategy
- IndSigToTrade - selection of signal type;
- TF_IndSigToTrade1 - selection of timeframe for the signal;
- Signal_Reverse - reversing the main indicator signal;
- ClosePositionifChangeOWNSignal - closing opposite positions when the main signal changes;
- OWNSIGNAL_shift - bar a signal is taken from: 0 - from the current one, 1 - from the first closed one, 2 - from the second closed one.....;
- FILTER_IndSigToTrade2 - FILTER_IndSigToTrade6 - selection of signal type for filtration (five filters can be used simultaneously);
SIGNAL FUNCTIONS
- OpenBarControlOnly - only open positions at bar opening (emulation of operation mode "Open bars only");
- TypeTradeBUYSELL - selection of position types to be opened (BUYSELL, OnlyBuy, OnlySell);
- ReverseSignal - true - reverse a strategy signal;
- ONlyOnePosbySignal - opening only one position: either BUY and / or SELL;
- OnePosPerDirection - allow having one position per direction (BUY SELL);
- OnlyOnePositionPerMagic - opening only one position by magic number (on the entire account);
- OnlyAlternateSignals - alternate position types: BUY SELL BUY SELL;
- MAX_BUY_POSITION -MAX_SELL_POSITION - the maximum number of BUY SELL positions;
- ClosePosifChange - close positions when an opposite signal emerges;
- MaxSpreadToNotTrade - MinSpreadToNotTrade - min/max allowed spread for the EA operation;
MAIN TRADING FUNCTIONS
- StopOrderUSE - Use pending orders or limit orders, false = open positions;
- StopOrderDeltaifUSE - distance for pending orders;
- Lots - fixed lot;
- DynamicLot - dynamic lot;
- LotBalancePercent - risk % of deposit for the dynamic lot;
- Martin - martingale ratio for a trade following a losing one, not used of set to 1;
OTHER FUNCTIONS AND SETTINGS
- Averaging
- VirtualStops,StopLoss,TakeProfit;
- Adding to a position following the trend
- Operation time
- MAIN TRADING FUNCTIONS
- TRAILING STOP
- TRAILING STOP by PARABOLIC SAR
- Breakeven
- CLOSE BY TOTAL PROFIT AND LOSS
- CURRENCY PAIR SETTINGS
- INDICATOR SETTINGS
- PROFITorLOSS LIMIT SETTINGS
- DRAWDOWN LIMITATION SETTINGS
Attention! This is a universal trading strategy builder! You must optimize it for your requirements!
Developer Vladon - Expforex
очень хорошый советник! большие возможности, вправду универсалный, единственно что надо сделат самому узнат возможности советника и ползоватся им. инструмент отличный, осталное от треидера зависит как им ползоватся.