Crossover Tactics Ultimate

The Crossover Tactics Ultimate Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to automate popular Moving Average Crossover Strategies. It excels at identifying optimal entry points based on the intersection of three moving averages, while employing advanced filtering techniques to enhance the reliability of signals. However, what sets this EA apart is its comprehensive trade management system, known as the TPSL Driver Utility algorithm.

One of the standout features of this expert advisor is its ability to manage stop loss and take profit levels invisibly. This innovative technique allows traders to conceal their trading ideas from market maker brokers, providing an added layer of protection. Additionally, take profit and stop loss levels can be set using monetary amounts, such as specifying a take profit level of $10. The EA also includes a profit protection feature, swiftly adjusting the stop loss as profits increase. For example, when the profit reaches 5 pips, the stop loss automatically moves 2 pips in the direction of profit, effectively safeguarding your gains. Furthermore, the EA offers a modern trailing stop option, ensuring that maximum profit is captured while minimizing potential losses.

To further enhance its functionality, the Crossover Tactics Ultimate EA incorporates an ATR indicator and time filters. For instance, you can configure the EA to initiate trades only when the ATR (14 days) exceeds a threshold of 100. Additionally, the EA provides the option to restrict trading during specific time intervals, such as between 01:00 and 02:00, based on the broker's time.

The expert advisor boasts an array of features that cater to diverse trading needs. It incorporates a proper risk management system to safeguard your capital and minimize exposure. You have the flexibility to activate or deactivate specific functions according to your preferences. The EA offers fast activity, ensuring prompt order execution and response. It allows for two methods of order management: hidden and visual, providing traders with options to suit their trading style. The trade parameters can be easily customized, including lot size and the use of traditional or pip based calculation for take profit and stop loss levels.

The Crossover Tactics Ultimate EA empowers traders with a comprehensive toolkit for implementing moving average crossover strategies, complemented by advanced trade management capabilities, risk control mechanisms, and customizable parameters. Whether you are a seasoned trader or just starting out, this expert advisor can be your reliable partner in achieving your trading goals.


    Parameters

    • Trade Parameters
      • Lots - Lot size
      • Magic Number - Number for each symbol window that you run the EA simultaneously.
      • Wait For Candle Close - Delay trade until close the candle.
      • Account Free Margin - Margin level for disable trades when account at low balance.
      • Drive Mode - Trade management method (Hidden/Visual).
      • TPSL Mode - TP, SL level calculation method (Pips/USD).
      • Profit Protection - Enable/ Disable profit protection option.
      • TP In Pips - Take profit level by [x] pips.
      • TP In $ Amount - Take profit level by [x] amount.
      • SL In Pips - Stop loss level by [x] pips.
      • TP In $ Amount - Stop loss level by [x] amount.
      • Trailing - Enable/ Disable trailing option.
      • Trailing Start In Pips - Trailing start level by [x] pips.
      • Trailing Step - SL move by [x] pips.
      • Opposite Exit - Enable/ Disable close orders with reversal signal.
      • Opposite Exit By - Reversal signal identify by price crossover the MA.
    • Crossover Signal Filter - Customize Moving Averages for specific conditions.
      • ATR Signal Filter - Customize ATR for specific conditions.
      • Time Filter - Customize Time for specific conditions.
      • Object Parameters - Customize visual appearance and colors.
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