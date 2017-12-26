Candle Power Pro

4.56

Candle Power Pro is a Volume Analysis Indicator designed to analyze real tick volume, bull/bear pressure, buyer and seller imbalances, and price-volume relationships directly from the chart. The indicator transforms candle volume activity into a visual market analysis system by displaying bull and bear volume percentages, volume dominance, divergence conditions, and trend confirmation signals. Designed for Forex traders, Gold traders, Index traders, Cryptocurrency traders, scalpers, day traders, swing traders, and traders following price action, SMC, and volume-based approaches, Candle Power Pro provides a complete workflow for studying market strength and participant activity. With a built-in Multi-Symbol Scanner, Single-Symbol Dashboard, multiple technical analysis tools, and customizable alerts, traders can monitor volume conditions, market momentum, and potential price movement areas from one interface.

Core Functionality

Candle Power Pro analyzes real-time tick volume data and evaluates the relationship between price movement and volume activity. Instead of looking only at candle direction, the indicator studies whether buying or selling pressure supports the current candle movement.

The indicator calculates the percentage balance between bullish and bearish tick activity and displays the result through a visual dashboard and chart-based tools.

The main analysis includes:

Buyer/Seller Imbalance Analysis

The indicator highlights situations where candle direction and volume pressure do not match.

Examples:

  • Strong bullish tick activity during bearish candles
  • Strong bearish tick activity during bullish candles

These conditions can help traders observe possible volume absorption, market pressure changes, or areas requiring additional analysis.


Volume-Price Divergence Analysis

Candle Power Pro compares price movement with volume behavior to highlight possible divergence conditions.

Examples:

  • Price making new highs while bullish volume strength decreases
  • Price making new lows while bearish volume pressure weakens

This helps traders analyze potential momentum exhaustion and changing market conditions.


Trend Confirmation

When price direction and volume pressure align, the indicator provides additional confirmation information for trend analysis.

Traders can compare:

  • Price direction
  • Bull/bear volume ratio
  • Trend strength
  • Technical indicator conditions

to build a broader market view.

Dashboard System

Candle Power Pro includes two operating modes:

Multi-Symbol Scanner Mode

The scanner monitors multiple symbols and displays volume-based market conditions in a single dashboard. Traders can compare instruments and quickly identify symbols showing stronger bullish or bearish volume dominance.

The dashboard can display:

  • Bull/Bear percentage
  • Volume dominance
  • Signal direction
  • Technical indicator confirmation
  • Market condition overview


Single-Symbol Dashboard Mode

When a symbol is selected, the indicator can open the chart with Candle Power Pro loaded and provide detailed volume analysis tools directly on the chart.

This allows traders to move from market scanning to detailed analysis without manually changing charts.

Key Features

  • Real Volume Tick Analysis: Measures bullish and bearish tick volume activity inside candles.
  • Buyer/Seller Imbalance Detection: Highlights differences between candle movement and underlying volume pressure.
  • Volume-Price Divergence Detection: Displays divergence conditions where price and volume behavior disagree.
  • Trend Confirmation Analysis: Helps evaluate whether volume supports current market direction.
  • Colored Candles: Customizable candle coloring based on bull/bear volume dominance.
  • Divergence Arrows: Marks possible divergence areas when volume behavior differs from price movement.
  • Multi-Symbol Scanner Dashboard: Compare volume conditions across multiple trading instruments.
  • Single-Symbol Analysis Dashboard:Provides detailed chart analysis after selecting a symbol.
  • Multi-Indicator Confirmation System
    Includes additional analysis from:
    • Moving Average trend strength
    • CCI
    • RSI
    • Stochastic
    • Momentum
    • Spread information
  • Integrated Trading Tools
    Includes additional chart tools such as:
    • Automatic Fibonacci
    • Pivot Levels
    • ATR Analysis
    • Trend Channel
  • Signal Classification
    Displays market conditions using:
    • BUY
    • SELL
    • STRONGLY BUY
    • STRONGLY SELL
    • WAIT
  • Customizable Alerts
    Supports:
    • Popup alerts
    • Mobile notifications
    • Email alerts
  • Volume Filters
    Optional filters for:
    • Minimum volume conditions
    • Volume spikes
    • Bull/Bear ratio thresholds
    • Power shifts
  • Custom Dashboard Themes: Multiple dashboard themes and visual customization options.

