Gold King AI MT4

5

Only 2/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ // MT5 Version

Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning.

The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickly activates a trailing profit to secure gains. It also has a second strategy called 'smart recovery', which is activated after a losing trade. This strategy involves executing a slightly larger order to cover some of the losses.

Please note that the neural network will be trained using the most recent historical data every 4-5 months to keep the AI up to date.

This robot does not use toxic risk management methods such as martingale or hedging. Instead, all trades are protected by a trailing take profit and a stop loss.

Live signal


FEATURES:

Symbol XAUUSD (GOLD)
Timeframe M30
Minimum capital 150$
Broker Any, preferably IC Markets
Account type Any, preferably Raw/ECN
Leverage 1:500 leverage or higher (contact me if you have less)
VPS Any (contact me if you need one)


IMPORTANT INFORMATION:

Backtesting: Backtesting should be done using GMT +2 / US DST +3. It is advisable to use Tick Data Suite to perform the backtest / Download backtests.

Live trading: Most brokers like IC Markets, IC Trading, FP Markets, Pepperstone, Axi, Darwinex, Vantage, Tickmill... use the GMT+2 format and switch to GMT+3 at the start of US Daylight Saving Time (DST).

If your broker has this server time, then you shouldn't change anything. If your broker has a different server time, please contact me so I can send you the correct set.


FAQ:

  1. Does Gold King AI operate every day?
    Yes, it places pending orders once a day and, normally, the orders are executed.

  2. If Gold King AI does not have a news filter, does that mean it trades high-impact news?
    No, major news is typically released at 13:30 GMT, but Gold King AI doesn't place its first order until 14:30 GMT, which eliminates the risks from these high-volatility events. There are occasional releases at 15:00 GMT, but they are generally not high-risk ones, such as FOMC or NFP.

  3. Do I need any special set for prop firms such as FTMO?
    Yes, contact me so I can send you the sets.

Reviews 2
Honour Soft
60
Honour Soft 2025.09.12 00:04 
 

Very good customer service, and an efficient EA, clean and neat.

