ReversalPatterns

This technical indicator automatically identifies and analyzes price action using a variety of Reversal Candlestick Patterns on the chart. It conveniently draws arrow signs along with the corresponding pattern names, making it easy to spot the latest reversal candlestick patterns. With this indicator, you can quickly identify and compare chart analysis with previously identified candle patterns.

The indicator includes a range of implemented candlestick patterns, both simple and complex, such as Dragonfly Doji, Gravestone Doji, Hammer, Pin Bar, and more. These patterns are filtered based on the prevailing trend and historical data, ensuring reliable signals. The indicator visually represents the identified patterns by drawing arrows and displaying the pattern names on the chart. Furthermore, you have the flexibility to customize the arrow type and colors of all objects for a better visual experience.

In addition to its pattern identification capabilities, the indicator provides various parameters for customization. You can set the colors for buy and sell signals, choose specific characters for the arrow signs, and adjust the distance at which the arrows are drawn from the candle high/low. Furthermore, the "Hi-Lo Margin" parameter allows you to define the margin level from the day's high and low for analyzing candlestick patterns.

With its comprehensive features and user friendly interface, this indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to leverage the power of candlestick patterns in their technical analysis. 


    Parameters

    • Graphic Parameters - Customize visual appearance and colors.
      • Other parameters - Customize common indicator conditions.
      Recommended products
      The Hurricane Forex Cave indicator
      Paul Nicholas Clevett
      Indicators
      The Hurricane Cave Indicator shows different trade areas based on price action. It looks in the past and works out patterns that can enforce support and resistance as targets. When price breaks out of a trade area you can target just inside the next trade area. If you can't see the target just go to a slower time frame, it means the price hasn't been there for a long time. The Hurricane Cave Indicator is designed to be an add on to The Hurricane Forex Indicator also available in the Meta Trader
      FREE
      Abiroid PinBar Arrow
      Abir Pathak
      Indicators
      This is a Pinbar Arrows which will check for reversal pin bars.  They are best when an ongoing trend ends and they signal a reversal. Free Scanner and Detailed Post with Extra Downloads: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758569 Features: PinBar Body, Nose and Tail, Left Eye Options Engulfing Bar After Pin Bar Overbought/Oversold with CCI or Stochastic or RSI Distance of Pin bar body from nearest Quarter Point (Option to use Majors, halfpoints, quarters) Volatility Check
      Pound sterling M5 scalping
      Andrey Kozak
      Experts
      Robot scalper for M5 timeframe. Trades on the GBPUSD currency pair. This robot has been specially developed by a company of professional traders for trading in the pound sterling. The robot approximately opens 5 to 15 trades every day. It is best to trade with brokers that have a low spread on GBPUSD up to 10 pips. The recommended minimum deposit to start is $500 or more. Advantages: does not use martingale. not a net. every trade has a stop loss. professional bot specifically for the GBPUSD p
      MT4 high accuracy indicators6
      Xue Hang Pan
      Indicators
      Indicator function Buy and sell by indicator color It is best to use 1H for testing   About update questions In order to be more suitable for market fluctuations, the company regularly updates the indicators   Product cycle and trading time applicable to indicators Applicable mainstream currency pair EUR/USD GBP/USD NZD/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY USD/CAD USD/CHF Applicable mainstream cross currency pair EUR/JPY EUR/GBP EUR/CHF EUR/CAD EUR/NZD AUD/CAD AUD/NZD AUD/CHF AUD/JPY GBP/JPY GBP/CHF NZD/JPY App
      Neoarjo fair value gaps dont lie theory meta4
      Phemelo Neo Malele
      Indicators