Practical Trading Application

Candle Power Pro can be used with different trading approaches including price action trading, trend following, breakout trading, reversal analysis, scalping, and swing trading.

For price action traders, volume analysis can provide additional context when studying support and resistance levels. A breakout accompanied by stronger volume activity may provide different information compared with a breakout that occurs with weaker participation.

For trend traders, Candle Power Pro can be used as a confirmation tool. When price direction and volume pressure move together, traders can evaluate whether market activity supports the current trend structure.

For breakout traders, the indicator can help analyze whether price movement is supported by increasing market participation or whether volume conditions suggest caution.

For reversal analysis, divergence conditions can highlight situations where price movement and volume strength are not moving together. These areas may require additional confirmation using other technical analysis methods.

For Smart Money Concept (SMC) and institutional-style traders, volume behavior can be studied alongside concepts such as liquidity areas, market structure, Fair Value Gaps, and session-based analysis.

The indicator can also support London and New York session analysis, where volume activity often changes during major market periods.

Ideal For

Candle Power Pro is suitable for:

  • Forex Traders analyzing volume and price relationships.
  • Gold Traders (XAUUSD) studying momentum and market pressure.
  • Crypto Traders monitoring volatile market conditions.
  • Index Traders analyzing strong directional movement.
  • Scalpers watching short-term volume changes.
  • Day Traders scanning intraday opportunities.
  • Swing Traders studying larger market structure.
  • Price Action Traders combining candles with volume analysis.
  • SMC Traders analyzing liquidity and participant behavior.
  • Trend Traders confirming directional movement.
  • Breakout Traders evaluating volume-supported moves.
  • Systematic Traders using dashboard-based market scanning.

Optimal Configuration

Candle Power Pro can be customized for different markets and trading styles.

For scalping, traders may use lower timeframes such as M1, M5, and M15 to monitor short-term volume changes and momentum shifts.

For day trading, timeframes such as M15, M30, and H1 can provide a balance between intraday movement and market structure.

For swing trading, H1, H4, and D1 charts can be used to analyze broader volume trends and price behavior.

The Multi-Symbol Scanner allows traders to monitor multiple instruments including:

  • Forex pairs
  • XAUUSD Gold
  • Cryptocurrency markets
  • Index CFDs

The dashboard can be customized with different display modes, themes, alert settings, and calculation filters.

Traders can adjust:

  • Bull/Bear thresholds
  • Volume filters
  • Alert confirmations
  • Dashboard settings
  • Technical indicator options

according to their preferred analysis workflow.

Final Notes

Candle Power Pro is a volume-based market analysis tool designed to visualize candle strength, volume pressure, and price-volume relationships. It does not predict future price movements or guarantee trading results. Instead, it provides traders with additional information about market participation and momentum conditions.

By combining real tick volume analysis, multi-symbol scanning, technical confirmation tools, and chart-based visualization, Candle Power Pro helps traders organize volume-based analysis into a structured trading workflow.

Traders should combine indicator information with their own market analysis, proper risk management, and suitable trading practices. Testing different settings and instruments can help determine the configuration that matches each trader's approach.
Reviews 10
maleke1
924
maleke1 2026.08.05 20:52 
 

Hello i just rented this tool and it seems that its wonderful, and that is a great help in helping to find the best pairs to look at to trade. Bravo Zulu sir!!! I just have one question, when i open the tool it only displays may be 6 pairs and I have it set to multiple pairs. Can you help get them all

XANKEEZ
889
XANKEEZ 2025.08.28 06:50 
 

The best indicator I’ve found, and the only reason I still use MT4.

