DynamicGrid

Key concepts of Dynamic grid trading system

-Dynamic Grid uses a simple grid basis from dynamic grid development, the number of orders that vary according to data.

-Take advantage of the volatility of the product. 

-Use volatility to help in zone consolidation and manage position sizes.

-Trading grids according to price directions can use the advantage to adjust costs and can reduce the increase of drawdown.

-Not stoploss is a zone management.

-Do not need a martingale, double lot.

-Can trade full time in all conditions.

-Passed 5 years back test of real tick data (2015-2020)


Key Features

Timeframe: M15
Currency pairs: EURUSD
Use only five-digit accounts
Initial deposit: $ 1000  
It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:500 leverage
Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality


    Parameters

    MagicNumber - magic number to set the ID for each EA
    Lots - initial lot size 
    Lot_MM - Fixed /Auto 
    risk - risk percentage
    Ma_period - MA averaging period
    MaxPendingOrder - maximum pending orders on both the buy and sell side
    Period_bar_back - the number of bars count in the history for create zones
    DialogBox - Show / Hide / Quick test
    DDCloseAll - enable drawdown percent close, set true or false
    DDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdown
    Slippage - slippage value in points
    MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage value in points
    StartTradeTime - set time to start trading
    EndTradeTime - set time to end trading
    BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset

