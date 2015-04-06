Breakout and Rebound EA

Breakout and Rebound EA works using the opening prices of new bars. The strategy is based on the breakout/rebound from newly formed support and resistance levels. The support/resistance levels are identified using a narrow range of fluctuations in High/Low price of the bar for the period n. Entries are made in the direction of the initial movement from a level +/- n points.


The EA is designed for intraday trading with all major currency pairs on any timeframe. Any trading style can be used, which makes the EA not just a trading robot, but a multifunctional flexible designer. The EA applies dynamic levels for placing new orders, stop loss, take profit and trailing stop levels invisible for brokers. Their values can be calculated in pips, in money, in percents of the balance or based on volatility (ATR).

Each block responsible for management of a particular function can be customized separately and operate as a single unit. The EA is able to interact with and to positions opened in different directions (both single orders and order baskets), close interact with positions opened manually or by another expert (start managing deals, distinguished by magic number). Since the EA works on open prices of new bars, it can be optimized easily and quickly.


Recommendations

  1. Before using on a live account, test the EA with minimal risk on a cent account;
  2. Use VPS or hosting server with minimal network latency to the broker's server;
  3. Low spreads + low commission + high quality execution are important when choosing a broker to trade;
  4. Use the EA on high liquid pairs, such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD;
  5. Minimum deposit - 1000 currency units per 0.01 lots;
  6. H1 timeframe.


Parameters

  • MaxHighLowRange - the maximum range of the High/Low price fluctuation of a bar.
  • MaxBarsInRange - maximum bars in the search range.
  • MinBarsInRange - the minimum number of High/Low bar prices in the range.
  • IndentFromRange - indent from the level for opening positions, not used if 0.


Most Relevant Parameters

  • StartTime, EndTime - time for opening orders, not used if 00:00.
  • LotsFor1000 - initial lot size per 1000 units of base currency.
  • ATRPeriod - period for calculating the average daily volatility, in days.
  • TradeDirection - trading method: trade in one or both directions simultaneously.
  • OrderOpenMode - calculation of step for opening orders: in pips, in the deposit currency, as a percentage of the balance or as a percentage of ATR.
  • GridStep, GridStop - step for averaging positions, not used if 0.
  • PyramidStep, PyramidStop - step for increasing positions, not used if 0.
  • HedgingStep, HedgingStop - step for hedging positions, not used if 0.
  • CountingOrders - order counting: each series separately or the total number of orders in different directions.
  • GrowingVolume - scale in to positions by the amount of orders or by lot increment.
  • IncreasingLot, DecreasingLot - increase/decrease the lot by the specified percentage, not used if -0.
  • StartIncrease, StartDecrease - the position to start increasing/decreasing the lot.
  • MaxLotFor1000 - the maximum lot per 1000 units of base currency.
  • LevelsMethod - setting take profit/stop loss: separately for short and long positions or for the entire basket of orders.
  • LevelsMode - calculation of take profit/stop loss: in pips, in the deposit currency, as a percentage of the balance or as a percentage of ATR.
  • StopLoss, TakeProfit - stop loss and take profit, not used if 0.
  • TrailingMethod - trailing stop method: separately for short and long positions or for the entire basket of orders.
  • TrailingMode - calculation of trailing stop: in pips, in the deposit currency, as a percentage of the balance or as a percentage of ATR.
  • TrailingStop, TrailingStep - trailing stop and trailing step.
  • MagicNumber - magic number, the EA manages all positions opened manually or by another expert if set to -1.
  • TradeComment - trade comment.


