Index Master

Index Master is the free edition of a rule-based automated trading system created for traders who want to evaluate the core structure of the product before moving to the Pro version.

Overview

This EA was designed for index markets with an emphasis on disciplined automation, practical usability and controlled execution. It is intended to give users a simplified but meaningful view of the product philosophy.

There is no martingale, no grid and no hedge logic.

Main Features

Rule-based automated logic

No martingale

No grid

No hedge

Trades managed with Stop Loss and Take Profit

Simple setup for evaluation purposes

Designed For

US30

USTEC

USD500

Timeframe

M1

Purpose of the Free Version

This version allows traders to test the core logic of the system, evaluate the product structure and understand whether the Pro version is suitable for their objectives.

Risk Notice

This product is a trading tool, not a promise of profit. All trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on demo and in the Strategy Tester before any live use.

Support

Support is provided through the product comments section and MQL5 private messages.