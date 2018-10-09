Entry Point Dashboard Ultimate

4
Entry Point Dashboard Ultimate is a Multi-Timeframe Trading Dashboard Indicator for MT4 and MT5 designed to simplify technical analysis, market trend analysis, and entry point identification by combining multiple trading tools into a single visual dashboard. The indicator analyzes Moving Averages, CCI, RSI, Stochastic, momentum data, and volume conditions across selected timeframes to create a structured overview of current market conditions. Designed for Forex traders, Gold traders, Index traders, Cryptocurrency traders, scalpers, day traders, swing traders, and systematic traders, it helps organize complex chart information into a clear dashboard view. By scanning multiple symbols and timeframes, the indicator provides traders with a convenient market analysis tool, trend detection tool, and signal confirmation dashboard without manually checking multiple charts and indicators.

Core Functionality

The indicator combines several commonly used technical analysis methods into one customizable dashboard. Instead of opening multiple indicator windows, traders can monitor different market factors from a single interface.

The dashboard analyzes up to three selected timeframes and evaluates each timeframe independently. Each timeframe receives a directional bias based on the relationship between different technical components, then the results are combined using a customizable weighted voting system.


The indicator includes:

Moving Average Trend Analysis

The system supports multiple Moving Average periods to evaluate market direction and trend structure. Traders can configure the number of moving averages, calculation method, and applied price according to their preferred analysis style.

Momentum and Market Condition Analysis

The dashboard includes momentum-based tools such as:

  • CCI (Commodity Channel Index)
  • RSI (Relative Strength Index)
  • Stochastic Oscillator

These components help display momentum conditions and possible market strength or weakness areas.

Volume Analysis

The volume module compares current market activity with previous volume behavior and displays buyer or seller dominance conditions. This allows traders to include volume information when evaluating potential market movement.

Multi-Timeframe Signal Evaluation

Each selected timeframe contributes to the overall dashboard calculation. Traders can assign different weights to timeframes, allowing higher timeframes to have more influence when analyzing broader market direction.

The dashboard can display normal and stronger alignment conditions based on user-defined agreement thresholds. This creates a structured way to review multiple market factors together.

Key Features

  • Multi-Timeframe Trading Dashboard Analyze multiple timeframes from one organized interface.
  • Multi-Symbol Market Scanner Monitor a list of currency pairs, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies from a single dashboard.
  • Technical Analysis Integration Combines Moving Averages, CCI, RSI, Stochastic, momentum, and volume analysis.
  • Weighted Timeframe Voting System Assign different importance levels to selected timeframes for customized market evaluation.
  • Trend Detection Dashboard Displays market direction based on the relationship between multiple technical factors.
  • Signal Strength Display Shows different signal conditions according to user-defined confirmation settings.
  • Customizable Moving Average Settings Adjust MA periods, methods, and applied prices.
  • Volume Dominance Analysis Evaluates buying and selling pressure using configurable volume calculations.
  • Signal History Display Shows previous chart signals with optional arrows and strength labels.
  • Alert System Supports configurable popup alerts, mobile push notifications, and email notifications.
  • Custom Dashboard Appearance Includes adjustable dashboard size, positioning, and multiple visual themes.
  • Multi-Market Support Suitable for analyzing Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Cryptocurrency markets.


Practical Trading Application

Entry Point Dashboard Ultimate can be used with different trading approaches including trend following, multi-timeframe analysis, day trading, scalping, and swing trading.

Many traders use multi-timeframe analysis to understand how short-term price movement relates to the broader market direction. The dashboard helps organize this process by displaying timeframe-based information in one place.

For trend traders, the Moving Average structure can provide a visual reference for evaluating market direction. When multiple technical components show similar conditions, traders can use this information together with their own analysis methods.

For scalpers and day traders, the dashboard can help monitor several symbols and shorter timeframes without manually changing charts. The multi-symbol scanner allows traders to review market conditions quickly and focus on instruments that match their trading workflow.

For swing traders, higher timeframe analysis can be used to study broader market structure, while lower timeframe signals can provide additional context for timing decisions.

The dashboard can also support price action traders by acting as a confirmation tool. Traders may compare dashboard information with their own analysis of support and resistance areas, chart patterns, or market structure.

For traders who follow breakout strategies, the volume analysis component can be used as an additional market activity reference when evaluating price movements.


