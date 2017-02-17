Extra Report Pad - a professional solution for the analysis of your trading account

📊 ExtraReportPad for MetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader 5 Free professional trading account report, statistics dashboard and trader diary directly inside MetaTrader. ExtraReportPad helps traders analyze open and closed trades, filter results by symbol, date, Magic number and comment, study profit distribution, export reports to CSV / HTML and understand the real performance of a trading account.

















🎬 Watch How ExtraReportPad Works The video shows how ExtraReportPad analyzes your MetaTrader account, displays trade statistics, filters results and helps understand trading performance directly inside the terminal.





📊 ExtraReportPad for MT4 and MT5 ExtraReportPad is a free reporting panel for traders who want more information than the standard MetaTrader report can provide.





🚀 What is ExtraReportPad?

ExtraReportPad is a free professional account report indicator for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

It works like a trading statistics dashboard, account report and trader diary directly on the chart. The panel analyzes your open and closed trades in real time and helps you understand where your trading result comes from: which symbols are profitable, which Magic numbers work better, which comments belong to which strategy, which months were strong, and which trades created the largest drawdown or profit.

The standard MetaTrader report is useful, but it is not always enough. When you trade several symbols, use several Expert Advisors, test scalpers, run grids, trade manually and automatically at the same time, it becomes difficult to analyze performance from the default report alone.

ExtraReportPad solves this problem by giving you a detailed visual report inside the terminal.

📈 Real-Time Account Analysis Analyze open and closed trades directly in MetaTrader without external services. 🔎 Powerful Filters Filter reports by symbol, date, Magic number and comment. 📄 CSV / HTML Export Export reports to CSV or HTML for review, sharing and external analysis. 🧮 Detailed Statistics Study profit factor, drawdown, expected payoff, recovery factor, win/loss series and more.





🖥 New ExtraReportPad Dashboard Design The updated dark dashboard design makes trading statistics easier to read directly inside MetaTrader. The main table can show current positions and account history in one structured view.





⭐ Why Traders Use ExtraReportPad

Analyze trading results in real time without waiting for manual report preparation

without waiting for manual report preparation See open trades, closed trades and all trades in separate tabs

in separate tabs Filter results by symbol, date, Magic number and comment

Understand which currency pairs are profitable or unprofitable

Analyze Expert Advisor performance by Magic number

Study manual and automatic trades separately

Export detailed reports to CSV and HTML

View detailed account statistics beyond the standard MetaTrader report

beyond the standard MetaTrader report Analyze distribution by symbols, comments, Magic numbers and time

Use it as a trader diary directly inside MetaTrader

Get a Myfxbook-like mini dashboard inside your terminal

inside your terminal Use it for free on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5

✅ Main value: ExtraReportPad helps you stop guessing and start analyzing. It shows which trades, symbols, months, strategies and Magic numbers actually produce your result.





🧠 Why the Standard MetaTrader Report Is Not Enough

MetaTrader can generate a standard account report, but when your trading becomes more complex, the standard report quickly becomes limited.

For example, you may need to know:

Which symbols gave the largest profit?

Which symbols created losses?

Which Expert Advisor Magic number performs best?

Which comments belong to which strategy?

Which month was profitable?

Which day of week or hour is dangerous?

How many BUY and SELL trades were profitable?

What is the average profit and average loss?

What is the maximum series of wins or losses?

Which trades created the biggest balance curve changes?

ExtraReportPad is designed to answer these questions directly on the chart and in exported reports.





🧩 Main Tabs and Report Structure

ExtraReportPad organizes information into practical tabs. Each tab answers a different question about your trading account.

Tab What it shows All Trades Current positions and historical trades together in one table. Trades Current open trades and live position information. History Closed deals from account history. Detailed Report Account statistics, profit factor, expected payoff, recovery factor, drawdown and win/loss analysis. Graph Balance curve and visual performance result. Symbols Distribution of BUY/SELL trades, profitable and losing results by symbol. Magics Performance analytics by Magic number. Comments Performance analytics by trade comments and strategy labels. Time Profit, lots and entries by hours, days of week and months.





Important: to display all closed positions from account history, open the Account History tab in MetaTrader, right-click and select All History.