      The concepts within this indicator which give it a unique and sharp edge are based on FAIR VALUE GAPS ''THEORY'' designed and curated by Arjo which is one of the best mentors , and myself have added the development aspect to the concepts explained. The series of videos will include original youtube links for a complete comprehensive explanations, screenshots of the compiled mt4/5 system running. All published  systems will be available on MT4 & MT5 separately to accommodate all platforms and use
      Gold Phoenix
      Yaroslav Varankin
      Indicators
      The perfect tool for Scalng in the Forex markets You can trade both from signal to signal and using take profit  The algorithm does not use Zigzag!  No redrawing!  This is a channel instrument that uses a moving average as a filter. Moving Average  There are 2 parameters for the settings Ma Period = 5 period Moving Average  Channel 1.0 distance of channel lines from the chart Price Signal Filter - calculation of signal opening and filter There is a complete set of Alert There is a multi-timefram
      DMAX pro
      Danny Teoh Kok Keong
      Indicators
      DMAX SIGNAL IS VERY POWERFUL TOOL TO HELP YOU ENTRY,ITS CAN DETECT OVERSOLD AND OVERBOUGHT IN FOREX MARKET. ITS CAN TRADE 24 FOREX PAIR IN MARKET, 80% ACCURATE RESULT. MANY TRADER FAIL BECAUSE OF ENTRY POINT AND EXIT POINT , SIGNAL OF DMAX WILL GIVE VERY GOOD SIGNAL TO LET YOU KNOW WHERE TO ENTRY AND EXIT.  RISK MANAGEMENT IS VERY IMPORTANT IN TRADING FOREX, PLEASE DONT RISK OVER 5% PER TRADE IS FORE MARKET
      Inside Bar and Outside Bar Patterns mq
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      Indicators
      Crypto_Forex Indicator  " Inside Bar & Outside bar   Patterns" for MT4. N o repaint, No delay. - Indicator  " Inside Bar & Outside Bar   Patterns "  is very powerful for Price Action trading. - Indicator detects Inside Bar and  Outside bar Patterns on chart: - Bullish  pattern - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - Bearish  pattern  - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - Inside Bar itself has High R/R ratio (reward/risk). - With PC, Mobile & Email alerts. - Indicator  " Inside B
      Pinbar Candle Pattern Alert
      Thi Ngo
      Indicators
      Identify Pinbar Candle Pattern with Arrows & Alert (built-in RSI filter). This indicator helps you to identify Pin bar Candlestick Pattern (or shooting star & hammer pattern) on the chart with arrows, along with an alert when a new Pin bar appears. Pin bar pattern is one of the most important reversal Price Action signals. You can set Minimum Percent of Wick (or Tail) Length over full bar length (Recommended: 60%, 70%, 75%). Alerts can be turned on and off: Popup Email Push Notification Soun
      Professional Profiter
      Yaroslav Varankin
      Indicators
      it is an indicator for trading on the forex market and binary options, it is a trend tool with which you can take it most often when the first signal appears, open a trade in the indicated direction stop loss set above the arrow if the signal is lower or below the arrow if the buy signal when signals appear in the same direction where the transaction is open, you can enter into additional stop loss orders; we also set up trading without take profit; you need to close the transaction when a signa
      Happy Scalping Indicator
      Leandro Bernardez Camero
      Indicators
      This indicator was designed for aggressive scalping and quick entries in binary options , generating signals on every candle , so you can know exactly what is happening at all times. Join the Happy Scalping channel: MQL5 It does not repaint : the current candle's signal is generated in REAL TIME , which means it may change while the candle is still forming, depending on whether the price rises or falls compared to the previous candle's close. But once the candle closes , the signal color becom
      Trade Pinbar
      Miracle Obinna Okafor
      Indicators
      This indicator identifies pinbar candlesticks on the chart and displays an arrow as a trade signal based on the candlestick pattern. It offers user-friendly features, including push notifications and other types of alerts. It is most effective for identifying entry points or potential reversals at premium or discount prices. Additionally, it works on any time frame.