Ideal For

  • Forex Traders who want a structured market overview.
  • Gold Traders (XAUUSD) analyzing trend and momentum conditions.
  • Crypto Traders monitoring multiple digital assets.
  • Index Traders working with instruments such as US30 and NAS100.
  • Scalpers who need fast multi-symbol market scanning.
  • Day Traders analyzing intraday opportunities.
  • Swing Traders studying broader market direction.
  • Trend Traders using moving averages and momentum analysis.
  • Technical Analysis Traders combining multiple indicators.
  • Multi-Timeframe Traders who compare short and long-term market conditions.
  • Systematic Traders who prefer rule-based market evaluation.
  • Manual Traders looking for a visual analysis dashboard.


Optimal Configuration

The indicator can be customized for different markets, instruments, and trading styles.

For scalping, traders may use shorter timeframes such as M1, M5, and M15 to monitor short-term market conditions. A faster refresh rate and lower timeframe combination can help maintain an active intraday workflow.

For day trading, combinations such as M15, H1, and H4 can provide a balance between short-term movement and broader trend analysis.

For swing trading, higher timeframes such as H1, H4, and D1 can be used to study larger market direction and reduce short-term market noise.

The multi-symbol scanner supports instruments including:

  • Major Forex pairs
  • Gold (XAUUSD)
  • Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies
  • Stock indices
  • Other CFD instruments

The dashboard appearance can be customized through size, position, and theme settings to match different chart layouts.

Traders can adjust:

  • Timeframe selection
  • Indicator parameters
  • Voting weights
  • Confirmation thresholds
  • Alert preferences
  • Visual settings

to create a workspace suitable for their own analysis process.


Final Notes

Entry Point Dashboard Ultimate is a technical analysis dashboard tool designed to organize multiple market indicators into a single visual interface. It does not predict future price movements or guarantee trading results. Instead, it provides a structured overview of trend, momentum, and volume conditions to support trader analysis.

By combining multi-timeframe analysis, technical indicators, market scanning, and custom alerts, the dashboard helps traders review market information more efficiently.

As with any trading tool, traders should combine indicator information with their own analysis, proper risk management, and suitable trading practices. Testing different settings and configurations on a demo account can help traders understand how the dashboard fits their preferred trading style.

Reviews 7
Sam Lox
196
Sam Lox 2020.06.30 23:18 
 

Very good indicator. Helps me get good entries. Please continue to update this.

John Obermaier
682
John Obermaier 2020.04.21 11:48 
 

Excellent work, happy with product! using with XAU/USD and EUR/USD. Thanks :-)

rapallo
235
rapallo 2020.04.09 02:16 
 

Seller was very responsive to my questions and requests. He is a true professional. He helped me to understand how signals are generated. Good job !!