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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Golden Moon Scalper
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2.8 (5)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
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Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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Grid EA Pro RSI  is an professional Grid advisor works according to RSI ( Relative Strength Index ) indicators. And has the function of Reducing the Drawdown on the account by overlapping unprofitable orders. The chart displays information about the profit. - Use default setting for GBPUSD, GBPJPY timeframe H1/M5  - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM - It good to combo with Buy Sell Signals  to follow Trend and Sellect Buy Only/Sell Only f
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Gold Miner MT4
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StopLoss and TakeProfit Utility MT4
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StopLoss and TakeProfit Utility MT4 for automatic setting of stop loss and take profit levels. Created by a professional trader for traders.   The utility   works with any market orders opened by a trader manually or using advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders simultaneously. WHAT THE UTILITY CAN DO: Set virtual stop loss and take profit from 1 pip Real   stop loss and take profit W ork with each order separately (   stop loss and take prof
StopLoss and TakeProfit Utility MT5
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StopLoss and TakeProfit Utility MT5 for automatic setting of stop loss and take profit levels. Created by a professional trader for traders.   The utility   works with any market orders opened by a trader manually or using advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders simultaneously. WHAT THE UTILITY CAN DO: Set virtual stop loss and take profit from 1 pip Real   stop loss and take profit W ork with each order separately (   stop loss and take prof
Gold Miner MT5
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Experts
Gold Miner MT5 strategy is based on the search for areas of concentration of prices of large buyers and sellers. In such zones, short-term trends are usually generated. This is a grid EA, but thanks to the function of overlapping unprofitable orders, it is able to withstand large drawdowns and recover the account. Works well on volatile pairs and gold (XAUUSD,   GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, NZDUSD ...       ). It has many useful functions, such as closing orders on Friday or w
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5 (1)
Indicators
Trend is Friends is an line Indicator used as an assistant tool for your trading strategy. The indicator analyzes the standard deviation of bar close for a given period and generates a buy or sell trend if the deviation increases. It good to combo with Martingale EA to follow Trend and Sellect Buy Only/Sell Only for EA work Semi-Automatic. You can use this  Indicator with any EAs in my Products.
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Photocopy MT4 is an Copier of transactions through Telegram channel. Will help you instantly publish your trade in Telegram channel or copy trades from Telegram channel. The utility can work in two directions by receiving signals in MT4 and transmitting signals to Telegram   . No more missed deals No more panic Capital Management Ease of use You can use it for: Copying your own deals through Telegram channel (via the Internet); Copying trades from MT5 to MT4 and vice versa. Propagation of signa
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4.2 (5)
Experts
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Night Vision Scalper EA
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Experts
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Walking Steps EA
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Experts
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5 (2)
Experts
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Money Printer EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
2 (1)
Experts
Money Printer EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold and Forex. - It good to combo with Buy Sell Signals  to follow Trend and Sellect Buy Only/Sell Only for EA work Semi-Automatic. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM  SETTINGS Max order - Maximum of orders. Open new series -  on / off beginning of a new series of orders. Start lots -  start lot. Trade Buy -  allow the adviser to buy. Trade Sell -  allow the advis
Sniper Extended EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
5 (1)
Experts
Sniper Extended EA  uses short-term trading - night scalping, not using martingale. Indicators used: ATR, RSI, Stochastic, CCI, WPR, DeMarker, RVI. Each indicator can be used optionally on/off. The strategy of the adviser is based on an assessment of the strength of the trend and the finding of correction / reversal points; it compares the absolute values of the rise and fall of the market over a certain time period. Filters are used for news, delay, spread expansion, increased volatility, slipp
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Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Multi currency EA is a fully automated multi-currency Expert Advisor. Does not use Martingale and grid trading. Uses stop loss to protect funds. It trades pending orders at acceptable time. Unengaged pending orders are deleted after the EA stops trading. Market Execution — Market Execution is applied — take profit and stop loss are placed after the order is executed and modified by the EA's settings. The EA is meant for trading EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURG
Adaptive Trading EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Adaptive Trading EA is an multicurrency Expert Advisor uses based on a position averaging. Stop loss can be calculated in currency or by drawdown in % of the balance. I recommend that you withdraw your profit regularly! The product is designed for 4 and 5-digit quotes. VPS server is recommended. Timeframes: M30-H4. Recommended minimum deposit – 1 000 units of the base currency. Setup The EA is launched on several low spread symbols simultaneously (for example, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, US
