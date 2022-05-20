Index Master
- Experts
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Paulo Martins BarbosaDeveloper of professional rule-based Expert Advisors for Gold, Crypto and Indices.
My products are built for traders who want disciplined automation, controlled risk and clear operating logic.
- Version: 1.0
Index Master
Index Master is the free edition of a rule-based automated trading system created for traders who want to evaluate the core structure of the product before moving to the Pro version.
Overview
This EA was designed for index markets with an emphasis on disciplined automation, practical usability and controlled execution. It is intended to give users a simplified but meaningful view of the product philosophy.
There is no martingale, no grid and no hedge logic.
Main Features
- Rule-based automated logic
- No martingale
- No grid
- No hedge
- Trades managed with Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Simple setup for evaluation purposes
Designed For
- US30
- USTEC
- USD500
Timeframe
M1
Purpose of the Free Version
This version allows traders to test the core logic of the system, evaluate the product structure and understand whether the Pro version is suitable for their objectives.
Risk Notice
This product is a trading tool, not a promise of profit. All trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on demo and in the Strategy Tester before any live use.
Support
Support is provided through the product comments section and MQL5 private messages.
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