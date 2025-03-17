Goldex AI

4.48

Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits

Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set

Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files.

Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action.

Goldex AI is a high-performance trading robot that utilizes price action with the breaking of support and resistance levels in gold, taking full advantage of movements during the New York market session to obtain the highest possible profit.

This robot has a strategy called smart recovery, which activates after losses and opens a larger pool to quickly recover those potential losses. However, the multiplier can be reduced if the user so desires.

Goldex AI has a built-in smart news filter, which filters out the days when there is no medium and high impact news and thus disables trading, this is because the market these days is very slow and does not have enough movement to achieve correct price action with the breaking of support and resistance. Goldex AI uses ForexFactory as its data source, one of the best news providers today. It is recommended to enable it if you are trading live and disable it if you are going to use it for backtesting.

Goldex AI has an AutoGMT offset function, which automatically detects the broker's GMT to open trades correctly at the exact time needed. For backtesting you do need to manually set the GMT in the parameters, by default it is set to +3 (DST) like IC Markets, etc.

Goldex AI - Smart trend filter detects the best trend to trade in gold at exactly that moment, thus filtering out fake signals and avoiding as many negative trades as possible. This will reduce the number of trades and therefore may reduce profits, but will increase the probability of winning. It is always recommended to use the trend filter.

The AI ​​that has Goldex is a Python program I created using AI libraries. That is, I exported the data from MT4, trained the model in Python with a library called Scikit-learn, and then used a bridge (like ZeroMQ or files) to have the EA act on the predictions.

Note: Goldex AI does not use grid, hedging, or aggressive strategies that could burn the account.

In the images, you can see the backtest on IC Markets (one of the best brokers today) for 15 years, from 2010 to the present. It is recommended to use TDS or 99.90% quality backtesting software to obtain more timely and objective results.


GMT for backtesting:

ICMarkets +2 / +3 DST (Recommended)

Starting trades hour must be 16:30!

FTMO (Contact me for special FTMO sets)

If your broker is different, please contact me.


Specifications:

Symbol XAUUSD (GOLD)
Timeframe M5
Minimum capital Min. 200$
Broker Any broker, preferably IC Markets
Account type Any, preferably Raw/ECN
Leverage 1:500 leverage or higher, if you only can use lower leverage please contact me for special set files as FTMO
VPS Any VPS


Feel free to contact me with any questions at: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mateopp
Add my profile to stay up-to-date with my latest news and updates!


Reviews 27
Duong Xuan Dong
178
Duong Xuan Dong 2025.10.01 01:49 
 

Hi i am from Vietnam. I tested then use this AI on live accounts. It is a safe, smart EA. Alwaýs have SL, TP, very high winning rates. In a case it hits Stop Loss then it has recover system. But it totally depênd on how you choosê risk or medium, low level. From my experience, I suggest everyone to choose carefully: Increment size, lot increase factor after loss, and Manual GMT server time. You should better talk with Mateo about the volatility function. Overall I can say EA make very good benefits and meet all my expectation. Thank you so much for the great work Mateo (This EA price is low compảred to others).

Charly003
55
Charly003 2025.09.28 19:00 
 

Best #1 EA and support on MQL5 for me! Recommend

FXcompliance007
196
FXcompliance007 2025.09.20 16:15 
 

Hi there, I have purchased Goldex AI and I am very happy with the purchase. I have been in contact with Mateo for more than a month and his customer service is just amazing. Very hopeful the EA will bring nice returns over time. Thanks!

Piterk140
236
Piterk140 2025.10.29 07:08 
 

yes its Waste of money! Please look Mateo account live EA....first trade 1 lot second 7lots!!! its gambling!!!

Mateo Perez Perez
1399
Reply from developer Mateo Perez Perez 2025.10.29 11:03
And what's the problem? That's how Goldex’s recovery system works. After any stop loss, the next trade will be larger. By default, it's x5, but you can reduce it or even disable it, and it will still be profitable due to the high success rate (87%+). That's why my real signal has lasted more than 8 months and I've earned more than $4,000. But anyway, that's why people say that 95% of people lose money trading—because of people like you who don't know how to use an Expert Advisor (EA). It's also my fault for selling it so cheaply. Anyone without knowledge can buy it and expect to get rich overnight. Stop spreading misinformation and learn how to use an EA.
vmeoli
34
vmeoli 2025.10.28 10:01 
 

Ran on demo account for the last month. Initially ran the high risk setting. The AI lost every trade and 50% of the account balance. Reset the account and tried again with the mod risk set file provided. Not one trade in a climbing gold market. Same with the low risk set file. Reached out for help and was told "it's probably my broker's spreads are too high." Not very helpful. Waste of money. There are better products out there.

