Fibo Scalper Pro

2.33
The Fibo Scalper Pro Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to automate popular Fibonacci Trading Strategies. It simplifies the trading process by automatically drawing and adjusting Fibonacci levels on the chart. This feature provides convenience and accuracy for traders who utilize Fibonacci retracements and extensions in their analysis.

One of the key features of the Fibo Scalper Pro is its customization facility. It allows professional traders to enable or disable each Fibonacci level according to their specific trading preferences. This level of customization ensures that traders can tailor the tool to their individual strategies and trading styles.

To further enhance the trading signals, the Fibo Scalper Pro incorporates popular indicators such as RSI, CCI, and Stochastic. These indicators serve as filters to validate the Fibonacci signals, increasing the overall accuracy and reliability of the trading strategy.

The Expert Advisor also includes a proper risk management system, which is essential for preserving capital and managing risk effectively. Traders can define parameters such as lot size, maximum risk percentage, trailing stop, stop loss, and take profit to align with their risk tolerance and trading objectives.

Additionally, the Fibo Scalper Pro offers fast activity, ensuring timely execution of trades based on the generated signals. Traders can receive notification alerts to stay informed about trading opportunities even when they are not actively monitoring the charts.

The Fibo Scalper Pro Expert Advisor combines the power of Fibonacci levels, popular indicators, and advanced customization features, providing traders with a comprehensive and efficient tool for automated Fibonacci trading strategies.


    Parameters

    • Trading
      • Lots - lot size
      • Lot Management - enable/disable lot management system
      • Maximum Risk - maximum risk from total margin in %
      • Decrease Factor - number of consecutive losing trades for decreasing the lot size
      • Trailing Stop - number of pips in profit to activate the trailing stop (pips)
      • Trailing Step - stop loss move by [x] pips
      • Stop Loss - stop loss (pips)
      • Take Profit - take profit (pips)
      • Allow Buy Orders - enable/disable buy orders
      • Allow Sell Orders - enable/disable sell orders
      • Magic Number - number for each symbol window and trade type you run the EA on simultaneously
    • Fibonacci Parameters - Customize Fibonacci  Indicator for specific conditions.
    • CCI signal filter - Customize CCI Indicator for specific conditions.
    • RSI Signal Filter - Customize RSI Indicator for specific conditions.
    • Stochastic signal filter - Customize Stochastic Indicator for specific conditions.
    • Graphic Parameters - Customize visual appearance and colors.
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    gevans49
    309
    gevans49 2021.06.17 05:31 
     

    I cannot rate this Product at the moment as I am experiencing a problem of getting it to work as described. I'll update once the Developer helps me get it up and running.

    Sergey Zhuravkov
    2116
    Sergey Zhuravkov 2021.03.31 20:06 
     

    к сожалению не работает((( в смысле сливает депозит

    Md Bayazid Shaikh
    190
    Md Bayazid Shaikh 2019.12.19 08:49 
     

    Yeah it is working.

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