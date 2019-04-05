Hedging Forex EA1

5


🛡️ Hedging Forex EA1 – Smart Risk Control with ATR & Hedge Strategy


Now with enhanced features and virtual strategy tester guidance

Hedging Forex EA1
version   "8.00"
I work at a demo account
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  • .

🏆 Recommended Broker:
For optimal performance, a low-spread account is highly recommended to execute the Smart Martingale basket efficiently.

Open an Exness Zero Account:
https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7

📌 Overview

Hedging Forex EA1 is a smart, risk-managed Expert Advisor designed for volatile currency pairs using a hedging strategy. This EA provides advanced control over position sizing, trade timing, and Take Profit strategies with ATR integration. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Hedging Forex EA1 offers flexibility, protection, and potential profitability.


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🧪 Virtual Hedge Backtesting Concept

MT4’s Strategy Tester does not support multi-symbol trading, which makes hedging strategies impossible to test directly.
To overcome this limitation, this EA introduces a conceptual workaround to simulate virtual hedging behavior during testing.
While not perfect, it provides a foundation for evaluating strategy logic before going live.


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⚙️ Key Features

✅ Manual or Automatic Lot Size Calculation

✅ ATR-Based Dynamic Take Profit

✅ Time-controlled Trading Sessions

✅ Gold & Major Forex Pairs Compatibility

✅ Spread Filter for Clean Entry Conditions

✅ Equity-Based Loss Cutoff with Loss_USD

✅ Optional Continuous Trading Mode

✅ Built-in Magic Number System



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🔧 EA Parameters

Lot1 – Fixed lot size (used when Auto_Lot = false)

Auto_Lot – true for automatic lot based on risk | false for manual lot

Max_Risk – % of equity used to calculate lot size in auto mode

Take_Profit – TP in points (auto/manual based on Open_ATR)

Stop_Loss – Optional SL in points (not preferred)

Open_ATR –

true: Enables dynamic TP using ATR

false: Uses fixed TP value


Start_Time / End_Time – EA operation time (GMT)

Max_Open – Maximum number of simultaneous trades

Max_Lots – Total lot exposure limit

Loss_USD – Equity loss threshold to close all positions (set to 0 to disable)

multiple_total – Controls lot progression in hedging grid

Continuous_trading –

true: EA keeps running after profit

false: EA removes itself after total profit is reached


Magic_Number – Unique ID to manage trades independently



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📊 Symbol Compatibility

The EA works technically on all currency pairs, but performs best with high-volatility majors:

AUD/JPY

NZD/JPY

AUD/USD

CAD/JPY


⚱️ Gold Settings:

If gold price has 2 or 3 digits after decimal → TP × 10 (e.g., 20 → 200)

If only 1 digit after decimal → use TP as-is (e.g., 20 = 20 points)



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📉 Spread Filter

Max Spread: 0.3 pips
Prevents the EA from entering trades in unfavorable spread conditions.



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⏱ Timeframe

M5 (5-Minute Timeframe)
Ideal for short-term, frequent hedging entries.



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💰 Capital & Leverage

Minimum Recommended Capital: $5000
For 1 pair only from the recommended volatility pairs

Initial Lot Size: 0.02

Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or higher



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🌐 VPS & Broker Suggestions

✅ Broker (Recommended):

✅ VPS Hosting:
Reliable 24/7 hosting with low latency for MT4/MT5 platforms



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⚠️ Disclaimer – Risk Warning

Trading in the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may result in the loss of all or part of your capital.
The Expert Advisors provided are support tools only and do not guarantee profits under any circumstances.
You are solely responsible for all your trading decisions and outcomes.
Always use proper risk management and never trade money you cannot afford to lose.

📢 Act smart – elevate your MT4 trading with professional-grade tools, but always with caution and discipline.

Reviews 4
tsonevpl
144
tsonevpl 2020.07.06 08:50 
 

EA is good, but with slightly different settings. Works well on GBPUSD

Nabeel
157
Nabeel 2019.05.30 09:42 
 

I definitely recommend the Hedging Forex EA1 as it is easy to set up, use, and most importantly it is PROFITABLE! The author "Samir Arman" is a true professional that knows his stuff and a true gentleman that is willing to go out of his way to help you better understand how his EA works. Another thing to note is that Samir tells you how it is when it comes to his EA and isn't afraid to let you know that it could be a dangerous EA in a market that is rallying. This EA needs a volatile market that is going up and down to make you some decent profits, however I would definitely keep an eye on it to be on the safe side.

Again, this is an excellent and profitable EA in market that is bouncing up and down, however it is very dangerous in a strong rally as the EA continues to open bigger and bigger positions which could lead to heavy draw downs and possible losses. That said, if your account balance is big enough, I believe it should be safe even in a market that is rallying.

I will advise you all the same thing that Samir advised me and that is to plug it up to a DEMO account before putting it on a Live account just to get a better understand of how the EA acts and reacts in certain markets. Best of luck to you all and especially you Samir for providing me with the great EA.