Mateo Perez Perez
1399
Reply from developer Mateo Perez Perez 2025.10.28 13:49
We are very sorry that the expert advisor did not meet your expectations, we will work hard to improve our EA and we will take into account all your recommendations, but sadly it is not a problem with the EA but with your broker, if you use a random broker as fyntura as you said me (unknown offshore broker) obviously it will not work well, because there are brokers with very high spreads, high slippage, candle manipulation, server crashes, etc. My real signal in a real and reliable broker has been working without problems, so the problem is yours not the EA, but that's how it is, unfortunately trading is not suitable for everyone, stop misinforming people.
Akinlolu Afolabi
49
Akinlolu Afolabi 2025.10.16 20:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mateo Perez Perez
1399
Reply from developer Mateo Perez Perez 2025.10.18 15:52
Hi and thanks for buying. I just sent it to you in private.
Duong Xuan Dong
178
Duong Xuan Dong 2025.10.01 01:49 
 

Hi i am from Vietnam. I tested then use this AI on live accounts. It is a safe, smart EA. Alwaýs have SL, TP, very high winning rates. In a case it hits Stop Loss then it has recover system. But it totally depênd on how you choosê risk or medium, low level. From my experience, I suggest everyone to choose carefully: Increment size, lot increase factor after loss, and Manual GMT server time. You should better talk with Mateo about the volatility function. Overall I can say EA make very good benefits and meet all my expectation. Thank you so much for the great work Mateo (This EA price is low compảred to others).

Mateo Perez Perez
1399
Reply from developer Mateo Perez Perez 2025.10.01 15:50
Thank you for those kind and wise words, Duong. I really appreciate the recommendations you're giving people, and I'm so glad to know that you're doing well using Goldex, that it's profitable and has met your expectations! I'd be happy to help and support you with whatever you need.
Charly003
55
Charly003 2025.09.28 19:00 
 

Best #1 EA and support on MQL5 for me! Recommend

Mateo Perez Perez
1399
Reply from developer Mateo Perez Perez 2025.09.28 21:12
Thank you for your kind words, Charly. I'm very proud of you for saying that and I'm happy to support you with anything you need.
FXcompliance007
196
FXcompliance007 2025.09.20 16:15 
 

Hi there, I have purchased Goldex AI and I am very happy with the purchase. I have been in contact with Mateo for more than a month and his customer service is just amazing. Very hopeful the EA will bring nice returns over time. Thanks!

Mateo Perez Perez
1399
Reply from developer Mateo Perez Perez 2025.09.23 02:01
Thanks for your kind words FXcompliance007, I'm glad you're happy with the EA and it's meeting your expectations.
Alex Gal
144
Alex Gal 2025.09.17 15:53 
 

I've been waiting a long time to write a comment. The robot has been running on my live account for three months now. And it's been consistently profitable. Stop-losses are triggered, but they're quickly covered by profits. Today, the robot opened two trades, and both were profitable. Great job. It just works.

Mateo Perez Perez
1399
Reply from developer Mateo Perez Perez 2025.09.23 01:57
Thanks for your kind words Alex, I'm glad you're being consistent and profitable using Goldex AI.
Martin
22
Martin 2025.09.02 14:58 
 

Thank you for this really efficient robot.

Mateo Perez Perez
1399
Reply from developer Mateo Perez Perez 2025.09.03 00:17
Thanks for your kind words, Martin. I'm so glad Goldex is working efficiently for you, just as it is for me!
chenhsinghan
27
chenhsinghan 2025.09.02 07:05 
 

EA only opens 2 limit orders per day. And if it did not strike, no trade. Owner say its meant to open just 2 order per day. I think it should be fair if it is stated on the EA page. its been 5 days and i have only made 1.46 USD on Gold. LOL

Mateo Perez Perez
1399
Reply from developer Mateo Perez Perez 2025.09.03 00:15
I'm very sorry the product didn't meet your expectations, and I'll work hard to achieve your expectations and the changes you need. I'll take your suggestion into account. However, money makes money. If you use a little money, sadly, you'll also make little money. In my 5K account, I've made over 2K USD, so the problem isn't the EA, but your deposit, because it's still very profitable.
Guntis Grants
1078
Guntis Grants 2025.08.26 09:57 
 

On August 12. 2025 I purchased the Goldex AI. I immediately put it on live account as I had run the backtests before. On my live account Goldex AI works systematically and profitably - exactly as described by author and as I saw it in backtests. Author is helpful and replies promptly. So far only all five stars! I will update my review after some months.

Mateo Perez Perez
1399
Reply from developer Mateo Perez Perez 2025.08.28 13:57
Thanks for your kind words, Guntis. I'm glad you're making a profit using Goldex AI. This makes me very happy that my clients are doing well and are profitable with me.
Roby1973
383
Roby1973 2025.08.26 04:59 
 

Sto usando questo ea e posso ritenermi molto soddisfatto matteo un vero professionista che risponde subito e cerca di darti il necessario supporto. TOP

Mateo Perez Perez
1399
Reply from developer Mateo Perez Perez 2025.08.28 13:55
Grazie per le tue parole Roby, sono felice che tu stia ottenendo buoni risultati utilizzando il mio prodotto. Sono qui per aiutarti a ottenere risultati redditizi e per rispondere a qualsiasi dubbio o domanda tu possa avere.
seftony
86
seftony 2025.08.26 00:07 
 

I have been using goldex on a Ftmo accout over a month with great success. I am up over 5% and looking to pass the account soon. Support is also great with quick replys and help with any questions.

