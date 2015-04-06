Oakbot Grid Trading Series14 is a safe and high profit algorithm with more than 100% profitable trades in 5 months historical backtest. It usually opens multiple trades per week and closes them mostly within 1-3 days.

NO martingale in this algorithm

Recommended Broker: www.icmarkets.com



Trades

The Group of Trade has a fixed Take Profit about 10 pips or 50 dollars and Stop Loss set from the beginning. Although the values can be changed, it is recommended to keep the default values to get the best performance from the algorithm.







Currency Pairs and Timeframes

The algorithm has been designed to work on the EURUSD pair. You must use 1-Hour timeframe chart.





Backtest

During the development, the algorithm was tested and optimised with default settings for the period between 01.09.2020 and 01.03.2021 on 100% history quality data in MT4.

For Backtesting in MT4:

In MT4 the timeframe must be set to H1. Also, make sure that you have all data available in for the currency pair in the history center.



