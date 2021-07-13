White bird
- Experts
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- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 10
WHITE BIRD EA is a fully automated & customizable EA.
The EA's objective is to provide steady incomes (See pictures) with a high level of safeness (See pictures).
The algorythm based on an auto-adaptive system, is constantly controlling :
- The distance between orders
- The lot size of orders
- The level of Equity
- The level of security
3 trading modes can be used (See backtests 9 examples):
- CHALLENGE FUNDERS (PROP FIRMS) COMPATIBLE: Profit higher than 10 % / Drawdown lower than 10 %
- AGGRESSIV MODE: more than 70 % per month
- SAFE MODE : more than 15/20 % per month.
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User guide and optimised settings are provided in all paid versions .
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If you want to check the performances of the EA , I can send you more backtetsts with different pairs, times, timeframes (Please contact me).
Key Features
- Any types of account
- Any brokers
- Any timeframes
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All currency pairs supported
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Very easy installation
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The EA should run on a VPS continuously
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Short or long term investment
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Minimium deposit recommended: 600 USD
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Bugs free
Test by yourself !
You can use the settings on the last picture (N°10) .
They are not optimised but it's a good way of understanding the high potential of the EA. Try first with timeframe Daily.
THANKS !
This EA is incredibly powerful, especially when used in alignment with market trends. I just saw a 50% gain on my account during NFP, which really validates the promising returns I saw in my backtests for trending markets. While I used high-risk settings for this trade, even with conservative, low-risk settings, the bot still delivers excellent returns. Jean has also been very responsive and helpful, always providing the necessary resources promptly, which I truly appreciate. Honestly, I believe this EA is a hidden gem on the MQL5 market!