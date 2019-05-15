TriplE StrategY

5
TriplE StrategY is an Expert Advisor with 3 different strategies from the series of StrategY ONE, StrategY TWO, and StrategY THREE; using Unique Price Movement Algorithm I+II+III (UPMA I+II+III), incorporate with  Account Protection mode. With suffecient knowledge in the market and some manual interventions, this expert adivsor can be a very power tool to accure your account balance.


Important Note**

  • There is no such an expert advisor that can be set and forgot, If one said they have, they lied.
  • EA is just the tool, like a yatch, you need to know how to sail. So, better test the EA on demo to see how it work and how you can handle it in a bad time.
  • Monitoring your account from time to time, like once or twice a week.
  • Keep an eye on news and important global situations will help you make a good decision and drive the EA better.
  • For more information and inquiry, Please feel free to contact me.

General Recommendations

  • VPS is a must
  • ECN account with low spreads + low commissions + good quality execution;
  • Capital Requirement
    Minimum: $3,000 per Pair
  • Recommendation Pairs
    For PureGrid Mode: EURUSD
    For GridHedge Mode: n/a
  • Timeframe: H1

Signals

See .SET file in comment #44


Parameters --> See Comment  #62

Happy Trading!!!

Reviews 3
nage isi
251
nage isi 2020.01.17 15:42 
 

I use it for 3 months with a cent account.

I use only the grid without using the safe mode, but thanks to the author's repeated updates, it works well.

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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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Ponpoj Thienpradi
896
Ponpoj Thienpradi 2020.02.06 02:33 
 

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Kris Tungkarak
346
Kris Tungkarak 2020.01.18 14:44 
 

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nage isi
251
nage isi 2020.01.17 15:42 
 

I use it for 3 months with a cent account.

I use only the grid without using the safe mode, but thanks to the author's repeated updates, it works well.

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