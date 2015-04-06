Power Levels EA

Power Levels is a fully automated EA, with option for semi-automated trading. It supports two modes : automatic and fully-automatic.Both modes need horizontal lines on chart to trade with. The model is basic, the horizontal lines are picked up as price levels, and as soon as the price breaches any level( in any direction ). 

                                                                  The process

  • A horizontal line is drawn on chart
  • The line is translated as price level
  • Once the price starts interacting with the level - up or down crosses , trades are being opened
  • When used in tester and test mode is enabled, and the mode is fully - automated , a special

Features

  • 4/5 Digit Broker Adapted
  • Money Management
  • Active Break even 
  • Balanced trading algorithm
  • Trace increment system
  • Two full-auto modes - fixed grid and daily pivot points
  • Trade Pad to manage the EA
  • Test mode, to make tests faster. Whenever you use strategy tester, you can enable is if the mode is fully automatic, so save time from test- they will run much faster

Example A. - There two lines drawn above the current price level. The price breaches both, but when breaching the upper line, when order is opened, the stop loss of the lower buy is taken to the level of the upper stop loss/ break even. This operation of modifying stops is made each time an order is opened in the same direction or a Break Even is executed. Therefor a beautiful cascade reaction is built up. 
  •  Tolerance for opening trades 
  • Can trade with metals/ indices/ oil etc.

Parameters

  • TakeProfit in pips    - The distance from the order open price measured in pips
We recommend you use TakeProfit in such values , that allow you to use and benefit from multiple level cross.

  • Test Mode
  • StopLoss in pips       - The distance from the order open price measured in pips
  • AfterLine Tolerance - pips  - Tolerance from the horizontal line to open trade
We recommend the usage of this tolerance input, this way false signals are filtered. A variety of combinations for breaking out through the lines have been implemented, so that no real signals get trapped and stopped. Important! Have in mind our advice to adapt it for different time frames and/or distances between lines.

  • Breakeven Trigger pips - The distance in pips that the price should go up/down to trigger the break even
  • Breakeven size             - The position of the new stop loss 
  • Enable Incremental trail
This input enables stop loss adaptation - when a new order of the same type(buy/sell) is opened, the previous`s order stop loss is lifted/dropped to the level of the newest order`s stop loss. This operation is executed each time order is opened in the same direction or break even is triggered.  

  • Slippage - Slippage tolerance parameter
  • Magic Number - The unique number for order opened by the "Power Levels" software
  • AutoLot
Enables the dynamic lot calculation. This means that all base(not incremented) lot size are going to be equal the risk percentage of the Account free margin. 

  • Risk percentage - The risk taken for opening a new order
  • Initial/Incremental lotsize
This parameter is used in two cases : Both if the auto lot is not enabled, then is used as base lot size,and as incremental lot size - if there is more than one order per type.   



                     Have Fun :)












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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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Junior Trend
Stanislav Ivanov
Experts
Expert Advisor that uses breakthrough strategy to open positions. The EA allows one trade at a time(per currency pair), so there is no additional risk for the user. It offers Money Management Systems(MM) - AutoLot based on account equity and,of course, manual lot size set up. On further updates the Money Management strategies would be expanded. All parameters are optimized. Hour Selection Mode - When desired, user can easily set up hours of non-trade. Lot Management : Two setups available for m
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