      FREE
      Binary Options Block Breaker
      Mawuse Kuatsienu
      Indicators
      A binary options styled indicator to trade fair value gaps and line breaks. Its robust nature makes it standout from other binary options indicators.   With the right setup strategy, which I will provide after purchase, you will enjoy smooth operations of the indicator. BinaryBlockBreaker is coded with third-party applications such as  http://www.mt2trading.com/?ref=1341  Please signup and download the needed software to provide smooth user experience. 
      Line Magnit
      Aleksey Trenin
      Indicators
      The LineMagnit Indicator for MT4 is a highly precise tool that builds support and resistance levels which magnetically attract prices. This feature allows traders to easily determine the most probable entry and exit points in the market, as well as identify the market's directional forces, as levels are based on capital inflows into the instrument. Equipped with an intuitively understandable graphical interface, the LineMagnit Indicator enables users to quickly locate and analyze support and res
      Stop Grabber Scanner MT4
      Samil Bozuyuk
      Indicators
      The indicator scans for stop grabber (special pattern of Joe Dinapoli which gives very high probability buy / sell signals and does not repaint ) signals in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Dashboard can be used for all markets It can scan for stop grabber pattern on MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 ,M5, M1 timeframes Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number
      ADX Shark Scalper
      Maxwell Ndzoyiya
      Indicators
      ADX Shark Scalper – The Ultimate Hybrid Indicator for Precision Scalping Dive into the markets with the ADX Shark Scalper , a powerful and versatile tool designed for traders who seek precision in every trade. This cutting-edge indicator seamlessly combines multiple advanced technical signals into one streamlined system, allowing you to spot good buy and sell opportunities with ease. At its core, the ADX Shark Scalper leverages the power of trend and momentum detection through the integration of
      Mars 5 The Snake
      Marta Gonzalez
      Indicators
      Mars 5     is a powerful indicator of   TREND   for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For MT4 Only Great For Scalping Great For Swing Trading Arrow Entry Alerts Pop
      Last 50 Pips
      Martin Alejandro Bamonte
      Indicators
      The Last 50 Pips indicator is designed to quickly identify buying and selling opportunities based on recent price behavior. It measures price changes in the last candles to highlight in yellow moments when the price may be changing direction. Buy signal: You should open a BUY position when the indicator changes from RED to YELLOW , suggesting a change from a downtrend to an uptrend. Please refer to the images to see how easy it is. Sell signal: You should open a SELL position when the indicato
      Candle Pattern Pro
      Komang Putra Riswanjaya
      Indicators
      Description : In the world of trading, candlestick patterns are a popular technical analysis tool used by many traders.   There are numerous candlestick patterns, ranging from reversal patterns to continuation patterns. However, remembering all these patterns can be challenging, especially for novice traders. This often leads to traders having to manually memorize and identify candlestick patterns, which can be time-consuming and prone to errors. Candle Pattern Pro is a powerful indicator design
      Master Volume profile
      Israr Hussain Shah
      Indicators
      Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
      Keris Keramat
      Mohamed Faizal Bin Che Omar
      Indicators
      Keris Keramat is an indicator that gives you signals when to buy or sell. It is a non repainting indicator. It can be used on almost all instruments. The time frame to use   is M15. For desktop MT4 only. It’s good for Intraday or Swing Traders. Very easy to use even for a rookie trader. No need to change any parameter setting. Just plug & play. The indicator will only paint arrows, whether upward pointing arrow (for buy) or downward pointing arrow (for sell).   All arrows that painted on the ch
      Year2Year
      Stanislav Korotky
      Indicators
      This indicator shows price changes for the same days in past years. D1 timeframe is required. This is a predictor indicator that finds D1 bars for the same days in past 8 years and shows their relative price changes on the current chart. Parameters: LookForward - number of days (bars) to show "future" price changes; default is 5; Offset - number of days (bars) to shift back in history; default is 0; ShowAverage - mode switch; true - show mean value for all 8 years and deviation bounds; false - s
      FREE
      Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
      Guang Jun Huang
      Indicators
      Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
      Binary Lines
      Vitalyi Belyh
