The News Robo Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to assist news traders in opening pending orders with hidden stop loss during news releases. It offers several features that enhance your trading experience and protect your trades.

One of the key features of News Robo is the hidden stop loss, which is ideal for news traders who prefer to conceal their stop loss from market maker brokers. The stop loss is automatically revealed once a profitable position is achieved, allowing you to secure your gains effectively. Additionally, the Expert Advisor employs proper risk management techniques to ensure your trading capital is protected.

With News Robo, you have two options to open pending orders: Quick Mode and Time Mode. The Quick Mode enables you to swiftly open pending orders based on default settings, providing a convenient solution if you forget to set the news time manually. On the other hand, the Time Mode allows you to specify the exact time for opening pending orders, offering more flexibility and customization.

The Expert Advisor is designed with user friendly settings, making it accessible for traders of all experience levels. You can easily configure parameters such as lot size, maximum risk, trailing stop, stop loss, take profit, and distance for placing pending orders according to your trading preferences.

The EA also offers fast activity, ensuring timely execution of trades during news events. It provides notification alerts, keeping you informed about important market developments even when you're not actively monitoring your trading platform.

To further enhance your trading convenience, News Robo automatically deletes pending orders if no trades are open, ensuring a clutter free chart. This feature saves you from false triggering of orders when news data are released.

In summary, the News Robo Expert Advisor simplifies your trading life by automating the process of opening pending orders during news events. Its hidden stop loss, customizable parameters, notification alerts, and compatibility with other trades make it a reliable partner in your trading journey.





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