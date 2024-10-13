AI Swing MT4

5

Introduction:

AI Swing EA is a fully automated trader with Fixed SL and high win rate.

It will be 200$, it is now just 49$.🎁🎁

No Martingale, No Grid

Contact me to send you instruction and add you in group.

The next generation OpenAI model quickly gained significant attention with its broad range of capabilities and versatility, We used its expertise in assisting prediction prices in formulating and applying improved trading strategies.

Our AI core is capable of extracting data insights from financial news, Sentiment Analysis, specific formula, Oscillators and indicators status and other unstructured data sources. This information can then be used in conjunction with other datasets to make our prediction of trading.

The robot constantly adapts to changes in the market and learns from its own decisions, continuously improving its performance and accuracy.

+It is used my "Swing Scanner" and "Market Structure " indicators.

Features:

  • News Filter and Auto GMT Time are supported
  • Uses several pairs: EURUSD, AUDUSD
  • Recommended time frame: M30
  • Used Fixed Stop Loss
  • High win rate(more than 95%)
  • Easy to use
  • Limited number of Buyers
  • Free Demo available to download
  • Recommend deposit 100 USD
  • Advise to use a low spread and famous broker
  • Every EA in the market needs VPS




Reviews 1
YC Chen
348
YC Chen 2025.06.01 22:58 
 

Good customer support! Good EA. Highly Recommend!!!

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3.82 (22)
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Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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YC Chen
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YC Chen 2025.06.01 22:58 
 

Good customer support! Good EA. Highly Recommend!!!

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