      Indicators
      Binary Lines is a technical analysis indicator for currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices and any financial instruments. Can be used for binary options or Forex scalping. Shows entry and exit points at fixed intervals and provides traders the necessary information about the results of possible transactions. Entry points are formed at the very beginning of the candle, in the direction of the MA line, duration trades in bars can be adjusted manually and adjusted to any financia
      PZ Harmonacci Patterns
      PZ TRADING SLU
      3.17 (6)
      Indicators
      Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
      HF OrderMarker
      Wong Sze Wai
      Utilities
      What is this?  This script not only can help you to place all type of orders, included market order " BUY " / " SELL " and pending order " BUYSTOP " / " BUYLIMIT " / " SELLSTOP " / " SELLLIMIT ", but also, it allow you to place order lots by money management concept. How to use this script? 1. Open the chart you want to trade; 2. Drag and drop the script to that chart; 3. Input the parameter what you want to do; 4. Double check the order information, then click "Yes" to confirm to place order;
      Double Shooting Star pattern mw
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      Indicators
      Crypto_Forex Indicator "Double Shooting Star pattern" for MT4, No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "Double Shooting Star pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading. - Indicator detects rare but efficient pattern: bearish Double Shooting Star on chart: - Bearish Double Shooting Star pattern - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - It has built-in PC and Mobile alerts. - Indicator "Double Shooting Star pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels. Click her
      Stoch Quad Rotation Signal MQL4
      German Pablo Gori
      Indicators
      Stoch Quad Rotation Signal MT4 The Stoch Quad Rotation Signal is an advanced technical indicator for MetaTrader 4 that integrates multiple Stochastic oscillators with powerful trend, volume, and pattern filters, along with a scoring system and multi-timeframe analysis. Designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities with clarity and precision. Main Features: Quadruple Stochastic Analysis: Utilizes four distinct configurations of the Stochastic oscillator (with customizable K, D, and
      Smart Reversal Signal
      Evgeny Belyaev
      3 (2)
      Indicators
      Smart Reversal Signal  is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. This indicator is designed for Forex and binary options trading. By purchasing this indicator, you will receive: Excellent indicator signals. Free product support. Regular updates. Various notification options: alert, push, emails. You can use it on any financial instrument (Forex, CFD, options) and timeframe. Indicator Parameters Perod - indicator calculat
      WanaScalper MT4
      Isaac Wanasolo
      1 (1)
      Indicators
      A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
      Buyers of this product also purchase
      M1 Sniper
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (27)
      Indicators
      M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
      Neuro Poseidon MT4
      Daria Rezueva
      4.8 (45)
      Indicators
      Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
      DayTrader PRO MT4
      Davit Beridze
      3.5 (4)
      Indicators
      DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and Get another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for Free as Bonus) DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals
      Zoryk Gold mt4
      Reda El Koutbane
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
      Gann Made Easy
      Oleg Rodin
      4.84 (171)
      Indicators
      Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
      Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.8 (104)
      Indicators
      Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
      Beast Super Signal
      Florian Zuercher
      4.73 (89)
      Indicators
      Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
      Advanced Supply Demand
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.91 (302)
      Indicators
      Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
      SR Liquidity
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (2)
      Indicators
      SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
      Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
      Genki Andou
      5 (3)
      Indicators
      KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
      Currency Strength Wizard
      Oleg Rodin
      4.85 (60)
      Indicators
      Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
      Scalper Inside PRO
      Alexey Minkov
      4.74 (69)
      Indicators
      Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
      Atomic Analyst
      Issam Kassas
