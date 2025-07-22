Javier Gold Scalper V2

Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side!

Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5

Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticated system, designed to optimize operations in the gold market. Using cutting-edge technologies and advanced strategies, the Golden Scalper supports both beginner and professional traders, allowing them to confidently face the challenges and seize the opportunities of this dynamic market. With the Golden Scalper, you have a reliable tool developed to handle the particularities of gold. Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management.

Symbol XAUUSD (GOLD) Timeframe M30 PropFirm Ready Capital Min. $1000 Broker Any broker Account type Any, preferably with lower spread Leverage From 1:500 VPS Preferred, but not mandatory



Inside the Javier Gold Scalper!

Chart Patterns for Market Analysis The Golden Scalper, besides storing all chart information, performs real-time chart analysis to precisely identify frequent market movement patterns, along with the volume of buy and sell orders. This makes the analysis and entry results much more accurate.

This approach ensures that the Golden Scalper maintains its operational efficiency even under adverse conditions, preserving the stability and consistency of results. By anticipating unusual market behavior, the system enhances its adaptability and capital protection, offering safer trading prepared for any scenario.





Dynamic Adjustment of Trading Frequency One of the key differentiators of the Javier Gold Scalper is its ability to dynamically adjust trading frequency based on market volatility. During high volatility, the system increases trade frequency, taking advantage of rapid movements and greater entry opportunities. On the other hand, during low volatility periods, Javier Gold Scalper reduces the frequency, prioritizing only highly qualified setups with higher success probability.

Proven Performance Through Extensive Testing With over a decade of testing on real accounts, having gone through every possible scenario, the Javier Gold Scalper has proven its robustness and profitability even in challenging market conditions. The EA presented consistent growth curves with controlled drawdowns, proving its stability across various broker data sources and volatile phases like economic crises. *We strongly recommend testing on demo accounts and following the developer’s instructions EXACTLY for the best results. For more aggressive users, we recommend a lot size of 0.01 per $1,000 USD. For more conservative users and prop firm accounts, we recommend 0.01 lot per $5,000 USD.





Easy to Use and Customizable The default settings of the Javier Gold Scalper are optimized for ease of use, making it accessible even to beginners. However, for experienced traders, there's the option to customize settings such as trading frequency, chosen strategy, distance between trades, lot control settings, and many other configurations. The Javier Gold Scalper is not just a trading tool, but a reliable partner in gold trading. Whether you're experienced or new to algorithmic trading, the Javier Gold Scalper offers a flexible and personalized solution that combines precision with long-term capital protection. By integrating cutting-edge analysis and proven strategies, the Javier Gold Scalper ensures you can take advantage of profitable opportunities while navigating the complexities of the gold market. Take the next step in your trading journey by incorporating the Javier Gold Scalper into your portfolio and unlock a new level of precision, safety, and efficiency in gold trading.



