Aura Black Edition

4.62

Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of multiple layers of perceptron's (with threshold activation). Multilayer perceptron's are sometimes colloquially referred to as "vanilla" neural networks, especially when they have a single hidden layer. An MLP consists of at least three layers of nodes: an input layer, a hidden layer and an output layer. Except for the input nodes, each node is a neuron that uses a nonlinear activation function. MLP utilizes a supervised learning technique called backpropagation for training. Its multiple layers and non-linear activation distinguish MLP from a linear perceptron. It can distinguish data that is not linearly separable.

There are 2 copies left at this price then price will be raised to $3000

How to set up and parameters description (Read Here)

Live results:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678

More Signals: Check my profile

Info:
  • Working symbol XAUUSD
  • Working Timeframe: D1
  • Min deposit: $500 
  • Min leverage 1:20 
  • Good ECN broker is required 

Features:

  • No martingale
  • No Grid
  • No averaging
  • No dangerous methods of money management are used
  • Hard stop loss and take profit for each position
  • Not sensitive to broker conditions 
  • Easy to install
  • FTMO and Prop firm ready  

Settings:

  • Lot for Balance - Automatic lot calculation volume
  • Balance - Automatic lot calculation step
  • Fix Lot (if 0 then Auto) - Fix lot
  • Number of Opened Deals - maximum orders
  • Time to Start Hour - Start hour to open trades
  • Time to Finish Hour - End hour to open trades
  • Comments - Comments
  • Magic - Magic number
  • Open Opposite Deals - Enable opposite direction logic
  • Max Spread - Spread filter
  • Trailing On Off - Trailing stop on/off
  • Trailing Start - Trailing start in points
  • Trailing From - Trailing from in points
  • Trailing Step  - Trailing step in points
  • Use Breakeven - Breakeven function
  • Take Profit - Take Profit in points
  • Stop Loss - Stop Loss in points
Risk Warning:

  • Before you buy Aura Black Edition please be aware of the risks involved.
  • Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). 
  • The back tests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading.
  • This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the SL depends on your broker.
Reviews 25
Viviannn
46
Viviannn 2026.03.28 02:31 
 

I’ve been using Aura Black Edition EA and I’m really impressed with how consistent and controlled it is. It focuses on high-quality trades instead of overtrading, and doesn’t rely on risky strategies like martingale, which gives me much more confidence running it. Execution is smooth and mostly hands-off once set up, making it great for anyone who wants a more disciplined and structured automated system. Overall, a solid EA with a well-thought-out strategy behind it. Stanislav the developer is also very supportive and helpful and replies promptly for any questions I have. I recommend this amazing EA.

Myroslav Tsymbalistyi
232
Myroslav Tsymbalistyi 2025.11.07 04:03 
 

I’ve been trading Gold for many years and have tested countless EAs, but Aura Black Edition truly stands out as one of the most precise and intelligent systems I’ve used so far. What impressed me the most is the quality of the entries. The EA does not overtrade, does not chase the market, and clearly waits for high-probability setups. Trades are well-timed, structured, and aligned with real market behavior on XAUUSD. Risk management is handled professionally, and the system remains stable even during volatile market phases. The logic behind the EA feels mature and well thought-out, not experimental or over-optimized. After running it on a live account, I can confidently say that AI Gold Sniper delivers consistent performance exactly as described. It’s a serious tool for serious traders who value precision over hype. Highly recommended.

84552215
149
84552215 2025.09.29 12:23 
 

The best advisor on MQL! Worth every penny. Increased my deposit tenfold (x10) in two months. Simply incredible!

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Viviannn
46
Viviannn 2026.03.28 02:31 
 

I’ve been using Aura Black Edition EA and I’m really impressed with how consistent and controlled it is. It focuses on high-quality trades instead of overtrading, and doesn’t rely on risky strategies like martingale, which gives me much more confidence running it. Execution is smooth and mostly hands-off once set up, making it great for anyone who wants a more disciplined and structured automated system. Overall, a solid EA with a well-thought-out strategy behind it. Stanislav the developer is also very supportive and helpful and replies promptly for any questions I have. I recommend this amazing EA.

Myroslav Tsymbalistyi
232
Myroslav Tsymbalistyi 2025.11.07 04:03 
 

I’ve been trading Gold for many years and have tested countless EAs, but Aura Black Edition truly stands out as one of the most precise and intelligent systems I’ve used so far. What impressed me the most is the quality of the entries. The EA does not overtrade, does not chase the market, and clearly waits for high-probability setups. Trades are well-timed, structured, and aligned with real market behavior on XAUUSD. Risk management is handled professionally, and the system remains stable even during volatile market phases. The logic behind the EA feels mature and well thought-out, not experimental or over-optimized. After running it on a live account, I can confidently say that AI Gold Sniper delivers consistent performance exactly as described. It’s a serious tool for serious traders who value precision over hype. Highly recommended.

84552215
149
84552215 2025.09.29 12:23 
 

The best advisor on MQL! Worth every penny. Increased my deposit tenfold (x10) in two months. Simply incredible!