Recommended products
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Dashboard Super Three MA
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Super Three MA Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes PA and three adjustable Moving Average as the main indicator set to generate trading signal. With the feature that all MA_timeframe, MA_period, MA_applied_price are ad
Gold Breakout Sniper MT4
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
(MT5):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135268?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page#description Live account: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2307663?source=Site+Profile Gold Breakout Sniper( Strategy 259 158 ) EA is a fully automated trading system designed for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, focusing on volatility breakout opportunities confirmed by trend filters. This EA combines multiple ATR levels to accurately gauge market volatility conditions and filters trades using MACD to ensure e
Angry cat
PHILLIP GRAHAM HEWARD
Experts
Classic grid martingale type but with a unique and effective partial hedging algorithm to control and reduce drawdown. developed and set up to run on GB/US 15 min chart with a minimum balance of 2k contact me for set files, I have many depending on if you prefer low drawdown, slow and steady growth, or something more aggressive. live account signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2188734?source=Site recommended account leverage 500:1 all optomisation was done with a £500 - £1000 starting balan
AdvisorKing MT4
Artem Grishchenko
Experts
AdvisorKing   is a multi-currency scalper that uses proprietary trading algorithms. Entering the market is carried out using filters, which allows the trading advisor to get good results during a low-volatility trading session. This system is designed for long-term trading and is suitable for traders who are used to stability and minimal risk. The trading advisor does not contain such dangerous strategies as grid and martingale. For questions about setting up and installing a trading advisor, y
Dracula EA
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. The idea is not complicated, when flat, 2 limit orders are set when using USE_LIMIT_ORDERS = true, otherwise it trades by market. When an order is triggered, the position is closed by TAKE_PROFIT, SIGNAL_TRAILING_TAKE_PROFIT in an unsuccessful situation by STOP_LOSS_VIRTUAL. Or the orders are deleted. After closing a position, the expert looks at how the position closed, with a pr
Mobius AUDCAD
Volodymyr Strilets
Experts
The EA has two strategies, each designed for a particular market behavior. Using both strategies allows you to cover a significant range of trading time and get high and stable results. The Channel strategy is based on the principle of scalping within the channel bounds, during periods of low volatility. (Modified strategy from version 1.1) Trend strategy builds on the principle of following the trend in during the high volatility hours. (New Strategy) The trading periods are selected based on t
Rebate System Overlap
Evgenii Kuznetsov
3 (2)
Experts
Rebate System performs a large number of trades with the minimum profit, which gives the opportunity to earn from receiving rebates (returning part of a spread). It is based on two grids (buy and sell), when one of them is in a drawdown, the other one can enter with an increased lot size, keeping the account away from the drawdown. Differences from the usual EA Rebate System in the mode of closing long-term losing trades in one of the grids due to the previously received profit. Input parameters
Total Lock MT4
Vadim Zotov
5 (2)
Experts
Lock is a powerful tool for saving a trader's money. Instead of the traditional stop loss, you can now use this robot. The robot will place a pending lock — a counter order. When the price moves sharply against the trader, the lock becomes a market one, and therefore the loss does not increase, but freezes at the same level. The main position is saved and will bring profit as soon as the lock closes. Each position is locked by a separate lock. The number of positions is not limited. The robot c
FiboMagic Auto
Ivan Zapuskalov
Experts
This Expert Advisor is used in tandem with the FiboMagic Pro indicator https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/64978?source=Site +Profile The FiboMagic Pro indicator shows you: 1) Which way to trade 2) Clear entry point criteria for breaking the counter-trend line in the Fibonacci structure 3) Clear exit criteria based on levels The FiboMagic Auto Expert Advisor provides you with automatic trading based on the signals of the FiboMagic Pro indicator, namely: - analyzes the breakout of the cou
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 is a unique expert advisor that can trade the Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT4 signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) Relative
Singing Snake About Trend
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
This advisor is similar in idea to martingale, but not quite martingale. At first, I wanted to hide its logic, but I will introduce the fact that I will still have to partially disclose its characteristics with the settings and in one place I will have to specify its parameters so that buyers do not have confusion in logic, since programmers, in my opinion, differ slightly from ordinary people in their logic of thinking. and, for this reason, personally, I will try to reveal more about the work
Night EA
Atif Zafar
Experts
EA works with none of the technical indicators. It works with logics in slow market. It's very important to give GMT-offset value to EA. GMT-offset value is the value that need to be according to chart off-set time. If your chart is GMT +3 than give GMT Offset value 3. Tested with 99.90% data Modelling quality. Recommendations : Developed for M1, EURUSD ECN Broker with 5 points Settings Lot Size: manual lot size if "money management" is disabled Money management: EA will decide the lot size if t
US30 Break Scalp
Vitor Manuel Goncalves Pinto
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades based on a specific range breakout within a specific hour using scalp techniques. It does not use dangerous techniques like martingale. It only opens a maximum of 3 trades per day (default settings). The default settings are optimized for IcMarkets, FTMO and MFF (set file in the comments) although it can be used with other brokers, you just need to confirm the hours input. Despite this Expert Advisor presents good results in backtesting and for this month (January 2023
