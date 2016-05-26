Taranus

5

Taranus is a multifunctional EA, a universal assistant to a trader, designed to work under the control of a trader. The EA has a large set of tools and can work: by indicators, by trading levels, by trend lines, by martingale strategy, trade on news. It has: several filters to determine the trend, a multi-level risk management system, money management, virtual stop loss, universal trailing stop, can work with any type of orders.

Set files and a guide to the Taranus EA can be found in the "Comments" section.

Benefits

  • selection of orders: only pending orders, or only market orders or combined (pending and market orders);
  • stop loss selection: by points, by fractals, by the extremum of the daily bar, by ATR D1;
  • virtual stop loss that can be moved freely on the chart;
  • martingale as a way to turn unprofitable positions into profit;
  • a total take profit for several orders of the same direction at once;
  • breakeven is normal and general;
  • trailing pending orders;
  • automatic magic number, individual for each currency pair;
  • main indicators: Moving Average (one MA or two MA) and CCI;
  • filters for determining the trend direction with independent setting of AutoTrend 1 and AutoTrend 2;
  • AutoTrend 1, indicators: one MA or CCI, with a choice of timeframe;
  • AutoTrend 2, indicators 2: separately or together Awesome Oscillator and Parabolic SAR, with a choice of timeframe;
  • trading levels and trend lines with a breakout or rebound strategy;
  • trading on news with a news calendar for all currencies;
  • 3 strategies for trading on news: one order, a grid (of several orders) at once or a grid gradually;
  • closing orders before news release;
  • universal trailing stop, 4 modes: normal, percentage, total trailing stop and mobile stop loss;
  • 7 trailing stop options: by points, by High/Low, by fractals, by volumes, by Moving Average, by Parabolic and by ATR;
  • virtual trailing stop;
  • ban on opening new orders when the daily loss % is reached;
  • closing orders by the percentage of profit;
  • opening and closing orders by time (days, hours, minutes, seconds);
  • managing orders using "hot" keys and "hot" buttons;
  • sound alert every time a news outlet and move the trailing stop;
  • works on accounts with 4- and 5-digit quotes.

Parameters

Block 1 GENERAL SETTINGS

  • Magic number (0 - automat)
  • Allow opening new orders
  • Number of open orders
  • Number of Martingale orders
  • Lots
  • Risk in % - AutoLot calculation
  • Positions: - select the trading direction.
  • Working timeframe:
  • Instruments: - choosing a trading instrument;
  • AutoTrend 1 - enable the AutoTrend 1 direction filter.
  • AutoTrend 2 - enable the AutoTrend 2 direction filter.
  • Use orders - choose which orders to trade.
  • Pending orders type:
  • Stop Loss by: - setting a stop loss of your choice (points, fractals, ATR D1, High/Low D1);
  • Stop Loss size for points
  • Virtual stop loss
  • Take Profit
  • Use gross take profit
  • Slippage
  • Breakeven
  • Profit to enable a breakeven
  • Breakeven level
  • Disable the news block

Block 2 RISK MANAGEMENT

Block 3 PENDING ORDERS

Block 4 AUTO TRENDS

Block 5 INDICATORS

Block 6 LEVELS AND LINES

Block 7 TRADING ON THE NEWS

Block 8 TRAILING STOP

Block 9 TRADE BY TIME

Block 10 OTHER SETTINGS


Reviews 1
geolancer
34
geolancer 2024.01.06 03:44 
 

НУЖЕН ЭКСПЕРТ НА MT5. Проверьте почту она не работает как с вами связаться и мессенджер здесь

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Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
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GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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The EA for manual trading to manage open positions and pending orders.The built-in trailing stop has four modes and seven instruments. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart.Three take profits, which, when triggered, reduce the volume of the lot by a set percentage. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Manual to UTrailingMT5 can be found in the "Comments" section. In the
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MartexMT5 is a moderately aggressive EA working on a martingale strategy with hedge. The EA independently monitors the risk and, if the risk is high, takes measures to exit the market with a minimum profit. In the hedging mode, the EA independently leaves the "lock" with a profit. A complete guide to the MartexMT5 EA can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits automatic magic number, individual for each currency pair; automatic breakeven and automatic trailing stop; at high risk, reducing t
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FractalanMT5 – a moderately aggressive EA who works on a martingale strategy with a partial hedging system. With reasonable money management, the EA can withstand significant price corrections against open positions! The first order in the series can be opened manually by both the EA and the trader. Subsequent orders are opened when the fractal level of the specified timeframe is broken. The guide to the FractalanMT5 EA, the set files can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits types of ord
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Utilities
The utility for managing open positions can work with stops (take profit and stop loss) in money, percentages or points. The built-in trailing stop starts working from profit, the size of which can be set in currency or as a percentage. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the utility works in the strategy tester. Benefits setting stop loss and take profit in the deposit currency, as a percentage of the account balance or by points; adding stop loss and take profit
UTrailingMinMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
The EA for manual trading to manage open positions.The built-in trailing stop has five modes and seven instruments. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Guide to UTrailingMinMT5 can be found in the "Comments" section. In the MT5 strategy tester, manual movement of virtual SL and TP lines according to the schedule does not work! Ben
UTrailingMiniMT5
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Utilities
The utility for manual trading to manage open positions.The built-in trailing stop has three modes and seven instruments: by pips, by bar extremes, by fractals, by volumes, by MA, by Parabolic SAR and by ATR. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Guide to UTrailingMiniMT5 can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits 3 trailing stop modes: normal, total and mobile stop loss; 7 options: by points, by bar extremes, by fractals, b
TralDynamicU MT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilities
The utility for managing open positions can work with stops (take profit and stop loss) in money, percentages or points. The built-in trailing stop starts working from profit, the size of which can be set in currency or as a percentage. Trailing stop can work in three modes and for five instruments. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the utility works in the strategy tester. Benefits setting stop loss and take profit in the deposit currency, as a percentage of the
UTralVirtualMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilities
Utility for managing open positions and pending orders. The built-in trailing stop has five modes and seven tools. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. A detailed guide to UTralVirtualMT5 can be found in the "Comments" section. In the MT5 tester, manual movement of virtual SL and TP lines according to the chart does not work! Benef
VirtualStopsMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilities
A utility for managing open positions using virtual (invisible to the broker) stops. Virtual stop loss and virtual take profit can be freely moved around the chart. If the price touches the virtual stop line (TP, SL, TS), the EA will close all orders of the same direction on the current chart. Closing orders by virtual take profit is possible only if there is a profit. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can, in the strategy tester, see how the adviser works. Parameters Block
NebularManMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
EA for manual trading with the ability to add new orders with increasing in one lot. You can manage the risk by changing the lot volume, the step between orders, and limiting the number of open positions and the total volume of lots. There is a trailing stop, virtual stop loss and virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. In the MT5 strategy tester, manual movement of vi
AweronMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
The AweronMT5 EA works according to the martingale strategy and opens orders based on the signals of the Awesome Oscillator indicator. If desired, the martingale can be disabled, and the EA will work with one order. You can choose the size of lots depending on your risk: normal lots - high risk, economy lots - moderate risk, initial lots - low risk. The EA has an internal risk control system and, if the risk is exceeded, it starts to exit the market, closing extreme orders in pairs. Profitable s
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geolancer
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geolancer 2024.01.06 03:44 
 

НУЖЕН ЭКСПЕРТ НА MT5. Проверьте почту она не работает как с вами связаться и мессенджер здесь

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