Issa1988
184
Issa1988 2025.09.27 22:56 
 

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Awesome EA! Simply the best at MQL!⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Don't trust bad reviews! It feels like these people just don't want anyone to use this expert except themselves))) This advisor is only for professional users who don't like grid strategies! It does not contain any parasitic strategies in its algorithm, all trades are protected with Stop Loss. You will not see a smooth growth curve here, since the RR ratio is very adequate, so stop losses sometimes occur. But this is absolutely normal. It is much better than having 20 trades in a row with a micro-profit and then losing your entire profit for 2 months in one trade. And what is also very important is that the advisor trades almost every day, and sometimes even several trades a day. This is very important since many advisors here trade once a week. And of course, I want to note the support from Stanislav. He always responds quickly and is always ready to help with installations and other problems. Top-notch support!

danketchersid
232
danketchersid 2025.09.17 22:38 
 

I have been using the AURA BLACK EA for about one month and I have only seen one loss. It has an outstanding win rate. I highly recommend using this ea. You can expect between 1-2 trades per day on average. I am very satisfied with its performance thus far.

Ibrahim Hussein Kamel Ibrahim Hussein
421
Ibrahim Hussein Kamel Ibrahim Hussein 2025.08.25 18:34 
 

I recommend using this expert advisor, as he achieves great results, and the author’s creativity and support are unlimited.

Sultan1111q
69
Sultan1111q 2025.07.16 09:21 
 

I purchased this EA based on the published results and expectations shown on the product page. Unfortunately, my real trading experience was completely different from the advertised performance.

The live results were significantly worse than the backtests and marketing claims. After risking my own money and giving the EA sufficient time to perform, I ended up losing money instead of achieving the expected returns.

( What makes this even more disappointing is that after losing money with this EA, there was no refund or compensation offered)

I am sharing my honest experience to help other traders make an informed decision. My advice is to be very cautious, thoroughly test this EA on a demo account, and do not rely solely on the published results before investing real funds.

I personally regret purchasing this product and would not recommend it based on my experience. I hope others can avoid the financial loss and disappointment that I went through.

Stanislav Tomilov
33504
Reply from developer Stanislav Tomilov 2025.07.21 15:06
Hello, please write to me in private messages. You are using the adviser incorrectly, since I have excellent results and other users too. I will give you recommendations and recommended settings files.
UPD. We attempted to contact this user multiple times to address their concerns, including offering a full refund — but unfortunately, we have received no response.
Based on the nature and tone of the review, along with the lack of engagement, we believe this may not be a genuine customer but rather a malicious attempt to harm our reputation, potentially by a competitor.
We welcome honest feedback from real users and remain committed to supporting our actual clients with full transparency and professionalism.
pongsathron deesomsak
25
pongsathron deesomsak 2024.04.24 07:40 
 

is good expert and very nice support first order 1per profit it amazing

panchara60
40
panchara60 2024.03.28 17:16 
 

It good EA .I like that it can control risks well. and very good profits

Matthias Bessler
2644
Matthias Bessler 2024.03.02 09:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Faustine Reyes
280
Faustine Reyes 2024.02.22 22:39 
 

Awesome customer service from Stanislav. He is very responsive to all my questions. I knew this EA from a recommendation of a friend and it did not disappoint. I highly recommend this for those who want safe trading and good returns!

ebel
1221
ebel 2024.02.19 12:32 
 

This is a super reliable EA and the author is responsive, open and extremely helpful. I have been running it live on an ECN account for just over a month and can confirm that the forward test results match the backtests I ran using tick data suite (99.8% data). It had incredible backtest results when simulating an unlimited time, scalable prop account and so I have just put it live keeping my fingers crossed MT4 will remain available. It isn't one to sit and watch in front of the screen however, all of this author's EAs place very few trades but they have a very high win rate with low DD if you keep the risk level low. So go out and enjoy yourself while it does the work at its own pace. I am also using Aura White alongside it.

Steven De Sousa
214
Steven De Sousa 2023.12.30 15:39 
 

Just stumbled on this Metatrader Expert Advisor, and it's a game-changer! Super easy setup, crazy accurate signals, and you can tweak it to match your style. Real-time monitoring, top-notch support – it's like having a trading wingman. Boosted my profits big time. Trust me, you need this in your toolkit!

110861
67
110861 2023.10.07 18:17 
 

The precision of this neural network is not the work of chance, it shows extensive work of advanced mathematical calculations for each node (neuron), adjusting the weights and biases in a thoughtful manner. Therefore, the neural network is an added instrument like an indicator within a robot, but just as a poorly adjusted indicator would give wrong results. In the case of Aura Black Edition the results are surprising and I think it is worth much more than what it costs. You do not believe me? just try it.

Pips Hunter
36
Pips Hunter 2023.07.27 13:35 
 

This EA works somewhat differently from the EA that is circulating in general and Stanislav provides the best support. So overall I really like this bot.

Rob Mirlach
117
Rob Mirlach 2023.06.06 01:54 
 

Been running version 3.5 for a few weeks so far, this EA has performed very well and the developer has been very helpful with having my questions answered! Highly recommended

Nick Buttgereit
266
Nick Buttgereit 2023.02.07 10:08 
 

This is the best Gold EA i have ever bought. Im using it for about 3 months now. Im using a medium risk set and maked about 20 % gain with a low DD of 10%. The EA manages everything by himself. I can give a big recommandation to everyone who is searching for a good and constant gold EA in a long term run.

swiftphoenix
49
swiftphoenix 2023.02.02 19:18 
 

Phenomenal Author - Great customer service - Out of the 1000's of EA's on this site, this is one of the best I've ever used. No dangerous money management and very long track record. Highly Recommend!

carry207
25
carry207 2022.11.11 05:17 
 

It has been in operation since September 2022, but although there are fluctuations, there is almost no deviation from the backtest, so I have high expectations for the future. Thanks to Stanislav Tomilov for his quick response.

Andrew Hobbs-ray
241
Andrew Hobbs-ray 2022.11.06 13:43 
 

Great EA, very stable and showing great potential so far

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