White bird

5



WHITE BIRD EA is a fully automated & customizable EA.



The EA's objective is to provide steady incomes (See pictures) with a high level of safeness (See pictures).



The algorythm based on an auto-adaptive system, is constantly controlling :


- The distance between orders

- The lot size of orders

- The level of Equity

- The level of security 


3 trading modes can be used  (See backtests 9 examples):


- CHALLENGE FUNDERS (PROP FIRMS) COMPATIBLE: Profit higher than 10 %  / Drawdown lower than 10 %

- AGGRESSIV MODE:  more than 70 % per month

- SAFE MODE : more than 15/20 % per month.


  • User guide and optimised settings are provided in all paid versions .

  • If you want to check the performances of the EA , I can send you more backtetsts with different pairs, times, timeframes (Please contact me). 


 Key Features


  • Any types of account
  • Any brokers
  • Any timeframes

  • All currency pairs supported 

  • Very easy installation

  • The EA should run on a VPS continuously

  • Short or long term investment

  • Minimium deposit recommended: 600 USD 

  • Bugs free


Test by yourself !


You can use the settings on the last picture (N°10) . 

They are not optimised but it's a good way of understanding the high potential of the EA. Try first with timeframe Daily.


THANKS !



Reviews 3
Justin Davis
961
Justin Davis 2025.01.10 17:52 
 

This EA is incredibly powerful, especially when used in alignment with market trends. I just saw a 50% gain on my account during NFP, which really validates the promising returns I saw in my backtests for trending markets. While I used high-risk settings for this trade, even with conservative, low-risk settings, the bot still delivers excellent returns. Jean has also been very responsive and helpful, always providing the necessary resources promptly, which I truly appreciate. Honestly, I believe this EA is a hidden gem on the MQL5 market!

mrea59
1782
mrea59 2021.07.18 15:20 
 

Only recently purchased and have been doing a lot of back testing using 99.90 tick data quality and results have been very good with low drawdown. Response from author has been prompt and very helpful. Will look to demo next week and if the results are even half as good as back test will look to use on real account.

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Justin Davis
961
Justin Davis 2025.01.10 17:52 
 

This EA is incredibly powerful, especially when used in alignment with market trends. I just saw a 50% gain on my account during NFP, which really validates the promising returns I saw in my backtests for trending markets. While I used high-risk settings for this trade, even with conservative, low-risk settings, the bot still delivers excellent returns. Jean has also been very responsive and helpful, always providing the necessary resources promptly, which I truly appreciate. Honestly, I believe this EA is a hidden gem on the MQL5 market!

shihao cheng
423
shihao cheng 2021.10.14 16:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

mrea59
1782
mrea59 2021.07.18 15:20 
 

Only recently purchased and have been doing a lot of back testing using 99.90 tick data quality and results have been very good with low drawdown. Response from author has been prompt and very helpful. Will look to demo next week and if the results are even half as good as back test will look to use on real account.

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