David T
302
David T 2023.08.28 14:08 
 

After downloading the demo and using it on Strategy Tester I immediately saw how this powerful indicator would greatly assist any trader by providing a VERY powerful confirmation of trade direction when used with price action. Not to be used as a stand alone system but together with some good knowledge of support/resistance or some SMC and makes taking a trade that more reassuring. I then proceeded to rent it for a month and immediately saw so far even after a few hours that what I saw in the tester held up in live markets. The developer was VERY open to my suggestions and was very pleasant to deal with. Very responsive. I honestly believe this is one of the best indicators I have ever found not only here on MQL5 but anywhere else online past and probably in the future and believe me I have seen hundreds if not thousands of indicators. Hidden Gem .

I have now upgraded to a full purchase. Seller VERY considerate and accommodating to my situation. Best seller I have dealt with honestly. Couldn't be more helpful. I am so thankful to him and now possess this fantastic indicator.

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Indicators
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Filter:
maleke1
924
maleke1 2026.08.05 20:52 
 

Hello i just rented this tool and it seems that its wonderful, and that is a great help in helping to find the best pairs to look at to trade. Bravo Zulu sir!!! I just have one question, when i open the tool it only displays may be 6 pairs and I have it set to multiple pairs. Can you help get them all

Thushara Dissanayake
28789
Reply from developer Thushara Dissanayake 2026.08.06 01:12
Thank you so much for your kind words and for choosing my product! I really appreciate your feedback. I believe you're referring to the Multi-Symbol Scanner mode. For that, I’ve added an input field where you can list all the symbols you want to monitor. By default, I’ve included a set of common symbols to get you started. Just a heads-up: before using the Multi-Symbol Scanner, make sure you’ve updated your historical data for each symbol. Then attach the indicator to any chart, and you’ll see a separate indicator window at the bottom, it may look empty at first, so you’ll need to manually resize or minimize it to reveal the full dashboard. If you need further help, feel free to leave a comment on the product page or send me a private message. I’ll be happy to assist. Thanks again!
XANKEEZ
889
XANKEEZ 2025.08.28 06:50 
 

The best indicator I’ve found, and the only reason I still use MT4.

Thushara Dissanayake
28789
Reply from developer Thushara Dissanayake 2025.08.28 08:59
Hey, that really means a lot... thank you! I’m so glad the indicator has been helpful enough to keep you on MT4. Really appreciate you taking the time to share your experience. Happy trading!
Yusuf Hamzah
948
Yusuf Hamzah 2025.06.03 01:08 
 

It is working as intended with description as solid as it is (check it out). I have been looking for this kind of indicator for awhile. Thanks for the overall GUI update. It enhances clarity.

Thushara Dissanayake
28789
Reply from developer Thushara Dissanayake 2025.06.03 03:28
Thank you so much for your kind words and for choosing my product! I'm really glad to hear it's working well for you and that the GUI improvements have made a difference in your trading. Reviews like yours motivate me to keep enhancing the indicator, in fact, many of the recent updates came directly from suggestions by traders like yourself. If you ever think of other ways to improve it, don't hesitate to reach out. Wishing you continued success in your trades, and thanks again for your support!
David T
302
David T 2023.08.28 14:08 
 

After downloading the demo and using it on Strategy Tester I immediately saw how this powerful indicator would greatly assist any trader by providing a VERY powerful confirmation of trade direction when used with price action. Not to be used as a stand alone system but together with some good knowledge of support/resistance or some SMC and makes taking a trade that more reassuring. I then proceeded to rent it for a month and immediately saw so far even after a few hours that what I saw in the tester held up in live markets. The developer was VERY open to my suggestions and was very pleasant to deal with. Very responsive. I honestly believe this is one of the best indicators I have ever found not only here on MQL5 but anywhere else online past and probably in the future and believe me I have seen hundreds if not thousands of indicators. Hidden Gem .