Mateo Perez Perez
1399
Reply from developer Mateo Perez Perez 2025.08.28 13:50
Thanks for your kind words, Seftony. I'm glad you're getting good results with your FTMO account. You have to be very careful with these types of challenges. However, with effort and good management, it can be achieved.
Lucian85
108
Lucian85 2025.08.25 18:16 
 

I'm using this EA since 2 months with medium risk sets and since that time i had very good results with only one lost transaction that was recovered later one by the EA. I kindly recommend this EA and follow Mateo instructions and you will gone have a good results. Very Good Job Mateo 👍👍👍

Mateo Perez Perez
1399
Reply from developer Mateo Perez Perez 2025.08.28 13:49
Thanks for your kind words, Lucian. It's indeed normal to hit SL at some point in Forex. The important thing is to use a good recovery strategy to recover as quickly as possible and continue growing your account and profits. I'm glad you're profitable.
Mr Kankawee Koenpa
128
Mr Kankawee Koenpa 2025.08.25 17:06 
 

I've been using it for almost a month and it's increased by 17%, which is quite extraordinary. Thank you so much for creating such a great product for us to use.

Mateo Perez Perez
1399
Reply from developer Mateo Perez Perez 2025.08.28 13:48
Thanks for your kind words Mr Kankawee, having obtained 17% profit is really amazing, not any EA can give this kind of results, I am happy that you have made so many profits.
Karl Hakan Peter Hellstrom
302
Karl Hakan Peter Hellstrom 2025.08.25 15:29 
 

Just bought Goldex AI and its up and running, looking good in bouth backtesting and realtime, i can recommend it so far! / Peter

Mateo Perez Perez
1399
Reply from developer Mateo Perez Perez 2025.08.28 13:47
Thanks for your kind words Peter, I'm very glad that Goldex AI is working well for you, I'm here for you for any doubt, support or question.
Ichigotoro
57
Ichigotoro 2025.08.25 09:29 
 

EA works as intended to and was quite consistent and author was kind enough to guide me :)

Mateo Perez Perez
1399
Reply from developer Mateo Perez Perez 2025.08.28 13:45
Thanks for your kind words Ichigotoro, I'm glad that Goldex is giving you consistent results, that's the idea, that you become profitable using this great tool.
Cliffon Anandi Pryce
258
Cliffon Anandi Pryce 2025.08.25 04:04 
 

Excellent and consistent EA, no regrets for me.

Mateo Perez Perez
1399
Reply from developer Mateo Perez Perez 2025.08.28 13:44
Thanks for your kind words Cliffon, I'm glad you think Goldex AI is excellent, if you have any questions or concerns I'm here.
JOABE BERNARDES CARMINO DOS SANTOS DIAS
634
JOABE BERNARDES CARMINO DOS SANTOS DIAS 2025.08.25 01:25 
 

The EA is excellent, it has TP and SL, the signal shows the true consistent history. I do not regret for a moment having acquired this EA.

Mateo Perez Perez
1399
Reply from developer Mateo Perez Perez 2025.08.28 13:43
Thanks for your kind words, Joabe. I'm glad you're having a good experience using my product. If you ever need more information or have any questions, don't hesitate to ask. That's why I'm here to help you be profitable.
NtokozoMpungose06
19
NtokozoMpungose06 2025.08.24 19:03 
 

Mateo has been really helpful and responsive to every request. This EA is the best on the platform with very few losses and an outstanding risk system. Ive even learned better risk management from this ea than any youtube video. Thank you for this system man.

Mateo Perez Perez
1399
Reply from developer Mateo Perez Perez 2025.08.24 23:19
Thanks Ntokozo for those nice words, I'm glad you liked my EA and it's giving you good results!
Stefano Di Paola
2095
Stefano Di Paola 2025.08.11 14:28 
 

Extremely disappointing — poor communication with the developer and a flawed system overall. High statistical likelihood of losses make this a highly unreliable choice. Told you I have 1:30 leverage before buying and you made me a personal set file to tell me after losses that I couldn't use for leverage. You had to tell me before buying and not after. And I have experienced frequent losses regardless of the leverage

Mateo Perez Perez
1399
Reply from developer Mateo Perez Perez 2025.08.11 14:51
You're the only customer who's complained, starting with your problem because you didn't read the EA specifications before buying it. It clearly states that you must use a minimum leverage of 1:500, and you're using a leverage of 1:30. It's impossible for the EA to open trades with such low leverage. For this reason, after any SL, the EA won't be able to open the recovery trade because it doesn't have enough margin. It's your fault as a user for not knowing how to read and use an EA. I sent you a PDF guide, and you didn't read it either, so the problem isn't with the EA. Anyway, it's a shame that there are still people like this who want to get rich in a day without reading instructions or even knowing the basics of trading. Because if you had at least backtested it before buying it, you would know how it works and wouldn't have had any problems. Btw, you didn't tell me you were going to use 1:30 leverage, you only told me after you bought it and I told you very well that it won't open trades for you because you don't have enough margin, it's not my problem that you can't read, learn English and then learn to trade, because sadly you have no idea what you're doing, stop misinforming people.
12
