FVG Zone Indicator MT5

The FVG Zone Indicator MT5 is a powerful tool designed to identify Fair Value Gaps (FVG) in the market, highlighting price imbalances between fair value and market price. This precise identification of gaps enables traders to spot potential market entry and exit points, significantly enhancing their ability to make informed trading decisions.

With its intuitive and user-friendly interface, the FVG Zone Indicator automatically scans charts for Fair Value Gaps, marking these zones on the price chart in real-time. This allows traders to quickly and easily recognize potential price imbalances that may signal upcoming price corrections or trend continuations.

Key features include:

  • Real-time Gap Detection: Automatically identifies and marks FVGs as they appear.
  • Display Gap Size in Pips: The indicator displays the size of each identified gap in pips, helping traders understand the significance of the gap.
  • Pip Distance from Current Price: Instantly calculates and shows how many pips the current price is from the identified Fair Value Gap.
  • Clear Visualization: Visually distinct FVG zones are color coded for quick reference, helping traders stay focused on key market areas.

Whether you’re a seasoned trader or new to technical analysis, the FVG Zone Indicator provides essential insights into market price imbalances, helping you refine your trading strategy with accuracy and confidence.

Parameters

  • Gap Parameters
    • Gap filled detection percentage - Set the percentage to consider a gap as filled
    • Display gaps in pips - Enable or disable the display of gap sizes in pips.
    • History - Define how many past bars to scan for gaps.
  • Main Graphic Parameters - Customize visual appearance and colors.


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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Candle Power Pro is a Volume Analysis Indicator  designed to analyze real tick volume , bull/bear pressure , buyer and seller imbalances , and price-volume relationships directly from the chart. The indicator transforms candle volume activity into a visual market analysis system by displaying bull and bear volume percentages , volume dominance, divergence conditions, and trend confirmation signals. Designed for Forex traders , Gold traders , Index traders , Cryptocurrency traders , scalpers , d
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Smart Daily Fibonacci MT5
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The Candle GAP indicator is an essential tool for traders utilizing Gap Trading Strategies as it automatically identifies candle gaps for each day of the week. A gap refers to a price level difference between the close and open of two consecutive days. This indicator recognizes four types of gap patterns: Common, Breakaway, Continuation, and Exhaustion. By incorporating this indicator into any chart, traders can validate their signals and enhance their trading decisions. One of the key features
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Triple MA Crossover Alert is a Moving Average Crossover Indicator  designed to analyze market direction using a combination of three moving averages: Fast MA , Normal MA , and Slow MA . The indicator helps traders identify changes in market trend , potential bullish and bearish conditions , and important price movement areas through a clear triple moving average structure. By combining technical analysis , trend analysis , and customizable trading alerts , this Forex Indicator provides a simple
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This technical indicator automatically identifies and analyzes price action using a variety of Reversal Candlestick Patterns on the chart. It conveniently draws arrow signs along with the corresponding pattern names, making it easy to spot the latest reversal candlestick patterns. With this indicator, you can quickly identify and compare chart analysis with previously identified candle patterns. The indicator includes a range of implemented candlestick patterns, both simple and complex, such as
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Fibo Channels Ultimate
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The   Exit Area Ultimate   is a practical chart tool that displays   daily ATR (Average True Range)   and   ADR (Average Daily Range)   levels directly on your chart, helping traders understand how much an asset typically moves in a single day. By showing these   volatility based target zones , the indicator answers a key question: how far can price realistically go today? Based on historical price movement averages, the system draws upper and lower boundaries that represent the day's   potentia
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