





WHITE BIRD EA is a fully automated & customizable EA.











The EA's objective is to provide steady incomes (See pictures) with a high level of safeness (See pictures).







The algorythm based on an auto-adaptive system, is constantly controlling :







- The distance between orders

- The lot size of orders

- The level of Equity

- The level of security





3 trading modes can be used (See backtests 9 examples) :





- CHALLENGE FUNDERS (PROP FIRMS) COMPATIBLE: Profit higher than 10 % / Drawdown lower than 10 %

- AGGRESSIV MODE: more than 70 % per month

- SAFE MODE : more than 15/20 % per month.





User guide and optimised settings are provided in all paid versions .

If you want to check the performances of the EA , I can send you more backtetsts with different pairs, times, timeframes (Please contact me).





Key Features







Any types of account

Any brokers

Any timeframes

All currency pairs supported

Very easy installation

The EA should run on a VPS continuously

Short or long term investment

Minimium deposit recommended: 600 USD

Bugs free



Test by yourself !





You can use the settings on the last picture (N°10) .

They are not optimised but it's a good way of understanding the high potential of the EA. Try first with timeframe Daily.





THANKS !







