Index Master

3

Index Master

Index Master is the free edition of a rule-based automated trading system created for traders who want to evaluate the core structure of the product before moving to the Pro version.

Overview

This EA was designed for index markets with an emphasis on disciplined automation, practical usability and controlled execution. It is intended to give users a simplified but meaningful view of the product philosophy.

There is no martingale, no grid and no hedge logic.

Main Features

  • Rule-based automated logic
  • No martingale
  • No grid
  • No hedge
  • Trades managed with Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Simple setup for evaluation purposes

Designed For

  • US30
  • USTEC
  • USD500

Timeframe

M1

Purpose of the Free Version

This version allows traders to test the core logic of the system, evaluate the product structure and understand whether the Pro version is suitable for their objectives.

Risk Notice

This product is a trading tool, not a promise of profit. All trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on demo and in the Strategy Tester before any live use.

Support

Support is provided through the product comments section and MQL5 private messages.

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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Abrvrn9
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Abrvrn9 2024.08.24 12:56 
 

как купить полную версию?

AscendCapital
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AscendCapital 2024.02.19 21:10 
 

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NN
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NN 2022.06.17 18:35 
 

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