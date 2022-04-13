EA Atom

5
EA Atom is an Expert Advisor with a unique trading algorithm. The EA works on the breakdown of the high or low levels of the previous day
Successful and proven strategies are integrated into the adviser's algorithm, which allow you to take profits on the pricing of assets with all the subtleties of technical and computer analysis.
Contact me immediately after purchase to receive instructions, as well as access to a private telegram chat!
The settings are available in the discussion of the adviser at the link
Recommended pairs for trading EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, DE40, USTECHCash (100)
TimeFrame any
Minimum account balance 1000 $ (for one pair)

The EA needs good brokerage conditions: low spreads and slippage during the rollover period, the best account type is ECN. You can send me a private message for a consultation.

The EA must continue to run on the VPS and the VPS latency must not exceed 150ms.

Do not run with other Expert Advisors to avoid unnecessary errors


The EA also has a number of built-in trailing stop and profit taking functions. This allows you to reduce your risk and close your positions based on the money, ADR moves, and just traditional pip moves as needed.
Reviews 3
Luiz C Bertoldo Filho
714
Luiz C Bertoldo Filho 2023.05.05 16:52 
 

I am delighted to share my experience with Renat Garaev's Forex Expert Advisor, ATOM. I have been using this EA for quite some time now, and I must say that I am thoroughly impressed with its performance. First and foremost, Renat's ATOM has yielded only good results for me. It has consistently generated profits, and I have seen significant growth in my trading account since I started using this EA. I have found the trading signals to be accurate and timely, and the EA's automated trading approach has saved me a lot of time and effort. What's even more impressive is Renat's excellent customer support. Whenever I have had any questions or issues, Renat has been very responsive and helpful. He has provided me with detailed explanations and guidance, which has helped me to make the most of the EA's features. Overall, I would highly recommend Renat Garaev's ATOM to any trader looking for a reliable and profitable Forex Expert Advisor. With Renat's excellent support and ATOM's impressive performance, you can be confident that you're in good hands.

Lunawath
125
Lunawath 2023.02.08 07:25 
 

One of the best eas ive come across, it takes only the most accurate trades and the drawdown is very limited, and renat gives personal consultation and settings for each individual according to their deposit and the person’s need, aggressive, optimal and conservative settings…highly recommended

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Pol Lazaro Porta
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GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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Fan Yang
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Experts
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XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
GOLD Scalper PRO
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
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Luiz C Bertoldo Filho
714
Luiz C Bertoldo Filho 2023.05.05 16:52 
 

I am delighted to share my experience with Renat Garaev's Forex Expert Advisor, ATOM. I have been using this EA for quite some time now, and I must say that I am thoroughly impressed with its performance. First and foremost, Renat's ATOM has yielded only good results for me. It has consistently generated profits, and I have seen significant growth in my trading account since I started using this EA. I have found the trading signals to be accurate and timely, and the EA's automated trading approach has saved me a lot of time and effort. What's even more impressive is Renat's excellent customer support. Whenever I have had any questions or issues, Renat has been very responsive and helpful. He has provided me with detailed explanations and guidance, which has helped me to make the most of the EA's features. Overall, I would highly recommend Renat Garaev's ATOM to any trader looking for a reliable and profitable Forex Expert Advisor. With Renat's excellent support and ATOM's impressive performance, you can be confident that you're in good hands.

Lunawath
125
Lunawath 2023.02.08 07:25 
 

One of the best eas ive come across, it takes only the most accurate trades and the drawdown is very limited, and renat gives personal consultation and settings for each individual according to their deposit and the person’s need, aggressive, optimal and conservative settings…highly recommended

quimifai
44
quimifai 2022.05.08 12:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Renat Garaev
1194
Reply from developer Renat Garaev 2022.05.14 11:32
Thanks for the feedback!!!
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