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Experts
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
US30 Evening Breakout MT4
Koen Arnold Terpstra
Experts
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/130989?source=Site+Profile  MT5 Version Trading US30, one of the most traded Indexes in the market, demands patience, a strategy and good risk management. US30 Evening Breakout seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system . The robot is thoroughly tested from 2019 until now. With 0.01 lotsize it has never exceeded 6% ($600) Drawdown on a $10.000 dollar account. (This is different from other brokers, there are also brokers where 0.01 lot
Hedging and Trailing
Che Jeib Che Said
2.5 (2)
Experts
HEDGING AND TRAILING https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products This Expert will hedge your trade position automatically. There are 2 buttons on chart for you to enter a trade. Blue button for buy entry and Red button for sell entry. It also can trail stop all hedged positions. It can also open its own trades with auto entry feature. How It Works :   (1) By Clicking Button. When you found a setup, click the button (blue for buy and red for sell). Expert will immediately open a stop
Cm EA TrailingStopOrders
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The algorithm of the adviser's work: When the Expert Advisor is launched at a specified distance from the price (first_step), BuyStop and SellStop orders are placed. Further, depending on which way the price went, one of them becomes market, and the other begins to crawl after the price. When the price rolls back, it also becomes market. If we have reached a set profit in some direction, the order is closed and a creeping pending order of the same direction is placed again. If the profit is no
Reiona
Ubaidillah
Experts
Reiona is an Expert Advisor (EA) that build based on martingale and hedging method. The main idea is place buy and sell in parallel, save the unprofitable positions with martingale, and keep the profit during trade with hedging. The RSI, iClose, iHighest and iLowest indicators are used for entries. The highest and lowest prices are to indicate the range of new orders, where the next order, with same type must be higher than 75% of difference between this lowest and highest prices. When the bu
ForexNewsTrader
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
EA is intended for trading on news only. News appear on the chart in the form of text messages and vertical lines. When the price approaches this line, the adviser places pending orders for purchase and for sale. If the "Modify pending orders" function is enabled, orders will move behind the price (up and down) and stay at the set distance from the price, which will not allow the order to worked ahead of time, before the news releases. If, after the news release, not one of the orders has not wo
RocketRise
Qiuqing Zeng
3 (2)
Experts
RocketRise EA  Key Advantages Congratulations on China's new type of coronary pneumonia being controlled, 50% off from March 1st to March 15th, 2020. The EA is  the symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed for trading major currency pairs,It implements a simple and universal trading strategy which can be applied to any instrument. 1.Fully automated trading 24/5. 2.Can handle deposits of any size. 3.Always use stop loss risk. 4.Use tracking to stop chasing profits. 5.Ability to set the time of
Semi Auto Recovery Zone
Sirinya Pakkaman
5 (1)
Utilities
Details of each condition Type 1. Set no use Hedging Martingale, to open the order by yourself only through the push button. TP and SL follow setting. Set Setting_Hedging =false;     Use_Signal =false;  Type 2. Semi Auto Recovery Zone You have to open the order by yourself only through the push button. If in the wrong direction and Set true on Hedging Martingale, EA will fix the order with the zone system by use Hedging Martingale Set Setting_Hedging =true;     Use_Signal =false;  Type 3. Use
GoldMine EA MT4
Jerald Jay Cruz
Experts
No force entry and not martingale!!! This EA is designed to identify the best setup trades, executing approximately 3 to 5 high-quality trades per week on each currency pair. This Expert Advisor (EA) is tailored for XAU/USD (Gold)  and operates on a 5-minute time frame . The strategy combines the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) with a Moving Average (MA) to identify trade opportunities and manage exits effectively. Key Features: CCI-Based Entry : The EA watches for the CCI to cross extreme l
EA Cyclone
Renat Garaev
4.63 (8)
Experts
EA Cyclone is an Expert Advisor with a unique trading algorithm. The EA determines reversal zones using Fractal levels. Contact me immediately after purchase to receive instructions, as well as access to a private telegram chat! Successful and proven strategies are integrated into the adviser's algorithm, which allow you to take profits on the pricing of assets with all the subtleties of technical and computer analysis. The settings are available in the discussion of the adviser at the link
Algo Edge MT4
Niklas Templin
3.75 (8)
Experts
Algo Edge EA  Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  EA work with high and low from Last Candle. AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30. -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and inp_4 VolumePercent = The Robot will i
FREE
Sharp Price Movements EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
The Expert Advisor works on sharp price movements; it can apply open position locking and pyramiding. Virtual stops are used (take profit, trailing stop), to limit losses, order locking and stop loss are used in% of balance. At the same time, several dozens of orders can be opened and the advisor will need free funds to exit the locks and close all positions for total profit, this should be taken into account when choosing the number of instruments for trading. The work of the adviser does not
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Automatically set precise TP and SL price levels on any trade ️ Works with all pairs and EAs, filter by symbol or magic number This Expert Advisor lets you define and apply exact Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels to your trades using direct price values (e.g., 1.12345 on EURUSD). No points, no pips. Just clean, accurate trade management across all orders or filtered by chart or magic number. Key Features: Instantly modify TP
