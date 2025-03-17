Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales.

Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action.

Goldex AI is a high-performance trading robot that utilizes price action with the breaking of support and resistance levels in gold, taking full advantage of movements during the New York market session to obtain the highest possible profit.

This robot has a strategy called smart recovery, which activates after losses and opens a larger pool to quickly recover those potential losses. However, the multiplier can be reduced if the user so desires.

Goldex AI has a built-in smart news filter, which filters out the days when there is no medium and high impact news and thus disables trading, this is because the market these days is very slow and does not have enough movement to achieve correct price action with the breaking of support and resistance. Goldex AI uses ForexFactory as its data source, one of the best news providers today. It is recommended to enable it if you are trading live and disable it if you are going to use it for backtesting.

Goldex AI has an AutoGMT offset function, which automatically detects the broker's GMT to open trades correctly at the exact time needed. For backtesting you do need to manually set the GMT in the parameters, by default it is set to +3 (DST) like IC Markets, etc.

Goldex AI - Smart trend filter detects the best trend to trade in gold at exactly that moment, thus filtering out fake signals and avoiding as many negative trades as possible. This will reduce the number of trades and therefore may reduce profits, but will increase the probability of winning. It is always recommended to use the trend filter.

The AI ​​that has Goldex is a Python program I created using AI libraries. That is, I exported the data from MT4, trained the model in Python with a library called Scikit-learn, and then used a bridge (like ZeroMQ or files) to have the EA act on the predictions.

Note: Goldex AI does not use grid, hedging, or aggressive strategies that could burn the account.

In the images, you can see the backtest on IC Markets (one of the best brokers today) for 15 years, from 2010 to the present. It is recommended to use TDS or 99.90% quality backtesting software to obtain more timely and objective results.



