Goldex AI
- Experts
- Mateo Perez Perez
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 15 September 2025
- Activations: 10
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits
Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set
Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files.
Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action.
Goldex AI is a high-performance trading robot that utilizes price action with the breaking of support and resistance levels in gold, taking full advantage of movements during the New York market session to obtain the highest possible profit.
This robot has a strategy called smart recovery, which activates after losses and opens a larger pool to quickly recover those potential losses. However, the multiplier can be reduced if the user so desires.
Goldex AI has a built-in smart news filter, which filters out the days when there is no medium and high impact news and thus disables trading, this is because the market these days is very slow and does not have enough movement to achieve correct price action with the breaking of support and resistance. Goldex AI uses ForexFactory as its data source, one of the best news providers today. It is recommended to enable it if you are trading live and disable it if you are going to use it for backtesting.
Goldex AI has an AutoGMT offset function, which automatically detects the broker's GMT to open trades correctly at the exact time needed. For backtesting you do need to manually set the GMT in the parameters, by default it is set to +3 (DST) like IC Markets, etc.
Goldex AI - Smart trend filter detects the best trend to trade in gold at exactly that moment, thus filtering out fake signals and avoiding as many negative trades as possible. This will reduce the number of trades and therefore may reduce profits, but will increase the probability of winning. It is always recommended to use the trend filter.
The AI that has Goldex is a Python program I created using AI libraries. That is, I exported the data from MT4, trained the model in Python with a library called Scikit-learn, and then used a bridge (like ZeroMQ or files) to have the EA act on the predictions.
Note: Goldex AI does not use grid, hedging, or aggressive strategies that could burn the account.
In the images, you can see the backtest on IC Markets (one of the best brokers today) for 15 years, from 2010 to the present. It is recommended to use TDS or 99.90% quality backtesting software to obtain more timely and objective results.
GMT for backtesting:
ICMarkets +2 / +3 DST (Recommended)
Starting trades hour must be 16:30!
FTMO (Contact me for special FTMO sets)
If your broker is different, please contact me.
Specifications:
|Symbol
|XAUUSD (GOLD)
|Timeframe
|M5
|Minimum capital
|Min. 200$
|Broker
|Any broker, preferably IC Markets
|Account type
|Any, preferably Raw/ECN
|Leverage
|1:500 leverage or higher, if you only can use lower leverage please contact me for special set files as FTMO
|VPS
|Any VPS
Hi i am from Vietnam. I tested then use this AI on live accounts. It is a safe, smart EA. Alwaýs have SL, TP, very high winning rates. In a case it hits Stop Loss then it has recover system. But it totally depênd on how you choosê risk or medium, low level. From my experience, I suggest everyone to choose carefully: Increment size, lot increase factor after loss, and Manual GMT server time. You should better talk with Mateo about the volatility function. Overall I can say EA make very good benefits and meet all my expectation. Thank you so much for the great work Mateo (This EA price is low compảred to others).