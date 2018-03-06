Currency Strength 7

The Currency Strength 7 technical indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders gauge the strength of the seven most popular currencies. By analyzing the strength of AUD, USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, and CAD, this indicator provides valuable insights into currency dynamics. It represents currency strength on the chart using lines, allowing traders to quickly assess the relative strength of different currencies.

One of the standout features of this indicator is its ability to draw an extended amount of historical data on the chart. This comprehensive historical perspective enables traders to analyze market movements more effectively and make informed trading decisions. With a better understanding of past trends and patterns, traders can enhance their ability to predict future currency movements.

The Currency Strength 7 indicator utilizes Moving Average data to indicate the strength of each currency. It employs the use of "+" and "-" signs to denote strong and weak positions, respectively. This clear visual representation simplifies the interpretation of currency strength signals, allowing traders to quickly assess the market conditions. Moreover, this indicator is compatible with various timeframes, although it is particularly recommended for higher timeframes where its signals can be more reliable.

The indicator offers user friendly parameters, making it easy to customize and adapt to individual trading preferences. Traders have the option to filter signals by adjusting the Moving Average parameters, allowing for further refinement and alignment with specific trading strategies.

To provide a clear visual presentation, the Currency Strength 7 indicator draws its signals on a separate window, ensuring they stand out and do not interfere with other chart elements. This separation enhances the clarity and readability of the indicator's signals, enabling traders to focus on currency strength analysis without distractions.

Lastly, the Currency Strength 7 indicator is characterized by its fast activity. It delivers prompt and responsive results, allowing traders to stay in sync with rapidly changing market conditions and seize timely trading opportunities.

Overall, the Currency Strength 7 technical indicator empowers traders with a comprehensive understanding of currency strength across different currency pairs. With its user friendly parameters, extended historical data, customizable Moving Average filtering, and fast activity, this indicator proves to be an indispensable tool for traders seeking to make informed trading decisions based on currency strength analysis.


    Parameters

    • Moving Average Parameters - Customize Moving Average indicator.
    • Line Draw Parameters - Customize visual appearance and colors.
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