🔎 Filters: Symbol, Date, Magic and Comment

Filters are one of the most important parts of ExtraReportPad.

Without filters, all trades are mixed together. With filters, you can isolate exactly the data you need: one symbol, one month, one Expert Advisor, one Magic number, one comment, one group of trades or one strategy.

Filter How it helps Symbol Analyze one currency pair, metal, index or CFD separately. Date / Month Analyze performance for today, yesterday, week, last week, month or custom date range. Magic Number Analyze a specific Expert Advisor, utility, copier or automated strategy. Comment Analyze trades belonging to a specific comment, copy source, manual system or strategy label.





🔎 Filter Block in the Panel The filter block allows the trader to narrow the report by symbols, dates, Magic numbers and comments directly from the panel.





📊 All Trades Tab — Current Positions and History Together

The All Trades tab combines current positions and historical trades in one detailed table.

This is useful when you want to understand the full picture of your account: what has already been closed, what is still floating, how the balance changed after each trade, and how different positions affected the account result.

📊 All Trades Table The All Trades tab combines current positions and historical trades in one detailed table, so the trader can see the full account picture in one place.

Main Columns Available for Trade Analysis

Sequence number in the report

Ticket / order number

Symbol and trade type

Lot size

Open time and open price

Close time and close price

Holding time

Stop Loss and Take Profit

Commission and swap

Profit and points

Net profit

Percent result

Balance after trade

Maximum and minimum deviation during the trade

Note: maximum and minimum deviation values require enough M1 history for the symbol. For more accurate data, download full M1 history for the tested instruments.





📌 Trades Tab — Current Open Deals

The Trades tab shows current open positions. This is useful when you want to analyze not only closed history, but also the current floating state of the account.

For active trading, this tab helps you monitor open trades, floating profit or loss, current points, lots, Stop Loss, Take Profit, swap, commission and current account impact.





📚 History Tab — Closed Deals

The History tab shows closed deals from your account history. This is the main place for analyzing the real result of completed trades.

The tab uses the same idea as the All Trades table, but focuses on closed positions. You can filter the data and scroll pages if there are too many deals to fit on one screen.





📈 Detailed Report Tab — Full Account Statistics

The Detailed Report tab shows complete statistical information about the trading account. This is where ExtraReportPad becomes much more powerful than a simple list of trades.

The report can show many important metrics used by traders and strategy developers: gross profit, gross loss, total net profit, profit factor, expected payoff, recovery factor, drawdown, number of trades, win rate, largest profit, largest loss, average profit, average loss, consecutive wins, consecutive losses and more.

📈 Detailed Report Dashboard The Detailed Report tab summarizes the account performance: profit factor, expected payoff, recovery factor, drawdown, win/loss statistics and consecutive trade series.

Main Statistics in the Detailed Report

Metric Meaning Deposit / Balance / Equity Base account values used for account state and result analysis. Gross Profit / Gross Loss Total profit of winning trades and total loss of losing trades. Total Net Profit Difference between total profit and total loss. Profit Factor Ratio between gross profit and gross loss. Expected Payoff Average expected result per trade. Recovery Factor Relationship between profit and maximum drawdown. Drawdown Absolute, maximal and relative drawdown information. Total Trades Total number of trades included in the filtered report. Win / Loss Statistics Profit trades, loss trades, long/short positions and win percentages. Series Statistics Maximum consecutive wins, losses, profit series and loss series.





📉 Graph Tab — Balance Curve and Visual Result

The Graph tab displays a balance curve based on account history. This helps you understand whether the account result is smooth, unstable, strongly dependent on one trade, or affected by drawdown periods.

When filters by symbol, month, Magic number or comment are changed, the graph and statistics can be recalculated for the selected data.

📉 Balance Graph and Performance Visualization The Graph tab visualizes the account balance curve and helps quickly identify stable growth, drawdown zones and sharp changes in trading performance.





🌐 Symbols Tab — Distribution by Symbols

The Symbols tab helps you understand which instruments are responsible for your profit and loss.

This is extremely useful when trading many pairs. One symbol may look active but unprofitable, another may have fewer trades but better net profit, and a third may create most of the drawdown.

