GridSync Pro

GridSync Pro is a sophisticated grid trading EA designed for MetaTrader 4 that combines fully automated execution with manual trading flexibility. This smart grid EA implements a non-martingale, advanced grid strategy with precise risk management controls, including daily profit targets, loss limits, and trailing stops to protect capital during volatile market conditions. The system maintains a continuous grid of pre-spaced pending orders (stop or limit) in both directions without boundaries, systematically filling price gaps during both ranging and trending conditions.

The EA builds a customizable grid network with adjustable step sizes (3+ pips) and order density (2+ orders per side), allowing traders to choose between stop orders, limit orders, or hybrid approaches. Its advanced risk management automatically closes losing positions at a profit when price reverses just 50% of the trend movement, eliminating the need for full retracement. Additional features include time session filters to avoid high-impact news events and support for multi-pair trading (Gold, BTC, Forex majors) with individual magic number tracking.


Key Features

  • Flexible Grid Configuration: Adjust FirstOrderDistance (4 pips), GridStepSize (3 pips), and GridOrdersPerSide (2) to match volatility

  • Advanced Risk Controls: Set TakeProfit ($0.25/trade), StopLoss ($5/trade), DailyProfitTarget ($5), and DailyLossLimit ($10)

  • Smart Trade Management: Optional trailing stops (TrailStart $1, TrailRetreat $0.50) and equity based auto shutdown

  • Professional Dashboard: Real-time monitoring of balance, margin, P/L (daily/weekly/monthly) with one click manual overrides

  • Low Latency Execution: Optimized for fast order filling


Who Should Use This EA?

  • Grid Trading Enthusiasts: Seeking a non-martingale, advanced grid strategy with drawdown controls

  • Gold/BTC Scalpers: Capitalizing on intraday volatility in XAUUSD or crypto markets

  • Multi-Pair Traders: Running parallel grids on Forex, indices, or commodities

  • Risk Averse Automated Traders: Utilizing daily profit caps and loss limits


Optimal Instruments & Settings

  • Best Performers: XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD, EURUSD, and low spread majors

  • Recommended Timeframes: Works effectively across all timeframes

  • Session Timing: Customizable session filters help avoid high volatility periods


Final Notes – A Modern Grid Solution

Engineered for traders prioritizing risk adjusted grid strategies without martingale dependency, GridSync Pro combines advanced automation with manual flexibility through its customizable dashboard, hybrid order types (stop/limit), and intelligent session filters. The system’s adaptive grid spacing dynamically responds to changing liquidity conditions, while granular controls allow precise tuning of risk parameters.

For optimal performance, we strongly recommend downloading the demo version first to verify compatibility with your trading style. After purchase, conduct thorough testing for 2-3 weeks in a demo environment to identify ideal configurations, including grid step sizes, daily profit targets, instrument selection, and drawdown tolerance while becoming familiar with the comprehensive dashboard interface.

This expert advisor performs best when deployed on ECN brokers with tight spreads, using conservative initial settings (0.01 lots, $0.25 take-profit) and time based session filters to avoid high volatility periods. Should you require technical assistance or encounter operational issues, contact me directly via private message to address queries and implement necessary improvements.

By combining transparent risk management with flexible execution modes, GridSync Pro offers traders a sophisticated yet accessible approach to modern grid trading across Forex and CFD markets.