      5 (12)
      Indicators
      This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
      KT Renko Patterns MT4
      KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
      2.33 (3)
      Indicators
      KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
      Smart Trend Trading System
      Issam Kassas
      4.78 (9)
      Indicators
      This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
      BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
      Garry James Goodchild
      Indicators
      BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
      Prop Firm Sniper
      Mohamed Hassan
      4.33 (6)
      Indicators
      Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
      PZ Divergence Trading
      PZ TRADING SLU
      5 (2)
      Indicators
      Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
      Finesia Sniper
      Robby Suhendrawan
      Indicators
      Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
      Angle Indicator
      Vitalyi Belyh
      Indicators
      Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
      Forex Breath System
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (5)
      Indicators
      Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
      TMM Channel System
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
      RFI levels PRO
      Roman Podpora
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
      Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.43 (7)
      Indicators
      Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
      Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.91 (659)
      Indicators
      Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
      UU Bands Win Pro
      Santi Dankamjad
      Indicators
      Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
      Trend Catcher ind
      Ramil Minniakhmetov
      5 (11)
      Indicators
      TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
      IQ Gold Gann Levels
      INTRAQUOTES
      5 (5)
      Indicators
      Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
      PRO Renko System
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (31)
      Indicators
      PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
      CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
      Robby Suhendrawan
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
      More from author
      ImpulseMap MT5
      Thushara Dissanayake
      Indicators
      ImpulseMap   is a   Market Structure Indicator for MT4 and MT5   that automatically identifies and maps   Higher Highs (HH) ,   Higher Lows (HL) ,   Lower Highs (LH) ,   Lower Lows (LL) ,   Breaks of Structure (BOS) ,   Changes of Character (CHoCH) , and   Liquidity Sweeps   to help traders understand trend development, continuation, and potential reversals with greater clarity. Built for   Price Action ,   Smart Money Concepts (SMC) ,   ICT , and   Market Structure   traders, the indicator tran
      Entry Point Dashboard Ultimate MT5
      Thushara Dissanayake
      Indicators
      Entry Point Dashboard Ultimate   is a   Multi-Timeframe Trading Dashboard Indicator for MT4 and MT5   designed to simplify   technical analysis ,   market trend analysis , and   entry point identification   by combining multiple trading tools into a single visual dashboard. The indicator analyzes   Moving Averages ,   CCI ,   RSI ,   Stochastic , momentum data, and volume conditions across selected timeframes to create a structured overview of current market conditions. Designed for   Forex trad
      Candle Power Pro
      Thushara Dissanayake
      4.56 (9)
      Indicators
      Candle Power Pro is a Volume Analysis Indicator  designed to analyze real tick volume , bull/bear pressure , buyer and seller imbalances , and price-volume relationships directly from the chart. The indicator transforms candle volume activity into a visual market analysis system by displaying bull and bear volume percentages , volume dominance, divergence conditions, and trend confirmation signals. Designed for Forex traders , Gold traders , Index traders , Cryptocurrency traders , scalpers , d
      SMC Sessions MT5
      Thushara Dissanayake
      5 (2)
      Indicators
      The SMC Sessions Indicator is a precision tool crafted for Smart Money traders who rely on ICT concepts, liquidity hunts, and session based strategies . It seamlessly maps out critical session based trading zones using the most proven and popular concepts used by institutional level traders. This all in one session indicator overlays your chart with the most effective and high probability range strategies, including: ICT Asian Range, London Breakout, New York Range, ICT London Open Killzone, ICT
      Donchian Time Sync Analyzer MT5
      Thushara Dissanayake
      Indicators
