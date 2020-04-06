DynamicGrid
- Experts
- Paranchai Tensit
- Version: 21.0
- Activations: 20
Key concepts of Dynamic grid trading system
-Dynamic Grid uses a simple grid basis from dynamic grid development, the number of orders that vary according to data.
-Take advantage of the volatility of the product.
-Use volatility to help in zone consolidation and manage position sizes.
-Trading grids according to price directions can use the advantage to adjust costs and can reduce the increase of drawdown.
-Not stoploss is a zone management.
-Do not need a martingale, double lot.
-Can trade full time in all conditions.
-Passed 5 years back test of real tick data (2015-2020)
Key Features
Timeframe: M15
Currency pairs: EURUSD
Use only five-digit accounts
Initial deposit: $ 1000
It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:500 leverage
Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality
Parameters
MagicNumber - magic number to set the ID for each EA
Lots - initial lot size
Lot_MM - Fixed /Auto
risk - risk percentage
Ma_period - MA averaging period
MaxPendingOrder - maximum pending orders on both the buy and sell side
Period_bar_back - the number of bars count in the history for create zones
DialogBox - Show / Hide / Quick test
DDCloseAll - enable drawdown percent close, set true or false
DDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdown
Slippage - slippage value in points
MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage value in points
StartTradeTime - set time to start trading
EndTradeTime - set time to end trading
BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset