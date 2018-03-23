BullsBears Action

The BullsBears Action Expert Advisor is an advanced trading solution designed for traders who rely on volume based market analysis. Utilizing Bulls and Bears volume data, this EA automatically identifies potential trade opportunities based on market strength and executes Buy or Sell orders according to user defined parameters. It is fully customizable, allowing traders to fine tune their strategies with multiple filters, risk management options, and trade execution controls.

This EA includes an enhanced risk management system that allows traders to define a maximum risk percentage per trade, helping to manage exposure efficiently. The lot management system supports dynamic position sizing based on risk percentage. Profit protection features, including trailing stop, breakeven, and step based profit locking, enable traders to secure gains effectively. The alert system has been refined, offering timely pop-up, mobile, and email notifications for trade executions and market conditions.

Traders filter trade signals using multiple timeframes, ensuring confirmation before entering a position. Additional filters, such as Moving Average Crossover, CCI, RSI, and Stochastic indicators, provide further refinement of trade signals. The EA also offers the ability to restrict trades based on spread conditions, previous candle ranges, and candle type, giving traders more control over execution quality. A time range filter allows trading only during specified hours, and a daily profit target setting stops trading once the desired profit level is reached.

A simple dashboard displays Bulls and Bears strength, helping traders make more informed decisions. The expert advisor also supports manual trading, allowing traders to open positions independently while maintaining full compatibility with automated trade execution.

With its expanded set of features, including advanced trade filtering, risk management, multi timeframe confirmation, and customizable execution parameters, the BullsBears Action Expert Advisor offers a comprehensive solution for traders seeking to optimize their trading strategies based on market volume dynamics.


    Parameters

    • Volume Parameters - Set conditions based on Bulls and Bears volume strength before executing trades.
    • Trading Parameters - Configure lot size, stop loss, take profit, slippage, and risk management settings.
    • Advanced Trade Filters - Filter trade signals using additional conditions like multiple timeframes, spread limits, candle type, and previous candle range.
    • Moving Average Filters - Use Moving Average crossovers to confirm trade signals before execution.
    • CCI Signal Filter - Customize CCI indicator settings to filter trades based on market momentum.
    • RSI Signal Filter - Adjust RSI conditions to filter trades according to overbought or oversold levels.
    • Stochastic Signal Filter - Fine tune the Stochastic indicator settings to validate trade signals.
    • Alert Filters - Enable or disable pop-up, mobile, or email alerts for trade notifications.
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