Short Trend Reversal
Tomasz Adrian Bialous
Experts
end year promotion /EA is a part of my Nash Equilibrium/ With this EA you can build a good profitable system. The EA was created to test signals for the main EA that I am creating, but when I saw the backtest results, I thought I would add a few lines and put it on the market. After adding over 1000 lines of code, here it is. It works on any classic currency pair /you just need to find the right settings/. It probably works on many other instruments, but you need to choose the right TakeProfit,
JumpLump
Olga Zhdanova
Experts
A great addition to your lucrative portfolio of expert advisors. The strategy is based on an algorithm for breaking through the built levels for a certain period of time. The EA has a fixed StopLoss, which allows you to keep the minimum drawdown. Tested on all ticks using the Tick Data Suite , with the closest possible real trading conditions, watch the video. Price for the first 10 buyers $ 75 (I beg you to post your reports in the comments) Recommendations: Good ECN broker with low spread.
Gold SWmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
Experts
Gold SWmax EA  - is one of the best   Expert Advisor  for   Meta Trader 4 . The unique algorithm of the adviser analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines profitable entry and exit points, and uses advanced money management and lot multiplier.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set file to optimiz
Buyers of this product also purchase
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.78 (23)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (171)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan or Quantum King for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
ULTRA-OPTIMIZED VERSION – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , in its MT4 version, is the most powerful, stable, and refined release to date. HFT is a high-frequency scalper that trades exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) on TF: M1, executing a large number of trades daily. It supports leverage up to 1:500 and operates with very reasonable lot sizes for a true scalping strategy. Because of this, it requires dedicated scalping accounts (RAW or ECN). ICMarkets is the recommended broker, especially its RAW
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (92)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.79 (14)
Experts
CHERMA MT4   – Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Using Artificial Intelligence Cherma MT4 is an advanced automated trading system specifically designed for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the 5-minute timeframe. It relies entirely on artificial intelligence to analyze the market and identify precise entry and exit points. This expert advisor is built for traders seeking a fast and efficient scalping strategy, executing dozens of trades daily based on real-time AI-generated signals and intel
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (62)
Experts
1 copy left for $199 Next price  --> $299  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position man
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (13)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis. It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive pow
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Experts
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
AI Gold Sniper
Ho Tuan Thang
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Experts
EA Forex Scalping is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for 3 major currency pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, and GBPUSD. Signals :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2267359?source=Site+Profile+Seller Only 1 Copy Left Out of 10 at this price Next Price: $599.99 Available for MT4 and MT5 MT5 Not Grid, Not Martingale, Not AI, Not Neural Network, Not Arbitrage. Every trade has a hard-set Stop Loss (SL). SL is different for each currency pair. Each trade is monitored and profit is locked using Trailing
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL BLOG-1 Welcome to Gold Trend Scalping LAUNCH PROMO:  The price will increase by $100 with every 10 purchases (9/10) Final price: $1999.99 Details about params Gold Trend Scalping is the first EA I designed specifically for gold.  The EA uses a following trend trading strategy based on larger time frames.  It employs a super trend to detect the main trend of the larger time frame and then opens trades on smaller time frames.  The EA always uses a fixed stop loss for each trade, set
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.5 (10)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.69 (29)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
Gold Zenith mt4
Marina Arkhipova
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Zenith — premium advisor for gold (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith — premium advisor for gold (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith is a powerful and disciplined algorithm for XAUUSD (gold). It does not use risky methods (grids, martingale, etc.), and every trade is protected by a stop loss . Logic: it looks for a trend move and trades pullbacks , opening only one position per signal. No complex setup — defaults are tuned for live use: drop the EA on a chart and start trading. Why it’s reliable Safe structure: no grids
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Ftmo Passing Robot
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Experts
The FTMO Passing Robot is a fully automated trading system developed to help traders navigate prop firm challenges such as FTMO, MFF, and Funded Next. It is designed with precision entry logic, built-in risk controls, and challenge-friendly settings. This EA performs best on EURUSD M15 , but is adaptable to other pairs with proper optimization. Key Features Fully automated operation Compatible with FTMO and similar challenge accounts Optimized for EURUSD M15 Built-in smart stop loss and trade m
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.59 (32)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
More from author
Critical Zones MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (9)
Indicators
