The FVG Zone Indicator MT5 is a powerful tool designed to identify Fair Value Gaps (FVG) in the market, highlighting price imbalances between fair value and market price. This precise identification of gaps enables traders to spot potential market entry and exit points, significantly enhancing their ability to make informed trading decisions.

With its intuitive and user-friendly interface, the FVG Zone Indicator automatically scans charts for Fair Value Gaps, marking these zones on the price chart in real-time. This allows traders to quickly and easily recognize potential price imbalances that may signal upcoming price corrections or trend continuations.

Key features include:

Real-time Gap Detection: Automatically identifies and marks FVGs as they appear.

Automatically identifies and marks FVGs as they appear. Display Gap Size in Pips: The indicator displays the size of each identified gap in pips, helping traders understand the significance of the gap.

The indicator displays the size of each identified gap in pips, helping traders understand the significance of the gap. Pip Distance from Current Price: Instantly calculates and shows how many pips the current price is from the identified Fair Value Gap.

Instantly calculates and shows how many pips the current price is from the identified Fair Value Gap. Clear Visualization: Visually distinct FVG zones are color coded for quick reference, helping traders stay focused on key market areas.

Whether you’re a seasoned trader or new to technical analysis, the FVG Zone Indicator provides essential insights into market price imbalances, helping you refine your trading strategy with accuracy and confidence.





Parameters

Gap Parameters

Gap filled detection percentage - Set the percentage to consider a gap as filled

Set the percentage to consider a gap as filled

Display gaps in pips - Enable or disable the display of gap sizes in pips.



History - Define how many past bars to scan for gaps.

Main Graphic Parameters - Customize visual appearance and colors.