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Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
TMM Channel System
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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ImpulseMap MT5
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Indicators
ImpulseMap   is a   Market Structure Indicator for MT4 and MT5   that automatically identifies and maps   Higher Highs (HH) ,   Higher Lows (HL) ,   Lower Highs (LH) ,   Lower Lows (LL) ,   Breaks of Structure (BOS) ,   Changes of Character (CHoCH) , and   Liquidity Sweeps   to help traders understand trend development, continuation, and potential reversals with greater clarity. Built for   Price Action ,   Smart Money Concepts (SMC) ,   ICT , and   Market Structure   traders, the indicator tran
Entry Point Dashboard Ultimate MT5
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Indicators
Entry Point Dashboard Ultimate   is a   Multi-Timeframe Trading Dashboard Indicator for MT4 and MT5   designed to simplify   technical analysis ,   market trend analysis , and   entry point identification   by combining multiple trading tools into a single visual dashboard. The indicator analyzes   Moving Averages ,   CCI ,   RSI ,   Stochastic , momentum data, and volume conditions across selected timeframes to create a structured overview of current market conditions. Designed for   Forex trad
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4.56 (9)
Indicators
Candle Power Pro is a Volume Analysis Indicator  designed to analyze real tick volume , bull/bear pressure , buyer and seller imbalances , and price-volume relationships directly from the chart. The indicator transforms candle volume activity into a visual market analysis system by displaying bull and bear volume percentages , volume dominance, divergence conditions, and trend confirmation signals. Designed for Forex traders , Gold traders , Index traders , Cryptocurrency traders , scalpers , d
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Indicators
The SMC Sessions Indicator is a precision tool crafted for Smart Money traders who rely on ICT concepts, liquidity hunts, and session based strategies . It seamlessly maps out critical session based trading zones using the most proven and popular concepts used by institutional level traders. This all in one session indicator overlays your chart with the most effective and high probability range strategies, including: ICT Asian Range, London Breakout, New York Range, ICT London Open Killzone, ICT
Donchian Time Sync Analyzer MT5
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Indicators
The Donchian Time Sync Analyzer brings powerful multi-timeframe dimension to classic Donchian channel analysis, allowing traders to simultaneously monitor trend strength and potential reversal signals across five different chart periods. This advanced indicator calculates the highest highs and lowest lows across your selected timeframes, generating clear visual signals that help identify convergence of trend direction across multiple time horizons. By providing coordinated analysis from minute t
Smart Daily Fibonacci MT5
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Indicators
Smart Daily Fibonacci   is a   Daily Fibonacci Indicator for MT4 and MT5   that automatically draws   Fibonacci Retracement   and   Fibonacci Extension   levels using the previous trading day's high and low. Designed for   Forex traders ,   gold traders ,   index traders ,   cryptocurrency traders ,   scalpers ,   day traders ,   swing traders , and   prop firm traders , it helps create a structured daily trading framework without the need to manually draw Fibonacci tools every session. By trans
Candle GAP
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Indicators
The Candle GAP indicator is an essential tool for traders utilizing Gap Trading Strategies as it automatically identifies candle gaps for each day of the week. A gap refers to a price level difference between the close and open of two consecutive days. This indicator recognizes four types of gap patterns: Common, Breakaway, Continuation, and Exhaustion. By incorporating this indicator into any chart, traders can validate their signals and enhance their trading decisions. One of the key features
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Extract Candle Power
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Indicators
Extract Candle Power is a real time volume extractor indicator that provides valuable insights into the behavior of sellers and buyers during each candle. By analyzing the volume data, traders can make more informed decisions about market trends and potential reversals, surpassing the capabilities of traditional Moving Average indicators. This powerful tool allows you to extract and analyze the sellers and buyers volume of the current candle, as well as compare it with the volume of previous can
Three MA Alert
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
Triple MA Crossover Alert is a Moving Average Crossover Indicator  designed to analyze market direction using a combination of three moving averages: Fast MA , Normal MA , and Slow MA . The indicator helps traders identify changes in market trend , potential bullish and bearish conditions , and important price movement areas through a clear triple moving average structure. By combining technical analysis , trend analysis , and customizable trading alerts , this Forex Indicator provides a simple
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5 (1)
Indicators
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Indicators
The Two MA Crossover is a powerful notification system designed specifically for traders who rely on the Moving Average Crossover Strategy . This fully automated indicator serves as a comprehensive alert system, ensuring that you never miss a crucial trading event. It sends notifications to your mobile device, email, and displays pop-up alerts with sound on your computer, all when it detects a moving average crossover based on your preferred parameters. One of its notable features is its compati
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Indicators
Pivot Confluence Zones is a technical analysis indicator for MT4 and MT5 designed to identify retracement zones , reversal areas , and support and resistance levels by combining Pivot Points , Fibonacci Retracement , ATR , and ADR into a single trading workspace. Instead of relying on a single technical tool, the indicator searches for confluence zones where multiple trading levels overlap, helping traders evaluate areas that may attract increased market attention. To strengthen price analysis,
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Indicators