      The Donchian Time Sync Analyzer brings powerful multi-timeframe dimension to classic Donchian channel analysis, allowing traders to simultaneously monitor trend strength and potential reversal signals across five different chart periods. This advanced indicator calculates the highest highs and lowest lows across your selected timeframes, generating clear visual signals that help identify convergence of trend direction across multiple time horizons. By providing coordinated analysis from minute t
      Smart Daily Fibonacci MT5
      Thushara Dissanayake
      Indicators
      Smart Daily Fibonacci   is a   Daily Fibonacci Indicator for MT4 and MT5   that automatically draws   Fibonacci Retracement   and   Fibonacci Extension   levels using the previous trading day's high and low. Designed for   Forex traders ,   gold traders ,   index traders ,   cryptocurrency traders ,   scalpers ,   day traders ,   swing traders , and   prop firm traders , it helps create a structured daily trading framework without the need to manually draw Fibonacci tools every session. By trans
      Candle GAP
      Thushara Dissanayake
      3 (1)
      Indicators
      The Candle GAP indicator is an essential tool for traders utilizing Gap Trading Strategies as it automatically identifies candle gaps for each day of the week. A gap refers to a price level difference between the close and open of two consecutive days. This indicator recognizes four types of gap patterns: Common, Breakaway, Continuation, and Exhaustion. By incorporating this indicator into any chart, traders can validate their signals and enhance their trading decisions. One of the key features
      FREE
      Extract Candle Power
      Thushara Dissanayake
      5 (3)
      Indicators
      Extract Candle Power is a real time volume extractor indicator that provides valuable insights into the behavior of sellers and buyers during each candle. By analyzing the volume data, traders can make more informed decisions about market trends and potential reversals, surpassing the capabilities of traditional Moving Average indicators. This powerful tool allows you to extract and analyze the sellers and buyers volume of the current candle, as well as compare it with the volume of previous can
      Three MA Alert
      Thushara Dissanayake
      Indicators
      Triple MA Crossover Alert is a Moving Average Crossover Indicator  designed to analyze market direction using a combination of three moving averages: Fast MA , Normal MA , and Slow MA . The indicator helps traders identify changes in market trend , potential bullish and bearish conditions , and important price movement areas through a clear triple moving average structure. By combining technical analysis , trend analysis , and customizable trading alerts , this Forex Indicator provides a simple
      Mr Fibonacci
      Thushara Dissanayake
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      Introducing Mr. Fibonacci , an amazing indicator designed to simplify the process of drawing and adjusting Fibonacci levels on your chart. This indicator offers exceptional customization options for professional traders, allowing them to draw any Fibonacci level with precision. Additionally, it provides mobile notifications, email alerts, and pop-up alerts when price enters Fibonacci levels, ensuring you never miss potential trading opportunities. Using this indicator, you no longer have to cons
      Two MA Crossover
      Thushara Dissanayake
      5 (3)
      Indicators
      The Two MA Crossover is a powerful notification system designed specifically for traders who rely on the Moving Average Crossover Strategy . This fully automated indicator serves as a comprehensive alert system, ensuring that you never miss a crucial trading event. It sends notifications to your mobile device, email, and displays pop-up alerts with sound on your computer, all when it detects a moving average crossover based on your preferred parameters. One of its notable features is its compati
      Pivot Bro
      Thushara Dissanayake
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      Pivot Confluence Zones is a technical analysis indicator for MT4 and MT5 designed to identify retracement zones , reversal areas , and support and resistance levels by combining Pivot Points , Fibonacci Retracement , ATR , and ADR into a single trading workspace. Instead of relying on a single technical tool, the indicator searches for confluence zones where multiple trading levels overlap, helping traders evaluate areas that may attract increased market attention. To strengthen price analysis,
      Reversal Alert Pro
      Thushara Dissanayake
      2.5 (2)
      Indicators
      The Reversal Alert Pro indicator is a powerful tool designed to automatically detect reversal areas in the market. It offers convenient notifications sent directly to your mobile device and displays pop-up alerts with sound. By incorporating this indicator into your trading strategy, you can effectively filter trade positions. Furthermore, the indicator provides the option to utilize CCI, RSI, and Stochastic indicators to further refine the generated signals, enhancing its versatility and applic