I have now upgraded to a full purchase. Seller VERY considerate and accommodating to my situation. Best seller I have dealt with honestly. Couldn't be more helpful. I am so thankful to him and now possess this fantastic indicator.

Thushara Dissanayake
28789
Reply from developer Thushara Dissanayake 2023.08.29 15:11
Thank you so much for taking the time to share your detailed and positive experience with the indicator! I'm thrilled to hear that you've found it to be a valuable tool in confirming trade directions alongside price action. Your insights about using it in conjunction with support/resistance or SMC are truly valuable. It's fantastic to know that the indicator's performance in live markets aligns with your observations in the Strategy Tester. I greatly appreciate your kind words about my responsiveness and openness to suggestions. I'm always dedicated to refining the indicator to meet the needs of traders like you. Your review truly makes my day, and I'm honored to have this indicator labeled as a "Hidden Gem." Thank you again for your support and for recognizing the efforts put into creating a useful tool. If you ever have more ideas or feedback, feel free to reach out. Happy trading!
Anthony Baez
144
Anthony Baez 2023.08.14 01:55 
 

Great Recent Update and provides great info for your confirmation in trades

Thushara Dissanayake
28789
Reply from developer Thushara Dissanayake 2023.08.14 03:25
Thank you for your kind words! I'm thrilled that you're finding the recent update to be valuable and informative for your trading decisions. If you have any questions or need further assistance, feel free to reach out. Happy trading!
ROBERT EDWARD BIRD
2943
ROBERT EDWARD BIRD 2023.01.09 01:10 
 

Rented but am a little disappointed. The EA does not reflect what's shown in the video. It's different. Buy/sell arrows do not appear. Candle power seems to mean nothing. Example, it could read 90bull 10 bear and it goes in the bear direction. Not finding this to be helpful at all. Perhaps the author can help figure this out. Happy to edit review if I'm using this wrong

Thushara Dissanayake
28789
Reply from developer Thushara Dissanayake 2023.05.04 19:46
I apologize for the disappointment you've experienced. The video you watched was based on an older version of the Candle Power Pro indicator. Since then, I have made significant updates and improvements to the tool, and it's now at version 1.5. As you correctly pointed out, the Candle Power Pro is based on volume data, which can sometimes result in a situation where it shows 90% bull and 10% bear, yet the price goes in the bear direction. However, it's important to note that this is precisely the type of scenario where the tool can be most useful. The Candle Power Pro can help you carefully analyze volatile market conditions and make informed trading decisions. For example, when the price goes in the bear direction despite high bullish volume, you can pay closer attention to the next candle and see whether the buyers are still following the previous price's direction or not. If the next candle also shows a higher bull percentage but the price continues to move down, it could mean that buyers are still waiting for the previous direction. In the following candle, they might follow the new price direction with a higher bear percentage. This could indicate a reversal or a retracement, or it could be due to a news event. I'm here to help you with any issues you may be having. Please don't hesitate to reach out to me for further assistance. Thank you for your feedback.
Gregory Knobloch
373
Gregory Knobloch 2021.10.22 18:33 
 

I really like it!

Serge Charbit
224
Serge Charbit 2021.02.11 21:47 
 

bonjour, comment expliqueriez vous une bougie contraire a son pourcentage ?

globetrotter777
484
globetrotter777 2020.08.11 09:51 
 

I usually don't comment on digital product but this is a good one... well done Thushara!

Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
2045
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin 2019.11.13 12:51 
 

Very useful tool! Author is very friendly and plans some great improvements for the next version. Happy buyer here so far :)

Update: Testing new version 1.3 right now. So far i am blown away by this indicator! So easy to see the TRUE trend of the market. And i love the fact that now we can simply click directly on the chart and see what we want to see. The new panel is really a masterpiece. Support is worldclass too. Thank you Thushara!

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