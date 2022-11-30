Night Zen
- Experts
-
Anton IudakovTrader.
I write strategies, indicators and robots. Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discuss intraday trading, the link in the profile contacts.
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- Version: 2.10
- Updated: 30 November 2022
- Activations: 10
A multi-currency scalping robot at night. In the second version, only EURCHF is traded.
Signal version 1.0 (Multiplier = 1)
Night Zen - the night scalper uses low-volatility areas on the chart to search for a potential price reversal. The Expert Advisor enters the market with only one transaction if all conditions are met. To protect trades, the EA sets a fixed Stop Loss. The adviser can close a deal both on Take Profit and on the strategy embedded in it. The Expert Advisor trades on the m15 timeframe.Supported pair - EURCHF
Requirements:
- The presence of a VPS, the terminal should always be open.
- An account with a narrow spread and slippage is an ECN account.
- Symbols - by default, the parameter is empty, the pair is used, on the chart of which the Expert Advisor is installed
- Allow to open new orders - permission to open new deals
- Fix lot - fixed lot
- Lost in connection with the size of the deposit - calculation of the lot from the deposit, if disabled, Fix lot is used
- Multiplier for the lot - the higher the multiplier for calculating the lot, the higher the risk
- Spread limit - spread limit
- Averaging within the SL order - Averaging within the SL transaction. Averages 2 transactions. The SL of averaging trades is equal to the SL of the main one. The strategy can be disabled if desired.
See also my other products
- The results of the backtest do not guarantee you the same profit in real trading
- Remember that most brokers have a floating spread and is often high on the transition in a day
- Trading in any form is associated with risk