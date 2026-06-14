Entry Point

The Entry Point indicator is a professional signal dashboard that combines multiple technical indicators across up to three timeframes to produce a single consolidated entry signal. Rather than juggling separate windows for Moving Averages, CCI, RSI, Stochastic, Bill Williams Accelerator, and volume analysis, traders can view all these readings in one intuitive visual panel. The system analyzes each timeframe independently, then applies weighted voting based on your chosen priority levels, generating clear Buy, Sell, or Strongly Buy/Sell signals when indicators align. With 18 dashboard color themes and adjustable scaling, the display adapts to any trading setup while keeping the interface clean and readable.

Core Functionality

The indicator processes up to three user selected timeframes (default M1, M5, M15) and runs each through a suite of proven tools. For trend direction, it uses up to five Moving Average periods (default 5, 8, 13, 21, 34) with your choice of SMA or other methods. Momentum oscillators – CCI (period 14, threshold ±100), RSI (period 9, levels 70/30), and Stochastic (%K 14, %D 3, slowing 3, levels 80/20) – identify overbought or oversold conditions. The Bill Williams Accelerator adds a measure of momentum shifts, while the volume module compares current tick volume against a lookback period and highlights when buyers or sellers dominate (thresholds 55% and 65%). Each indicator votes on the bullish or bearish bias for its timeframe, and the votes are combined using customizable weights (TFWeight1, TFWeight2, TFWeight3). When the weighted agreement meets the Strongly Consensus Ratio (default 0.85) and Strongly AvgPct Threshold (default 80%), the dashboard displays a Strongly Buy or Strongly Sell signal. Otherwise, a normal signal is shown when a simple majority agrees.

Key Features

  • Multi‑Indicator Synthesis: Integrates Moving Averages, CCI, RSI, Stochastic, Bill Williams Accelerator, and volume into one dashboard, no more switching between charts or indicator windows.
  • Flexible Timeframe Configuration: Choose 1 to 3 timeframes from any period (M1 to MN) to match your trading style, from scalping to swing trading.
  • Weighted Voting System: Assign higher importance to longer timeframes using vote weights (default TF1=1, TF2=2, TF3=3) so the bigger picture carries more influence.
  • Strong Signal Detection: Automatically flags high conviction setups when weighted agreement and average percentage exceed user defined thresholds.
  • Volume Dominance Analysis: Compares bull vs bear tick volume over a lookback period (default 20 bars) to confirm whether buying or selling pressure truly supports the signal.
  • Customizable Dashboard: 18 color themes, adjustable size, and optional display of individual indicator readings for full control over what you see.
  • Alert System: Receive popup, mobile, or email notifications when a normal or strongly Buy/Sell signal appears.


Practical Trading Application

The indicator supports several effective trading approaches. Multi‑timeframe confluence traders wait for Strongly Buy/Sell signals where all three timeframes agree, filtering out low probability setups. Trend followers can assign higher weights to longer timeframes (e.g., TFWeight3 for H1) and enter only when the higher timeframe bias aligns with a normal or strong signal from the lower ones. Scalpers may focus on M1 and M5 signals while checking the M15 vote as a quick sentiment filter. Breakout traders use the volume module to confirm that a breakout is backed by genuine buying or selling pressure. The dashboard also works as a second opinion for manual traders who want to cross check their own analysis against a systematic, rules based vote.


Ideal For

  • New Traders who need a clear, visual entry signal without learning multiple indicators at once.
  • Scalpers and Day Traders looking for quick, confirmed setups across short timeframes.
  • Moving Average Enthusiasts who rely on multiple MA periods for trend direction.
  • Multi‑Timeframe Traders wanting to align short term entries with longer term bias.
  • Signal Filters seeking an objective way to validate or reject potential trades.
  • Volume‑Aware Traders who want to confirm that price moves are supported by genuine bull or bear dominance.
  • Systematic Traders who prefer a rule based voting mechanism over discretionary analysis.


Optimal Configuration

The indicator works on any Forex pair, commodity (e.g., XAUUSD), index, or cryptocurrency – the "Instruments where 1 pip" parameter automatically adjusts pip values for instruments like BTC, Gold, and US30. For scalping, try M1/M5/M15 with normal vote thresholds and lower Strongly Consensus Ratio. For day trading, M15/H1/H4 with higher weights on the longer timeframes helps filter noise. For swing trading, H1/H4/D1 with Strongly signals only ensures you catch major moves. Always test different combinations in a demo account to find what suits your risk tolerance and trading hours.


Final Notes

The Entry Point does not predict future prices but provides a structured, multi‑perspective view of current market conditions based on six widely used technical tools. By consolidating votes across timeframes and indicators, it helps traders make more consistent, less emotional decisions. Use the dashboard as a guide alongside proper risk management, set stop losses, define position sizes, and never rely on any single indicator alone.

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