This technical indicator automatically identifies and analyzes price action using a variety of Reversal Candlestick Patterns on the chart. It conveniently draws arrow signs along with the corresponding pattern names, making it easy to spot the latest reversal candlestick patterns. With this indicator, you can quickly identify and compare chart analysis with previously identified candle patterns. The indicator includes a range of implemented candlestick patterns, both simple and complex, such as
Reversal Alert Pro
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Indicators
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Currency Strength 7
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Indicators
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Experts
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Experts
The Crossover Action Expert Advisor is an advanced tool designed to automate one of the most popular trading strategies, the M oving Average Crossover Strategy . With its intuitive interface and powerful features, this expert advisor takes the complexity out of manual trading and executes trades automatically based on moving average crossovers. One of the key features of this expert advisor is its proper risk management system, ensuring that trades are executed with appropriate lot sizes and max
CCI Action
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
The CCI Action Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to automate the CCI (Commodity Channel Index) Strategy , allowing traders to capitalize on CCI level touches. With its user friendly settings and robust risk management system, this EA provides a reliable and efficient solution for traders looking to incorporate the CCI indicator into their trading approach. One of the key features of this Expert Advisor is its proper risk management system, which helps traders maintain control over their
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Experts
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Experts
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Entry Point
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Indicators
The   Entry Point   indicator is a   professional signal dashboard   that combines multiple technical indicators across up to three timeframes to produce a single   consolidated entry signal . Rather than juggling separate windows for Moving Averages, CCI, RSI, Stochastic, Bill Williams Accelerator, and volume analysis, traders can view all these readings in one   intuitive visual panel . The system analyzes each timeframe independently, then applies   weighted voting   based on your chosen prio
Fibo Channels Ultimate
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Indicators
Introducing the Fibo Channels Ultimate technical indicator, a powerful tool designed to revolutionize your Fibonacci trading strategy. With its advanced functionality, this indicator automatically draws all past Fibonacci channels on your chart, saving you time and effort. What sets the Fibo Channels Ultimate apart is its exceptional customization capabilities, allowing professional traders to draw any Fibonacci level they desire. This level of flexibility ensures that you can tailor the indicat
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Experts
The Crossover Tactics Ultimate Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to automate popular Moving Average Crossover Strategies . It excels at identifying optimal entry points based on the intersection of three moving averages, while employing advanced filtering techniques to enhance the reliability of signals. However, what sets this EA apart is its comprehensive trade management system, known as the TPSL Driver Utility algorithm. One of the standout features of this expert advisor is its abi
DFP Reconnoiter Ultimate
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
Introducing the DFP Reconnoiter Ultimate , a technical indicator specifically designed for Daily Fibonacci Pivot Strategy traders. This indicator incorporates standard Fibonacci retracements, daily Pivot levels, Candlestick patterns, ATR and ADR levels to identify reversal and exit areas, resulting in well-timed entries. Key Fibonacci retracement levels of 38.2%, 50.0%, or 61.8% are preferred in conjunction with the daily central pivot. The strategy involves monitoring the Average True Range (AT
Currency Heat Wave Ultimate
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (1)
Indicators
The Currency Heat Wave Ultimate technical indicator is a valuable tool that provides traders with real time insights into the strength of major currencies. With its analysis of 28 currency pairs, it offers a comprehensive overview of currency strength directly on the chart, making it incredibly convenient to use. By dynamically changing colors, it enables traders to quickly identify the positions of currencies and make informed decisions. One of the notable features of Currency Heat Wave is its
Exit Area Ultimate
Thushara Dissanayake
3 (1)
Indicators
The   Exit Area Ultimate   is a practical chart tool that displays   daily ATR (Average True Range)   and   ADR (Average Daily Range)   levels directly on your chart, helping traders understand how much an asset typically moves in a single day. By showing these   volatility based target zones , the indicator answers a key question: how far can price realistically go today? Based on historical price movement averages, the system draws upper and lower boundaries that represent the day's   potentia
Level Scanner
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
The Level Scanner indicator is a powerful tool designed to automate the identification of Higher and Lower areas on the chart, along with all Support and Resistance levels . It incorporates the use of the Hull Moving Average to provide a clearer and smoother representation of the real trend. This indicator operates with remarkable speed, enabling traders to quickly identify key areas of interest and make more informed trading decisions. One of the standout features of the Level Scanner is its ve
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Jean Paul Castellani
51
Jean Paul Castellani 2021.02.25 11:43 
 

I installed on MT4 Entry Point Dashboard Ultimate.EXE4 and i can't trade i'm missing the BUY and SELL I do not understand cordially Jean Paul Castellani

Vedrine1992
83
Vedrine1992 2020.11.07 00:08 
 

how can i get a refund an here not my style

Sam Lox
196
Sam Lox 2020.06.30 23:18 
 

Very good indicator. Helps me get good entries. Please continue to update this.

S JENKINS
566
S JENKINS 2020.06.22 03:21 
 

Sad to say ... Not as good as I first thought it would be

Enrique Enguix
121034
Enrique Enguix 2020.06.04 22:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

John Obermaier
682
John Obermaier 2020.04.21 11:48 
 

Excellent work, happy with product! using with XAU/USD and EUR/USD. Thanks :-)

rapallo
235
rapallo 2020.04.09 02:16 
 

Seller was very responsive to my questions and requests. He is a true professional. He helped me to understand how signals are generated. Good job !!

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