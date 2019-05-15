TriplE StrategY
- Experts
-
- Version: 10.5
- Updated: 27 June 2021
- Activations: 5
TriplE StrategY is an Expert Advisor with 3 different strategies from the series of StrategY ONE, StrategY TWO, and StrategY THREE; using Unique Price Movement Algorithm I+II+III (UPMA I+II+III), incorporate with Account Protection mode. With suffecient knowledge in the market and some manual interventions, this expert adivsor can be a very power tool to accure your account balance.
Important Note**
Important Note**
- There is no such an expert advisor that can be set and forgot, If one said they have, they lied.
- EA is just the tool, like a yatch, you need to know how to sail. So, better test the EA on demo to see how it work and how you can handle it in a bad time.
- Monitoring your account from time to time, like once or twice a week.
- Keep an eye on news and important global situations will help you make a good decision and drive the EA better.
- For more information and inquiry, Please feel free to contact me.
General Recommendations
- VPS is a must
- ECN account with low spreads + low commissions + good quality execution;
- Capital Requirement
Minimum: $3,000 per Pair
- Recommendation Pairs
For PureGrid Mode: EURUSD
For GridHedge Mode: n/a
- Timeframe: H1
Signals
- Pure Grid Setting:
- Aggrasive Grid Hedge Setting:
- n/a
See .SET file in comment #44
Parameters --> See Comment #62
Happy Trading!!!
I use it for 3 months with a cent account.
I use only the grid without using the safe mode, but thanks to the author's repeated updates, it works well.