Critical Zones   has been created especially for manual traders looking for more accurate market entries. This indicator uses advanced algorithms to detect areas of interest by calculating the most relevant support and resistance on the chart as well as their breakouts and retests. This indicator can be configured to send alerts and notifications when potentially lucrative buy/sell opportunities are detected, allowing traders to stay on top of trading opportunities even when they are not in fro
FREE
Gold King AI MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (2)
Experts
Only   2/5   copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //   MT4 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This q
Golden Hunter MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
4.75 (20)
Indicators
MT4 Version Golden Hunter   has been developed for traders who trade manually in the markets. It is a very powerful tool consisting of 3 different indicators: Powerful entry strategy: Formed by an indicator that measures the volatility of the currency pair and identifies the market trend. LSMA: Smoothes the price data and is useful to detect the short term trend. Heikin Ashi: Once the indicator is attached to the chart, the Japanese candlesticks will change to Heikin Ashi candlesticks. This
FREE
Golden Hunter MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
4.58 (12)
Indicators
MT5 Version Golden Hunter has been developed for traders who trade manually in the markets. It is a very powerful tool consisting of 3 different indicators: Powerful entry strategy: Formed by an indicator that measures the volatility of the currency pair and identifies the market trend. LSMA: Smoothes the price data and is useful to detect the short term trend. Heikin Ashi: Once the indicator is attached to the chart, the Japanese candlesticks will change to Heikin Ashi candlesticks. This type
FREE
Critical Zones MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
4 (7)
Indicators
Critical Zones has been created especially for manual traders looking for more accurate market entries. This indicator uses advanced algorithms to detect areas of interest by calculating the most relevant support and resistance on the chart as well as their breakouts and retests. This indicator can be configured to send alerts and notifications when potentially lucrative buy/sell opportunities are detected, allowing traders to stay on top of trading opportunities even when they are not in front
FREE
Auto Fibo MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
4.5 (18)
Indicators
Auto Fibo   is an indicator developed to enhance your manual trading. It will draw the golden ratio automatically, saving you time and facilitating your trading. Attach the indicator to the graph and it will automatically draw the exact golden ratio, saving you the trouble of having to find the critical point. The interface adjusts according to your computer to the approximate high and low points of the band. This indicator will correct most start and end point selection errors. For each band,
FREE
Pips Chaser MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Indicators
Pips Chaser  indicator has been developed to complement your manual trading. This indicator can be used for both short scalping and long swing trading //   MT4 Version Features No repaint indicator This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs Any currency pair Time frame H1 is preferable, but you can adapt it to any timeframe Trading time Around the clock Buffers  Buy Buffer: 0 / Sell Buffer: 1 Requirements The use of an ECN broker with tight spreads
FREE
Triangle Engine MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (2)
Experts
Triangle Engine has been created to grow people's capital in a simple and accessible way. If you are tired of algorithms that seem to work great in backtesting but then don't work the same in live accounts, then Triangle Engine is the solution you are looking for. Triangle Engine is an advanced algorithm meticulously designed to identify and exploit the inherent vulnerabilities of AUDCAD. Using a sophisticated set of metrics and different strategies, this system performs an in-depth, real-time a
Auto Fibo MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (7)
Indicators
Auto Fibo is an indicator developed to enhance your manual trading. It will draw the golden ratio automatically, saving you time and facilitating your trading. Attach the indicator to the graph and it will automatically draw the exact golden ratio, saving you the trouble of having to find the critical point. The interface adjusts according to your computer to the approximate high and low points of the band. This indicator will correct most start and end point selection errors. For each band, th
FREE
Pips Chaser MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
3.83 (6)
Indicators
Pips Chaser  indicator has been developed to complement your manual trading. This indicator can be used for both short scalping and long swing trading // MT5 Version Features No repaint indicator This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs Any currency pair Time frame H1 is preferable, but you can adapt it to any timeframe Trading time Around the clock Buffers  Buy Buffer: 0 / Sell Buffer: 1 Requirements The use of an ECN broker with tight spreads fo
FREE
Pips Hunter PRO MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Indicators
Pips Hunter PRO   has been developed over several years and is an improved version of its predecessor. This powerful indicator analyzes the market and price history to generate buy and sell entries. For the calculation of these entries it uses different indicators that work together as well as a complex statistical logarithm that filters out less favorable entries and eliminates them /   MT4 version . Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives No l
FREE
Top Bottom Tracker MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
Top Bottom Tracker is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend / MT5 version . The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price --> $99 Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs All forex pairs Timeframe     All timeframes Parameters ==== Indicator configuration ==== Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the value, the
Top Bottom Tracker MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
