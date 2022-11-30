A multi-currency scalping robot at night. In the second version, only EURCHF is traded.

Signal version 1.0 (Multiplier = 1)

Night Zen - the night scalper uses low-volatility areas on the chart to search for a potential price reversal. The Expert Advisor enters the market with only one transaction if all conditions are met. To protect trades, the EA sets a fixed Stop Loss. The adviser can close a deal both on Take Profit and on the strategy embedded in it. The Expert Advisor trades on the m15 timeframe.

Requirements:

The presence of a VPS, the terminal should always be open.

An account with a narrow spread and slippage is an ECN account.

Settings and recommendations:

Symbols - by default, the parameter is empty, the pair is used, on the chart of which the Expert Advisor is installed

Allow to open new orders - permission to open new deals

Fix lot - fixed lot

Lost in connection with the size of the deposit - calculation of the lot from the deposit, if disabled, Fix lot is used

Multiplier for the lot - the higher the multiplier for calculating the lot, the higher the risk

Spread limit - spread limit

Averaging within the SL order - Averaging within the SL transaction. Averages 2 transactions. The SL of averaging trades is equal to the SL of the main one. The strategy can be disabled if desired.

See also my other products

Warning:

The results of the backtest do not guarantee you the same profit in real trading

Remember that most brokers have a floating spread and is often high on the transition in a day

Trading in any form is associated with risk







