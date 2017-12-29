Two MA Crossover

5

The Two MA Crossover is a powerful notification system designed specifically for traders who rely on the Moving Average Crossover Strategy. This fully automated indicator serves as a comprehensive alert system, ensuring that you never miss a crucial trading event. It sends notifications to your mobile device, email, and displays pop-up alerts with sound on your computer, all when it detects a moving average crossover based on your preferred parameters.

One of its notable features is its compatibility with the most popular Moving Average Crossover Strategy, making it a valuable tool for traders employing this strategy. The indicator automatically draws moving average lines on the chart, providing visual confirmation of the crossover events. Whether it's a "BUY SIGNAL" or a "SELL SIGNAL," you will receive timely notifications to keep you informed about market movements.

The flexibility of the Two MA Crossover allows you to activate or deactivate each notification method according to your preference. You have the option to choose from various notification channels, including mobile devices, emails, and pop-up alerts. The email alert includes essential information such as timeframe, signal type, time, bid/ask prices, spread, account balance, equity, and profit. By having these details at your fingertips, you can make well informed trading decisions.

The indicator also displays "Buy" and "Sell" signals directly on the chart, making it easy to identify the crossover events visually. Additionally, it provides real time information such as server time and spread, giving you a comprehensive view of the market conditions. With its fast activity, you can rely on the Two MA Crossover to promptly deliver notifications and keep you up to date with market developments.

In terms of parameters, the indicator allows you to customize the Moving Average settings to match your preferred values. You can adjust parameters such as period, shift, method (e.g., simple, exponential, smoothed, linear-weighted), and apply to options. Furthermore, you have control over the style, color, and width of the moving average trend lines, ensuring optimal visibility and clarity on the chart.

With its comprehensive feature set, user friendly parameters, and fast activity, the Two MA Crossover is an indispensable tool for traders who rely on the Moving Average Crossover Strategy. By integrating this notification system into your chart and configuring it with your preferred Moving Average parameters, you can enhance your trading efficiency and stay informed about critical market events.


    Parameters

    • Moving Average Parameters - Customize Moving Average indicator for specific conditions.
        • Alert Filters - Customize alerts for specific conditions.
        • Graphic parameters - Customize visual appearance and colors.
        Reviews 3
        AbuTWeqEsG
        59
        AbuTWeqEsG 2021.12.05 03:36 
         

        Great indicator, works great. I love the alerts to my phone.

        caesarax
        50
        caesarax 2018.12.29 20:20 
         

        Excelente indicador. Funciona perfeitamente.

        John Brennan
        967
        John Brennan 2018.11.13 13:07 
         

        PERFECT! This indicator works really well in combination with my strategy. Thurshara is also very quick to reply to my questions.

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        AbuTWeqEsG
        59
        AbuTWeqEsG 2021.12.05 03:36 
         

        Great indicator, works great. I love the alerts to my phone.

        caesarax
        50
        caesarax 2018.12.29 20:20 
         

        Excelente indicador. Funciona perfeitamente.

        John Brennan
        967
        John Brennan 2018.11.13 13:07 
         

        PERFECT! This indicator works really well in combination with my strategy. Thurshara is also very quick to reply to my questions.

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