🌐 Symbol Distribution Analytics The Symbols tab shows which instruments create profit or loss and separates BUY and SELL results for every symbol.

What Symbol Distribution Can Show

Number of BUY and SELL trades by symbol

Number of profitable trades by symbol

Total profit by symbol

Total loss by symbol

Total lot of profitable trades

Total lot of losing trades

Comparison between long and short directions





🧠 Magics Tab — Expert Advisor Analytics

The Magics tab is one of the most important sections for traders who use several robots or combine manual and automatic trading.

Each Expert Advisor usually has its own Magic number. With this tab, you can separate one EA from another and see which strategy actually creates profit, loss, volume and trade count.

🧠 Magic Number Analytics The Magics tab helps analyze each Expert Advisor or strategy separately by Magic number, which is essential when several robots work on the same account.





💬 Comments Tab — Strategy Labels and Trade Sources

The Comments tab groups trades by order comments.

This is useful when comments contain strategy labels, copy-trading IDs, assistant labels, manual trade notes, ticket references or internal system comments. It helps separate one source of trades from another when Magic numbers alone are not enough.

💬 Comment Distribution Analytics The Comments tab groups trades by order comments, helping separate manual trades, copied positions, assistant-managed trades and different strategy labels.





⏱ Time Tab — Distribution by Hours, Days and Months

The Time tab helps answer another important question: when does your strategy perform better or worse?

You can analyze trading activity and result by hours, days of the week and months. This is useful for scalpers, intraday systems, session-based trading and Expert Advisors that behave differently during London, New York or Asian sessions.

⏱ Time Distribution Analytics The Time tab shows profits, lots and entries by hours, days of the week and months, helping identify strong and weak trading periods.





📄 Export to CSV and HTML

ExtraReportPad can export reports from the chart into external files. The new design clearly includes two important buttons: Export to CSV and Export to HTML.

This is useful when you want to save your trading diary, archive account statistics, share a filtered report, compare strategies, or analyze performance outside the terminal.

The exported report respects the filters used in the panel. For example, if you select only one symbol, one Magic number, one comment or one date range, the exported report will contain only that filtered data.

Export Feature Meaning Export to CSV Creates a structured data file that can be opened in spreadsheet software for further analysis. Export to HTML Creates a clean visual report with account statistics, tables, distributions and graphs. Filtered Export The report includes only the currently selected symbols, dates, Magic numbers or comments. External Review You can save, archive, compare or share the generated report outside MetaTrader.





📄 HTML Detailed Report Summary The exported HTML report creates a clean external summary with account data, performance metrics, drawdown, trade analysis and key statistical values. 🌐 HTML Distribution by Symbols and Magic Numbers The HTML export also includes distribution analytics by symbols and Magic numbers, making it easier to review strategy performance outside MetaTrader. 📚 Exported History Trades Table The exported History Trades table gives a clean readable list of closed trades with ticket, symbol, direction, duration, profit, points, balance impact and Magic number. 📉 HTML Balance Chart and Active Filters The HTML report includes a balance chart and active filter summary, so the trader can understand which data was used in the exported report.





🧮 Why Statistics Matter for Traders

Many traders judge a system only by the final balance. But this is not enough.

A strategy can show profit today and still be unstable. Another strategy can have a small profit but a very good recovery factor and controlled drawdown. A third system may earn only on one symbol and lose on five others.

ExtraReportPad helps you analyze the structure of the result, not only the final number.

Question ExtraReportPad Helps Answer Is my system stable? Check drawdown, recovery factor, profit factor and series of losses. Which symbol is best? Use symbol distribution and symbol filters. Which EA performs better? Filter and group by Magic number. Which month was weak? Filter by date and analyze monthly distribution. Do comments show different systems? Group and filter trades by comment. Is profit coming from one lucky trade? Check largest profit trade, average profit, profit factor and trade distribution.





⚙ Main Settings You Should Understand

ExtraReportPad has many display and column settings. The main idea is simple: you can control which columns, tabs and information blocks are shown.