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Note : the spread value,  the broker's slippage and the VPS speed affect the Expert Advisor trading results. Recommendations: gold with spread up to 3, USDJPY with spread up to 1.7, EURUSD with spread up to 1.5. Results will be better with better conditions. The Ping value between VPS and the broker server should be below 10 ms. In addition, the smaller the broker's stop-level requirement, the better; 0 is the best. The Expert Advisor is based on a breakthrough system and carefully controls all
Milch Cow Extra
Mohamed Nasseem
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EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. It support to seize every opportunity in any direction as MILCH COW MIX but with multiple profit results without increasing the risk. Milch Cow Mix EA starts to open Hedge at first level only But EA opens Hedge at every level Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Experts inter
Milch Cow Turbo
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MILCH COW Turbo EA is primarily a multi-currency strategy. It supports 9 or 10 pairs as collection of currencies (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). If you choose Trade_Calc = false, only one pair is turned on. The EA depends on a special indicator to set Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop and Sell limit orders Note: If enabled Pendingorders = false, the EA will use the prices shown on the chart in live orders (buy and sell). In this case, the EA uses stop loss a
AnyWay
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"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
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Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Momento
Gurneet Singh
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The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
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Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
Demiro
Mehmet Serdar Demir
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Demiro is an EA which performs orders by assessing Bollinger Bands indicator and price action. The EA expects a price action when the price exceeds the Bollinger bands upper band or falls under the Bollinger bands lower band. The EA can perform multiple orders. Only the first order is performed with the assessment of Bollinger bands indicator and price action. The following orders are performed according to the price movement differences only. When the current price is higher or lower then the f
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
Experts
Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
Tiger GBP power
Yang Wu
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Attention : The TigerGBP Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!! Trend is the KEY ! TigerGBPPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerGBPPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerGBPPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is
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Hello all The expert works on the intersection of moving averages with a digital method of opening deals With closing deals on a profit of a number of points programmatically With opening deals with the trend and closing some deals together for a profit until all are closed together for a profit The expert works on regular candles. It is possible to experiment on the timing of five minutes, quarter-hour, half-hour or hour parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically ca
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Hello all Expert works in Recovery Zone With the opening of a buy or sell deal at the expense of the general trend with the suspension of a pending deal in multiples With the control of the complications from the multiples box from LO1 to LO20 Control it according to the way you work With closing all together on the target with the arithmetic mean method Working on currency pairs, it is preferable to have a small spread Max Spread = 0.3 Broker link from here Deposit: 5000 USD lot :0.01 https://
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An idea of testing hedge EA in the strategy tester will be given in this article. As you know, the strategy tester has its own limit unabling to open any order for another symbol. Every user that would like to test his/her own hedge Expert Advisors needs to test it/them live only. But does this limit our capabilities? I am sure that every hedge trader needs to test his own EA before trading live. So, I am giving the idea of generating a virtual strategy testing behavior (tester-like) to you all
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Samir Arman
Experts
The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Pursuing the profit from the trailing stop within the expert programming Explains how the expert w
Arman Flying EA X3
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Hello all The expert works by hanging pending deals moving with the price when activating a transaction It closes on the stop loss or on a profit from the pursuit of profit Work on low spread currency pairs Like dollar yen currency The work is done with the same settings as the expert, or it can be modified as the user likes Work on a timing of 15M or more as the user likes parameters: Transaction_Movement : Movement =true  . no Movement=false . Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to auto
Bollinger and RSI and Moving
Samir Arman
Experts
Bollinger and RSI and Moving Hello all As the name is the expert works with these indicators In determining the trend and not working in saturation and entering the opposite direction The conditions of the three indicators were linked together to enter the trades If he enters a buy transaction and reverses the trend, he enters a sale, and it is in the way of hedging Buying or selling opens at an entry signal from the indicators, with all deals closed together When experimenting, a back test on
Gulls EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Trend expert with a large number of indicators and the digital method in determining the opening of deals with the opening of multipliers deals when the trend reverses Work on the five-minute timer Work as the settings or control it if you like Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Broker link from here https://one.exness-track.com/a/lmeqq9b7 Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use
Moving Arman EA2
Samir Arman
Experts
The moving average expert works by intersectional method in opening deals using the moving average and other indicators in a digital way in opening deals With opening deals of the size of a lot twice the last lot with closing all together or closing the last two profitable deals with the biggest losing deal Work on the five minutes or quarter of an hour Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Broker link from here https://icmarkets.com/global/en/?camp=55169 https://one.exness-track.com/
Fibonacci Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Experts
he expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3
RSI Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Experts
he expert works on the RSI levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Broker
Zigzag Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Experts
he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
Hedging Be Win
Samir Arman
Experts
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater
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vincenzo1964
1216
vincenzo1964 2024.11.11 19:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ahmed Fouad Ahmed Abdellatief
191
Ahmed Fouad Ahmed Abdellatief 2022.08.07 23:11 
 

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tsonevpl
144
tsonevpl 2020.07.06 08:50 
 

EA is good, but with slightly different settings. Works well on GBPUSD

Nabeel
157
Nabeel 2019.05.30 09:42 
 

I definitely recommend the Hedging Forex EA1 as it is easy to set up, use, and most importantly it is PROFITABLE! The author "Samir Arman" is a true professional that knows his stuff and a true gentleman that is willing to go out of his way to help you better understand how his EA works. Another thing to note is that Samir tells you how it is when it comes to his EA and isn't afraid to let you know that it could be a dangerous EA in a market that is rallying. This EA needs a volatile market that is going up and down to make you some decent profits, however I would definitely keep an eye on it to be on the safe side.

Again, this is an excellent and profitable EA in market that is bouncing up and down, however it is very dangerous in a strong rally as the EA continues to open bigger and bigger positions which could lead to heavy draw downs and possible losses. That said, if your account balance is big enough, I believe it should be safe even in a market that is rallying.

I will advise you all the same thing that Samir advised me and that is to plug it up to a DEMO account before putting it on a Live account just to get a better understand of how the EA acts and reacts in certain markets. Best of luck to you all and especially you Samir for providing me with the great EA.

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