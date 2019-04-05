🛡️ Hedging Forex EA1 – Smart Risk Control with ATR & Hedge Strategy
Now with enhanced features and virtual strategy tester guidance
Hedging Forex EA1
version "8.00"
I work at a demo account
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🏆 Recommended Broker:
For optimal performance, a low-spread account is highly recommended to execute the Smart Martingale basket efficiently.
Open an Exness Zero Account:
https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7
📌 Overview
Hedging Forex EA1 is a smart, risk-managed Expert Advisor designed for volatile currency pairs using a hedging strategy. This EA provides advanced control over position sizing, trade timing, and Take Profit strategies with ATR integration. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Hedging Forex EA1 offers flexibility, protection, and potential profitability.
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🧪 Virtual Hedge Backtesting Concept
MT4’s Strategy Tester does not support multi-symbol trading, which makes hedging strategies impossible to test directly.
To overcome this limitation, this EA introduces a conceptual workaround to simulate virtual hedging behavior during testing.
While not perfect, it provides a foundation for evaluating strategy logic before going live.
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⚙️ Key Features
✅ Manual or Automatic Lot Size Calculation
✅ ATR-Based Dynamic Take Profit
✅ Time-controlled Trading Sessions
✅ Gold & Major Forex Pairs Compatibility
✅ Spread Filter for Clean Entry Conditions
✅ Equity-Based Loss Cutoff with Loss_USD
✅ Optional Continuous Trading Mode
✅ Built-in Magic Number System
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🔧 EA Parameters
Lot1 – Fixed lot size (used when Auto_Lot = false)
Auto_Lot – true for automatic lot based on risk | false for manual lot
Max_Risk – % of equity used to calculate lot size in auto mode
Take_Profit – TP in points (auto/manual based on Open_ATR)
Stop_Loss – Optional SL in points (not preferred)
Open_ATR –
true: Enables dynamic TP using ATR
false: Uses fixed TP value
Start_Time / End_Time – EA operation time (GMT)
Max_Open – Maximum number of simultaneous trades
Max_Lots – Total lot exposure limit
Loss_USD – Equity loss threshold to close all positions (set to 0 to disable)
multiple_total – Controls lot progression in hedging grid
Continuous_trading –
true: EA keeps running after profit
false: EA removes itself after total profit is reached
Magic_Number – Unique ID to manage trades independently
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📊 Symbol Compatibility
The EA works technically on all currency pairs, but performs best with high-volatility majors:
AUD/JPY
NZD/JPY
AUD/USD
CAD/JPY
⚱️ Gold Settings:
If gold price has 2 or 3 digits after decimal → TP × 10 (e.g., 20 → 200)
If only 1 digit after decimal → use TP as-is (e.g., 20 = 20 points)
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📉 Spread Filter
Max Spread: 0.3 pips
Prevents the EA from entering trades in unfavorable spread conditions.
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⏱ Timeframe
M5 (5-Minute Timeframe)
Ideal for short-term, frequent hedging entries.
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💰 Capital & Leverage
Minimum Recommended Capital: $5000
For 1 pair only from the recommended volatility pairs
Initial Lot Size: 0.02
Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or higher
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🌐 VPS & Broker Suggestions
✅ Broker (Recommended):
✅ VPS Hosting:
Reliable 24/7 hosting with low latency for MT4/MT5 platforms
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⚠️ Disclaimer – Risk Warning
Trading in the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may result in the loss of all or part of your capital.
The Expert Advisors provided are support tools only and do not guarantee profits under any circumstances.
You are solely responsible for all your trading decisions and outcomes.
Always use proper risk management and never trade money you cannot afford to lose.
📢 Act smart – elevate your MT4 trading with professional-grade tools, but always with caution and discipline.
EA is good, but with slightly different settings. Works well on GBPUSD