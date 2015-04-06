Power Levels EA

Power Levels is a fully automated EA, with option for semi-automated trading. It supports two modes : automatic and fully-automatic.Both modes need horizontal lines on chart to trade with. The model is basic, the horizontal lines are picked up as price levels, and as soon as the price breaches any level( in any direction ).

The process

Parameters

TakeProfit in pips - The distance from the order open price measured in pips

We recommend you use TakeProfit in such values , that allow you to use and benefit from multiple level cross.





Test Mode

StopLoss in pips - The distance from the order open price measured in pips

- The distance from the order open price measured in pips AfterLine Tolerance - pips - Tolerance from the horizontal line to open trade

We recommend the usage of this tolerance input, this way false signals are filtered. A variety of combinations for breaking out through the lines have been implemented, so that no real signals get trapped and stopped. Important! Have in mind our advice to adapt it for different time frames and/or distances between lines.





Breakeven Trigger pips - The distance in pips that the price should go up/down to trigger the break even

- The distance in pips that the price should go up/down to trigger the break even Breakeven size - The position of the new stop loss

Enable Incremental trail

This input enables stop loss adaptation - when a new order of the same type(buy/sell) is opened, the previous`s order stop loss is lifted/dropped to the level of the newest order`s stop loss. This operation is executed each time order is opened in the same direction or break even is triggered.





Slippage - Slippage tolerance parameter

Magic Number - The unique number for order opened by the "Power Levels" software

AutoLot

Enables the dynamic lot calculation. This means that all base(not incremented) lot size are going to be equal the risk percentage of the Account free margin.





Risk percentage - The risk taken for opening a new order

Initial/Incremental lotsize

This parameter is used in two cases : Both if the auto lot is not enabled, then is used as base lot size,and as incremental lot size - if there is more than one order per type.