Moving Average Grid
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Moving Average Grid EA is a grid Expert Advisor. It features several trading strategies based on Moving Average. It works on minute bar Open prices. Virtual trailing stop, stop loss and take profit can be set in pips, in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the balance. Depending on the settings, different orders may be opened for diversifying risks. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional basket of orders. The order grid is adaptive and is made of market order
Price Fluctuations EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Price Fluctuations EA is an advisor w ithout indicator advisor to accelerate the deposit   , it works on price fluctuations,   and   has the function of reducing the drawdown on the account by overlapping unprofitable orders.   The chart displays information about the profit. OPTIONS: DISTANCE - distance that the price must travel in N seconds; TIMER_SEC - timer in seconds after which the distance will be updated; START_LOT - initial lot; LOT_MULTIPLIER - lot multiplier in the order grid; MAX_
Forex Daily Scalping EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
Sharp Price Movements EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
The Expert Advisor works on sharp price movements; it can apply open position locking and pyramiding. Virtual stops are used (take profit, trailing stop), to limit losses, order locking and stop loss are used in% of balance. At the same time, several dozens of orders can be opened and the advisor will need free funds to exit the locks and close all positions for total profit, this should be taken into account when choosing the number of instruments for trading. The work of the adviser does not
Professional Scalping
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Professional Scalping EA is an automated professional scalping Expert Advisor designed to work in the   FOREX market   . The strategy uses the relative strength index ( RSI ) and the average true range ( ATR ) in order to determine the best entry points into the market. Advisor is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. The most volatile pairs are suitable for work: GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, NZDUSD . - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness,
Breakeven Utility MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Utilities
Breakeven Utility MT4 automatically setting breakeven levels, transfers trades to breakeven   when passing a given distance   . Allows you to minimize risks. Created by a professional trader for traders.       Utility       works with any market orders opened manually by a trader or using advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders simultaneously. WHAT THE UTILITY CAN DO: Install virtulnoe levels   bezubytka from 1 pip I nstall real   levels of  
Risk Control Utility MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Utilities
Risk Control Utility MT4   designed for manual trading. It helps to calculate and control your risks, transfer transactions to breakeven and accompany positions with trailing stop. Easy to set up and use. It can be used for calculating a trading lot, calculating stop loss and take profit levels. Works with currency pairs, CFDs, stocks, indices, futures, cryptocurrencies Displays   volume,   potential loss and profit before   placing an order Ability to set the expiration time of a pending order
Trailing Stop Utility MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Utilities
Trailing Stop Utility MT4 for automatic closing of deals by trailing stop levels.  Allows you to take the maximum from the profit. Created by a professional trader for traders.   Utility   works with any market orders opened manually by a trader or using advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders simultaneously. WHAT THE UTILITY CAN DO: Set virtual   trailing stop   levels from 1 pip Set real   trailing stop   levels W ork with each order separat
Blue Dollar EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Blue Dollar EA is based on a multifunctional template and is designed for intraday trading with all major currency pairs on any timeframe. The strategy is based on analysis of price action within the daily volatility range for a given period. The EA has a vast set of features - it can be configured for any trading style, which makes it not just a trading robot, but a multifunctional flexible designer. The EA applies order placement levels, stop loss, take profit and trailing stop levels invisibl
Red Dollar EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Red Dollar EA is a non-standard Expert Advisor, which can't be attributed to any particular type. It adjusts to the current market situation. The EA uses time and price information, trades using pending orders. The number of trades can differ from a few deals per month, up to dozens a week, it all depends on the current market conditions, settings, and the number of financial instruments traded. VPS is required for stable operation, minimum deposit is 1,000$ of the base currency. Timeframe does
Grid EA Pro RSI MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
5 (2)
Experts
Grid EA Pro RSI  là một cố vấn lưới chuyên nghiệp hoạt động theo các chỉ báo RSI (Chỉ số sức mạnh tương đối). Và có chức năng Giảm Drawdown trên tài khoản bằng cách chồng các lệnh không có lãi. Biểu đồ hiển thị thông tin về lợi nhuận. - Sử dụng cài đặt mặc định cho khung thời gian GBPUSD, GBPJPY H1/M5 - Khuyến nghị nhà môi giới ECN có SPREAD THẤP: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM - Thật tốt khi kết hợp với Tín hiệu Mua Bán để theo dõi Xu hướng và Chỉ Bán/Chỉ Mua cho công việ
Reversal Arrow MT4 EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Reversal Arrow MT4 EA is an Expert Advisor based looking for possible price reversals. It can be used as an additional or as the main tool for your trading strategy. The indicator uses the timeframe it is launched at. At a new bar, the Expert Advisor calculates how many candlesticks have exceeded the previous High, and how many candlesticks have been registered below the previous Low. Then it calculates the ratio between them. If there have been more higher candlesticks, the indicator draws a bu
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