      Currency Strength 7
      Thushara Dissanayake
      Indicators
      The Currency Strength 7 technical indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders gauge the strength of the seven most popular currencies. By analyzing the strength of AUD, USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, and CAD, this indicator provides valuable insights into currency dynamics. It represents currency strength on the chart using lines, allowing traders to quickly assess the relative strength of different currencies. One of the standout features of this indicator is its ability to draw an extended
      BullsBears Action
      Thushara Dissanayake
      Experts
      The BullsBears Action Expert Advisor is an advanced trading solution designed for traders who rely on volume based market analysis. Utilizing Bulls and Bears volume data, this EA automatically identifies potential trade opportunities based on market strength and executes Buy or Sell orders according to user defined parameters. It is fully customizable, allowing traders to fine tune their strategies with multiple filters, risk management options, and trade execution controls. This EA includes an
      Crossover Action
      Thushara Dissanayake
      Experts
      The Crossover Action Expert Advisor is an advanced tool designed to automate one of the most popular trading strategies, the M oving Average Crossover Strategy . With its intuitive interface and powerful features, this expert advisor takes the complexity out of manual trading and executes trades automatically based on moving average crossovers. One of the key features of this expert advisor is its proper risk management system, ensuring that trades are executed with appropriate lot sizes and max
      CCI Action
      Thushara Dissanayake
      Experts
      The CCI Action Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to automate the CCI (Commodity Channel Index) Strategy , allowing traders to capitalize on CCI level touches. With its user friendly settings and robust risk management system, this EA provides a reliable and efficient solution for traders looking to incorporate the CCI indicator into their trading approach. One of the key features of this Expert Advisor is its proper risk management system, which helps traders maintain control over their
      News Robo
      Thushara Dissanayake
      2 (1)
      Experts
      The News Robo Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to assist news traders in opening pending orders with hidden stop loss during news releases. It offers several features that enhance your trading experience and protect your trades. One of the key features of News Robo is the hidden stop loss, which is ideal for news traders who prefer to conceal their stop loss from market maker brokers. The stop loss is automatically revealed once a profitable position is achieved, allowing you to secure
      RSI Action
      Thushara Dissanayake
      3.67 (3)
      Experts
      The RSI Action Expert Advisor is a powerful tool that automates popular RSI (Relative Strength Index) strategies, allowing for efficient and accurate trading. By utilizing overbought and oversold levels, this EA identifies optimal entry points for buy and sell orders. It also offers various signal filtering options to enhance trading precision, including RSI reversal points, pending orders, major trend identification, and Moving Average Crossover signals. Additionally, it incorporates a modern
      Fibo Scalper Pro
      Thushara Dissanayake
      2.33 (3)
      Experts
      The Fibo Scalper Pro Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to automate popular Fibonacci Trading Strategies . It simplifies the trading process by automatically drawing and adjusting Fibonacci levels on the chart. This feature provides convenience and accuracy for traders who utilize Fibonacci retracements and extensions in their analysis. One of the key features of the Fibo Scalper Pro is its customization facility. It allows professional traders to enable or disable each Fibonacci level
      TPSL Driver
      Thushara Dissanayake
      Utilities
      Introducing the TPSL Driver Utility , a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading experience by automating Stop Loss and Take Profit management. This utility caters to every trader who desires seamless order management and advanced profit protection techniques. With the TPSL Driver Utility, you have the flexibility to choose between two modes of order management: Hidden and Visual. The Hidden mode allows you to hide the Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, providing a discreet approach to mana
      Breakout Robot
      Thushara Dissanayake
      5 (3)
      Experts
      The Breakout Robot EA is a specialized trading tool designed to automate time session-based breakouts . The EA operates by drawing a price range box and high/low lines according to the specified input time parameters. When price breaks above the high or below the low of this defined range, the EA automatically executes trades. The system's core functionality focuses on the EURJPY Breakout between 22:00-02:00 GMT, while its flexible architecture allows adaptation to other time-based strategies li