Top Bottom Tracker   is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend /   MT4 version . The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price -->   $99 Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs All forex pairs Timeframe     All timeframes Parameters ==== Indicator configuration ==== Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the valu
Triangle Engine MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
Triangle Engine has been created to grow people's capital in a simple and accessible way. If you are tired of algorithms that seem to work great in backtesting but then don't work the same in live accounts, then Triangle Engine is the solution you are looking for. Triangle Engine is an advanced algorithm meticulously designed to identify and exploit the inherent vulnerabilities of AUDCAD. Using a sophisticated set of metrics and different strategies, this system performs an in-depth, real-time a
Pips Hunter PRO MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
Pips Hunter PRO has been developed over several years and is an improved version of its predecessor. This powerful indicator analyzes the market and price history to generate buy and sell entries. For the calculation of these entries it uses different indicators that work together as well as a complex statistical logarithm that filters out less favorable entries and eliminates them / MT5 version . Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives No lag T
FREE
Forex Vigor MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
5/10 copies at 30$ ---> next 50$ //  MT5 version Forex Vigor  is a technical indicator that assesses the momentum strength of the 8 primary currencies (EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY). The indicator relies on mathematical calculations that measure the lack of correlation among 28 currency pairs. To calculate their values, it analyses the percentage difference between the closing prices using the Linear-weighted averaging method (LWMA) plus a statistical system that eliminates values that
Quantum Pips AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (5)
Experts
Welcome to Quantum Pips AI, a new generation expert advisor! Only 2/5 copies will be sold at this price. Automatically after that the price will rise to make sure that the performance of the robot is adequate for real accounts. Contact me after purchase and  get a free indicator  (valued at over 65$) Quantum Pips AI is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor meticulously designed to profit from the forex market. This intelligent system uses meticulous analysis of multiple time frames, as well as a diverse
Neural Intelligence MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
Neural Intelligence has been created to grow people's capital in a simple and accessible way. If you are tired of algorithms that seem to work great in backtesting but then don't work the same in live accounts, then Neural Intelligence is the solution you are looking for.  It is a fully automated algorithm designed to  find the Euro Pound inefficiencies and exploit them .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. Uses an AI that allows it to modify param
XPulse MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
XPulse has been created to grow people's capital in a simple and accessible way. If you are tired of algorithms that seem to work great in backtesting but then don't work the same in live accounts, then XPulse is the solution you are looking for. It is an algorithm specifically designed to exploit an inefficiency of the Aussie-Cad pair. With a robust backtest and two live signals to back up the performance of the algorithm. // For additional in-depth details, kindly refer to the  Manual Guide . 
Quantum Pips AI MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Quantum Pips AI, a new generation expert advisor! Only 2/5 copies will be sold at this price. Automatically after that the price will rise to make sure that the performance of the robot is adequate for real accounts. Contact me after purchase and  get a free indicator  (valued at over 65$) Quantum Pips AI is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor meticulously designed to profit from the forex market. This intelligent system uses meticulous analysis of multiple time frames, as well as a diverse
Forex Vigor MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
5/10 copies at 30$ ---> next 50$ //  MT4 version Forex Vigor   is a technical indicator that assesses the momentum strength of the 8 primary currencies (EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY). The indicator relies on mathematical calculations that measure the lack of correlation among 28 currency pairs. To calculate their values, it analyses the percentage difference between the closing prices using the Linear-weighted averaging method (LWMA) plus a statistical system that eliminates values tha
Neural Intelligence MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
Neural Intelligence has been created to grow people's capital in a simple and accessible way. If you are tired of algorithms that seem to work great in backtesting but then don't work the same in live accounts, then Neural Intelligence is the solution you are looking for.  It is a fully automated algorithm designed to  find the Euro Pound inefficiencies and exploit them .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. Uses an AI that allows it to modify param
XPulse MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
XPulse has been created to grow people's capital in a simple and accessible way. If you are tired of algorithms that seem to work great in backtesting but then don't work the same in live accounts, then XPulse is the solution you are looking for. It is an algorithm specifically designed to exploit an inefficiency of the Aussie-Cad pair. With a robust backtest and two live signals to back up the performance of the algorithm. // For additional in-depth details, kindly refer to the  Manual Guide . 
Filter:
Honour Soft
60
Honour Soft 2025.09.12 00:04 
 

Very good customer service, and an efficient EA, clean and neat.

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
104738
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2025.09.12 08:41
Hi Bing, thank you so much for your nice review. Let's keep making profits !
yamil26
83
yamil26 2025.08.30 16:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
104738
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2025.08.31 19:45
Thank you for the good review !! I hope you enjoy it
Reply to review