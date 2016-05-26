Taranus
- Experts
-
- Version: 11.2
- Updated: 18 January 2022
- Activations: 9
Taranus is a multifunctional EA, a universal assistant to a trader, designed to work under the control of a trader. The EA has a large set of tools and can work: by indicators, by trading levels, by trend lines, by martingale strategy, trade on news. It has: several filters to determine the trend, a multi-level risk management system, money management, virtual stop loss, universal trailing stop, can work with any type of orders.
Set files and a guide to the Taranus EA can be found in the "Comments" section.
Benefits
- selection of orders: only pending orders, or only market orders or combined (pending and market orders);
- stop loss selection: by points, by fractals, by the extremum of the daily bar, by ATR D1;
- virtual stop loss that can be moved freely on the chart;
- martingale as a way to turn unprofitable positions into profit;
- a total take profit for several orders of the same direction at once;
- breakeven is normal and general;
- trailing pending orders;
- automatic magic number, individual for each currency pair;
- main indicators: Moving Average (one MA or two MA) and CCI;
- filters for determining the trend direction with independent setting of AutoTrend 1 and AutoTrend 2;
- AutoTrend 1, indicators: one MA or CCI, with a choice of timeframe;
- AutoTrend 2, indicators 2: separately or together Awesome Oscillator and Parabolic SAR, with a choice of timeframe;
- trading levels and trend lines with a breakout or rebound strategy;
- trading on news with a news calendar for all currencies;
- 3 strategies for trading on news: one order, a grid (of several orders) at once or a grid gradually;
- closing orders before news release;
- universal trailing stop, 4 modes: normal, percentage, total trailing stop and mobile stop loss;
- 7 trailing stop options: by points, by High/Low, by fractals, by volumes, by Moving Average, by Parabolic and by ATR;
- virtual trailing stop;
- ban on opening new orders when the daily loss % is reached;
- closing orders by the percentage of profit;
- opening and closing orders by time (days, hours, minutes, seconds);
- managing orders using "hot" keys and "hot" buttons;
- sound alert every time a news outlet and move the trailing stop;
- works on accounts with 4- and 5-digit quotes.
Parameters
Block 1 GENERAL SETTINGS
- Magic number (0 - automat)
- Allow opening new orders
- Number of open orders
- Number of Martingale orders
- Lots
- Risk in % - AutoLot calculation
- Positions: - select the trading direction.
- Working timeframe:
- Instruments: - choosing a trading instrument;
- AutoTrend 1 - enable the AutoTrend 1 direction filter.
- AutoTrend 2 - enable the AutoTrend 2 direction filter.
- Use orders - choose which orders to trade.
- Pending orders type:
- Stop Loss by: - setting a stop loss of your choice (points, fractals, ATR D1, High/Low D1);
- Stop Loss size for points
- Virtual stop loss
- Take Profit
- Use gross take profit
- Slippage
- Breakeven
- Profit to enable a breakeven
- Breakeven level
- Disable the news block
Block 2 RISK MANAGEMENT
Block 3 PENDING ORDERS
Block 4 AUTO TRENDS
Block 5 INDICATORS
Block 6 LEVELS AND LINES
Block 7 TRADING ON THE NEWS
Block 8 TRAILING STOP
Block 9 TRADE BY TIME
Block 10 OTHER SETTINGS
НУЖЕН ЭКСПЕРТ НА MT5. Проверьте почту она не работает как с вами связаться и мессенджер здесь