      Entry Point
      Thushara Dissanayake
      Indicators
      The   Entry Point   indicator is a   professional signal dashboard   that combines multiple technical indicators across up to three timeframes to produce a single   consolidated entry signal . Rather than juggling separate windows for Moving Averages, CCI, RSI, Stochastic, Bill Williams Accelerator, and volume analysis, traders can view all these readings in one   intuitive visual panel . The system analyzes each timeframe independently, then applies   weighted voting   based on your chosen prio
      Entry Point Dashboard Ultimate
      Thushara Dissanayake
      4 (5)
      Indicators
      Entry Point Dashboard Ultimate is a Multi-Timeframe Trading Dashboard Indicator for MT4 and MT5 designed to simplify technical analysis , market trend analysis , and entry point identification by combining multiple trading tools into a single visual dashboard. The indicator analyzes Moving Averages , CCI , RSI , Stochastic , momentum data, and volume conditions across selected timeframes to create a structured overview of current market conditions. Designed for Forex traders , Gold traders , Ind
      Fibo Channels Ultimate
      Thushara Dissanayake
      Indicators
      Introducing the Fibo Channels Ultimate technical indicator, a powerful tool designed to revolutionize your Fibonacci trading strategy. With its advanced functionality, this indicator automatically draws all past Fibonacci channels on your chart, saving you time and effort. What sets the Fibo Channels Ultimate apart is its exceptional customization capabilities, allowing professional traders to draw any Fibonacci level they desire. This level of flexibility ensures that you can tailor the indicat
      Crossover Tactics Ultimate
      Thushara Dissanayake
      Experts
      The Crossover Tactics Ultimate Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to automate popular Moving Average Crossover Strategies . It excels at identifying optimal entry points based on the intersection of three moving averages, while employing advanced filtering techniques to enhance the reliability of signals. However, what sets this EA apart is its comprehensive trade management system, known as the TPSL Driver Utility algorithm. One of the standout features of this expert advisor is its abi
      DFP Reconnoiter Ultimate
      Thushara Dissanayake
      Indicators
      Introducing the DFP Reconnoiter Ultimate , a technical indicator specifically designed for Daily Fibonacci Pivot Strategy traders. This indicator incorporates standard Fibonacci retracements, daily Pivot levels, Candlestick patterns, ATR and ADR levels to identify reversal and exit areas, resulting in well-timed entries. Key Fibonacci retracement levels of 38.2%, 50.0%, or 61.8% are preferred in conjunction with the daily central pivot. The strategy involves monitoring the Average True Range (AT
      Currency Heat Wave Ultimate
      Thushara Dissanayake
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      The Currency Heat Wave Ultimate technical indicator is a valuable tool that provides traders with real time insights into the strength of major currencies. With its analysis of 28 currency pairs, it offers a comprehensive overview of currency strength directly on the chart, making it incredibly convenient to use. By dynamically changing colors, it enables traders to quickly identify the positions of currencies and make informed decisions. One of the notable features of Currency Heat Wave is its
      Exit Area Ultimate
      Thushara Dissanayake
      3 (1)
      Indicators
      The   Exit Area Ultimate   is a practical chart tool that displays   daily ATR (Average True Range)   and   ADR (Average Daily Range)   levels directly on your chart, helping traders understand how much an asset typically moves in a single day. By showing these   volatility based target zones , the indicator answers a key question: how far can price realistically go today? Based on historical price movement averages, the system draws upper and lower boundaries that represent the day's   potentia
      Level Scanner
      Thushara Dissanayake
      Indicators
      The Level Scanner indicator is a powerful tool designed to automate the identification of Higher and Lower areas on the chart, along with all Support and Resistance levels . It incorporates the use of the Hull Moving Average to provide a clearer and smoother representation of the real trend. This indicator operates with remarkable speed, enabling traders to quickly identify key areas of interest and make more informed trading decisions. One of the standout features of the Level Scanner is its ve
      Filter:
      ysk04rfv
      149
      ysk04rfv 2019.04.06 01:27 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Reply to review