

🛡️ Hedging Forex EA1 – Smart Risk Control with ATR & Hedge Strategy





Now with enhanced features and virtual strategy tester guidance





Hedging Forex EA1 version "8.00" I work at a demo account https://t.me/hfmq4/109

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. 🏆 Recommended Broker:

For optimal performance, a low-spread account is highly recommended to execute the Smart Martingale basket efficiently. Open an Exness Zero Account:

https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7

📌 Overview





Hedging Forex EA1 is a smart, risk-managed Expert Advisor designed for volatile currency pairs using a hedging strategy. This EA provides advanced control over position sizing, trade timing, and Take Profit strategies with ATR integration. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Hedging Forex EA1 offers flexibility, protection, and potential profitability.









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🧪 Virtual Hedge Backtesting Concept





MT4’s Strategy Tester does not support multi-symbol trading, which makes hedging strategies impossible to test directly.

To overcome this limitation, this EA introduces a conceptual workaround to simulate virtual hedging behavior during testing.

While not perfect, it provides a foundation for evaluating strategy logic before going live.









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⚙️ Key Features





✅ Manual or Automatic Lot Size Calculation





✅ ATR-Based Dynamic Take Profit





✅ Time-controlled Trading Sessions





✅ Gold & Major Forex Pairs Compatibility





✅ Spread Filter for Clean Entry Conditions





✅ Equity-Based Loss Cutoff with Loss_USD





✅ Optional Continuous Trading Mode





✅ Built-in Magic Number System













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🔧 EA Parameters





Lot1 – Fixed lot size (used when Auto_Lot = false)





Auto_Lot – true for automatic lot based on risk | false for manual lot





Max_Risk – % of equity used to calculate lot size in auto mode





Take_Profit – TP in points (auto/manual based on Open_ATR)





Stop_Loss – Optional SL in points (not preferred)





Open_ATR –





true: Enables dynamic TP using ATR





false: Uses fixed TP value









Start_Time / End_Time – EA operation time (GMT)





Max_Open – Maximum number of simultaneous trades





Max_Lots – Total lot exposure limit





Loss_USD – Equity loss threshold to close all positions (set to 0 to disable)





multiple_total – Controls lot progression in hedging grid





Continuous_trading –





true: EA keeps running after profit





false: EA removes itself after total profit is reached









Magic_Number – Unique ID to manage trades independently













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📊 Symbol Compatibility





The EA works technically on all currency pairs, but performs best with high-volatility majors:





AUD/JPY





NZD/JPY





AUD/USD





CAD/JPY









⚱️ Gold Settings:





If gold price has 2 or 3 digits after decimal → TP × 10 (e.g., 20 → 200)





If only 1 digit after decimal → use TP as-is (e.g., 20 = 20 points)













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📉 Spread Filter





Max Spread: 0.3 pips

Prevents the EA from entering trades in unfavorable spread conditions.













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⏱ Timeframe





M5 (5-Minute Timeframe)

Ideal for short-term, frequent hedging entries.













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💰 Capital & Leverage





Minimum Recommended Capital: $5000

For 1 pair only from the recommended volatility pairs





Initial Lot Size: 0.02





Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or higher













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🌐 VPS & Broker Suggestions





✅ Broker (Recommended):





✅ VPS Hosting:

Reliable 24/7 hosting with low latency for MT4/MT5 platforms













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⚠️ Disclaimer – Risk Warning





Trading in the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may result in the loss of all or part of your capital.

The Expert Advisors provided are support tools only and do not guarantee profits under any circumstances.

You are solely responsible for all your trading decisions and outcomes.

Always use proper risk management and never trade money you cannot afford to lose.





📢 Act smart – elevate your MT4 trading with professional-grade tools, but always with caution and discipline.



