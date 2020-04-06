DynamicGrid

Key concepts of Dynamic grid trading system



-Dynamic Grid uses a simple grid basis from dynamic grid development, the number of orders that vary according to data.

-Take advantage of the volatility of the product.

-Use volatility to help in zone consolidation and manage position sizes.

-Trading grids according to price directions can use the advantage to adjust costs and can reduce the increase of drawdown.

-Not stoploss is a zone management.

-Do not need a martingale, double lot.

-Can trade full time in all conditions.

-Passed 5 years back test of real tick data (2015-2020)



Key Features

Timeframe: M15

Currency pairs: EURUSD

Use only five-digit accounts

Initial deposit: $ 1000

It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:500 leverage

Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality





Parameters

MagicNumber - magic number to set the ID for each EA

Lots - initial lot size

Lot_MM - Fixed /Auto

risk - risk percentage

Ma_period - MA averaging period

MaxPendingOrder - maximum pending orders on both the buy and sell side

Period_bar_back - the number of bars count in the history for create zones

DialogBox - Show / Hide / Quick test

DDCloseAll - enable drawdown percent close, set true or false

DDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdown

Slippage - slippage value in points

MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage value in points

StartTradeTime - set time to start trading

EndTradeTime - set time to end trading

BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset