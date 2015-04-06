Oakbot Grid trading

Oakbot Grid Trading Series14 is a safe and high profit algorithm with more than 100% profitable trades in 5 months historical backtest. It usually opens multiple trades per week and closes them mostly within 1-3 days.

NO martingale in this algorithm

Recommended Broker: www.icmarkets.com


Trades

The Group of Trade has a fixed Take Profit about 10 pips or 50 dollars and Stop Loss set from the beginning. Although the values can be changed, it is recommended to keep the default values to get the best performance from the algorithm. 


Currency Pairs and Timeframes

The algorithm has been designed to work on the EURUSD pair. You must use 1-Hour timeframe chart.

Backtest

During the development, the algorithm was tested and optimised with default settings for the period between 01.09.2020 and 01.03.2021 on 100% history quality data in MT4. 

For Backtesting in MT4: In MT4 the timeframe must be set to H1. Also, make sure that you have all data available in for the currency pair in the history center.


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Ken Rmah
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Magic Martingale EA is not only martingale strategy If you think Martingale strategy is the risky strategy for Forex Trading,  we will make you rethink again by this EA and become a   Millionaire!!! Magic Martingale EA is a fully automated EA designed to trade every currencies pairs, Recommend EURUSD Timeframe 1 hour Leverage 1:100 Account mode: Hedging Account
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Andromeda 2021  is a high profit algorithm with more than 160% profitable trades in 9 months historical backtest (initial deposit 1000 USD). It usually opens multiple trades per week and closes them mostly within 1-3 days. Andromeda 2021 is combination of EMA, Grid and Martingale algorithm. If you do not like Martingale algorithm, you can change the value of Martingale to 1. Recommended Broker :  www.icmarkets.com Trades The Group of Trade has a fixed Take Profit about 10 pips or 100 dollars an
Circinus MT4
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Circinus 2021  is a versatile algorithm which can use wide range of deposit. Suitable for EURUSD pair. Backtesting showed more than 220% profits in 12 months for initial deposit 100 USD and initial Lot 0.01 (TP_money =10) Backtesting showed more than 140% profits in 12 months for initial deposit 1,000 USD and initial Lot 0.1 (TP_money =10) Backtesting showed more than  140% profits  in 12 months for  initial deposit 10,000 USD  and  initial Lot 1.0 (TP_money =100) Circinus 2021 is combination of
Antlia MT4
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Golden Wonder
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Golden Wonder is a moderate profit algorithm with 100% profitable trades  in 6 months historical backtesting. It usually opens multiple trades per week and closes them mostly within 1-3 days. Golden Wonder   is   combination of Fixed Lots, RSI and Grid algorithm. Recommended Broker :  www.icmarkets.com Trades The Group of Trade has a Fixed Lots with grid algorithm open by Fixed Pip that you can change, a fixed Take Profit about 100 pips or 5 dollars set from the beginning. Feel free to test and
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