Setting Group Purpose Column Visibility Enable or disable columns such as symbol, lot, open time, close time, profit, points, Magic and comment. Filters Filter data by available symbols, dates, Magic numbers and comments. Tabs Switch between All Trades, Trades, History, Detailed Report, Graph, Symbols, Magics, Comments and Time. Font Size Adjust panel readability directly from the panel. Panel Minimize / Close Collapse or close the panel when you need more chart space. CSV / HTML Export Save the current filtered report into external files.





📘 Want the full setup guide? Open the complete ExtraReportPad Settings documentation to study all columns, filters and report options.





✅ When ExtraReportPad Can Be Useful

You trade several symbols and want to know which ones are profitable.

You use several Expert Advisors and need Magic-number analysis.

You want to separate manual and automatic trades.

You need a trader diary directly inside MetaTrader.

You want to export reports to CSV or HTML.

You test scalpers and need monthly or symbol-based performance analysis.

You want to analyze closed trades and current open positions together.

You want to study profit factor, expected payoff and drawdown.

You want to see distribution by symbols, comments and time.

You need more information than the standard MetaTrader report gives.





⚠ What You Must Understand

ExtraReportPad is an analytical indicator, not a trading robot.

It does not open, close or manage positions.

The quality of statistics depends on available account history.

For full history analysis, select All History in the MetaTrader Account History tab.

Maximum and minimum trade deviation may require complete M1 history.

Filtered data changes all report values, so always check active filters.

Statistics help analyze trading, but they do not guarantee future results.





🛠 How to Install and Start ExtraReportPad

ExtraReportPad is installed like a standard MQL5 Market product. After installation, attach the indicator to a chart and allow it to read account history and display statistics.

Step Action 1 Download ExtraReportPad for MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5. 2 Open MetaTrader and log in to the MQL5 account used for the product. 3 Install ExtraReportPad from the Market section of the terminal. 4 Open any chart where you want to display the report panel. 5 Attach ExtraReportPad from Navigator → Indicators. 6 Open Account History, right-click and select All History if you need full analysis. 7 Use tabs to review All Trades, Trades, History, Detailed Report, Graph and Distribution. 8 Apply filters by symbol, date, Magic number or comment. 9 Use Export to CSV or Export to HTML if you want to save the filtered report. 10 Analyze your trading result and adjust your strategy based on real statistics.









🆚 ExtraReportPad vs Standard MetaTrader Report

The standard MetaTrader report is useful, but ExtraReportPad gives more flexible analysis directly inside the terminal.

Standard MetaTrader Report ExtraReportPad Generated manually from account history Shows real-time statistics on the chart Limited filtering Filters by symbol, date, Magic number and comment Harder to analyze many symbols Distribution by symbols and directions Not designed as a trader dashboard Works like a trading diary and report panel Less convenient for EA strategy separation Magic and comment analysis for different systems Report is mostly static Panel updates and can export CSV / HTML reports





📌 Practical Recommendations

Always select All History in MetaTrader if you want full account analysis.

Use symbol filters to find strong and weak instruments.

Use Magic filters to analyze each Expert Advisor separately.

Use comment filters if your strategies write meaningful comments.

Check monthly results before deciding that a strategy is stable.

Study loss series, not only final profit.

Use Export to CSV for spreadsheet analysis.

Use Export to HTML to save a clean visual report.

Download M1 history if you need more accurate maximum and minimum trade deviation data.

Do not evaluate a strategy only by total profit.

Use statistics as a decision-making tool, not as a guarantee of future performance.





⚠ Risk Warning

Trading Forex and CFDs involves risk. ExtraReportPad is an analytical indicator and report panel. It helps study trading results, account history, statistics and distribution, but it does not predict future profit and does not remove trading risk. Any strategy should be evaluated with realistic testing, risk management and sufficient trading history.





🏁 Final Thoughts

ExtraReportPad is one of the most practical free tools for MetaTrader traders who want to understand their trading account better.

It helps you move from emotional evaluation to structured analysis: symbols, trades, history, reports, Magic numbers, comments, time distribution, balance graph, profit factor, drawdown and exportable CSV / HTML reports.

If you trade manually, run Expert Advisors or test several strategies, ExtraReportPad can become your built-in MetaTrader trading diary and account analytics dashboard.

🚀 Download ExtraReportPad for Free Install the free version, open your account history, attach the panel to a chart and start analyzing your trading results directly inside MetaTrader.









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