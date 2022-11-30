Night Zen

A multi-currency scalping robot at night. In the second version, only EURCHF is traded.

Signal version 1.0 (Multiplier = 1)

Night Zen - the night scalper uses low-volatility areas on the chart to search for a potential price reversal. The Expert Advisor enters the market with only one transaction if all conditions are met. To protect trades, the EA sets a fixed Stop Loss. The adviser can close a deal both on Take Profit and on the strategy embedded in it. The Expert Advisor trades on the m15 timeframe.

Supported pair - EURCHF

    Requirements:

    • The presence of a VPS, the terminal should always be open.
    • An account with a narrow spread and slippage is an ECN account.

    Settings and recommendations:

    • Symbols - by default, the parameter is empty, the pair is used, on the chart of which the Expert Advisor is installed
    • Allow to open new orders - permission to open new deals
    • Fix lot - fixed lot
    • Lost in connection with the size of the deposit - calculation of the lot from the deposit, if disabled, Fix lot is used
    • Multiplier for the lot - the higher the multiplier for calculating the lot, the higher the risk
    • Spread limit - spread limit
    • Averaging within the SL order - Averaging within the SL transaction. Averages 2 transactions. The SL of averaging trades is equal to the SL of the main one. The strategy can be disabled if desired.

      See also my other products

      Warning:
      • The results of the backtest do not guarantee you the same profit in real trading
      • Remember that most brokers have a floating spread and is often high on the transition in a day
      • Trading in any form is associated with risk



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      Experts
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      Fan Yang
      Experts
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      5 (1)
      Experts
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