The CCI Action Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to automate the CCI (Commodity Channel Index) Strategy, allowing traders to capitalize on CCI level touches. With its user friendly settings and robust risk management system, this EA provides a reliable and efficient solution for traders looking to incorporate the CCI indicator into their trading approach.

One of the key features of this Expert Advisor is its proper risk management system, which helps traders maintain control over their trading capital. By specifying the lot size and maximum risk as a percentage of the total margin, traders can effectively manage their exposure to the market and protect their investment.

The EA operates fully automatically, executing trades based on predefined CCI level parameters. When the specified CCI level is reached, the EA opens orders accordingly, allowing traders to capitalize on potential market movements identified by the CCI indicator. This automation saves traders time and effort, as they no longer need to manually monitor the markets for CCI signals.

To safeguard profits, the Expert Advisor automatically adjusts the stop loss level, moving it to the profit side as the trade progresses favorably. This feature helps protect gains and ensures that profits are secured while minimizing potential losses. Moreover, the hidden stop loss level adds an extra layer of security by preventing it from being targeted by other market participants.

The EA incorporates signal filtering based on popular rules, enabling traders to enhance their trading strategy by aligning it with specific CCI indicator signals. This allows for a more refined and personalized approach to trading, catering to individual preferences and trading styles.

With its intuitive user friendly settings, the CCI Action Expert Advisor offers traders flexibility and control over their trading decisions. Traders can customize parameters such as lot size, maximum risk, trailing stop, stop loss, and take profit levels to align with their risk tolerance and profit targets.

In summary, the CCI Action Expert Advisor is a comprehensive and reliable tool for automating the CCI strategy. With its user-friendly interface, advanced risk management system, hidden stop loss level, signal filtering capabilities, and fast execution, this EA empowers traders to optimize their trading based on the CCI indicator and make informed trading decisions.





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