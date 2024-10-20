CyNera MT4

2.81

CyNera: Your Trading, Our Technology

Manual & set files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files

Price: The price increases based on the number of licenses sold

Available copies: 4

Trading gold, one of the most volatile instruments in the market, demands precision, in-depth analysis, and strong risk management. CyNera Expert Advisor seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system designed for optimal gold trading. CyNera’s advanced strategies and technologies are geared to help both seasoned traders and newcomers navigate the unique challenges and opportunities that gold trading presents. With CyNera, you have a reliable solution tailored to the gold market’s intricacies. It combines adaptive, intelligent strategies with advanced features like multi-timeframe analysis, automatic trading adjustments, and precise risk management. This adaptability makes CyNera a versatile tool, capable of responding to fast market changes while ensuring the long-term protection of your capital.


Symbol XAUUSD (GOLD)
Timeframe M30
 
Capital min. $100
Broker any broker
Account type any, lower spread preferred
Leverage from 1:20
VPS preferred, but not mandatory, also MQL VPS


The Core of CyNera’s Power

Cutting-Edge AI-Driven Strategies

At the heart of CyNera lies a powerful combination of neural network technologies, designed to enhance its decision-making and predictive capabilities. The system utilizes neuroevolutionary networks, which evolve through performance-based learning to refine trading strategies over time. This approach enables CyNera to adapt dynamically to changing market conditions, optimizing both risk management and trade execution.

Additionally, CyNera integrates Echo State Networks (ESN), leveraging their ability to process large amounts of historical data to detect patterns and predict future price movements with remarkable accuracy. These recurrent neural networks specialize in time series forecasting, ensuring that CyNera can capture and act on critical market signals in real time.


Advanced Transformer Networks for Market Analysis

CyNera also incorporates Transformer Networks, which have revolutionized natural language processing but are equally powerful when applied to financial markets. These networks help CyNera analyze market sentiment from news, reports, and economic events, providing deeper insights into how external factors may influence gold prices. This adds a crucial layer of contextual understanding to CyNera's trading decisions.


Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) for Risk Scenarios

To further improve its robustness, CyNera employs Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), which simulate various market conditions, including rare and extreme scenarios. By running these simulations, CyNera can stress-test its strategies and adjust them to withstand unpredictable market events, helping to ensure consistent performance even in turbulent conditions.


Flexible Strategies for Diverse Market Conditions

Whether the market is experiencing volatile phases or periods of consolidation, CyNera adapts with ease. It employs breakout strategies to catch critical price movements, retracement tactics during corrections, and trend-following strategies to ride long-term market trends. This combination allows CyNera to exploit a wide range of market conditions effectively.


Intelligent Risk Management

To safeguard your capital, CyNera integrates a robust risk management framework. It uses fixed Stop-Loss (SL) and Take-Profit (TP) orders, along with trailing stops to lock in profits as trades move favorably. By avoiding risky techniques like Martingale, CyNera prioritizes stability and security over high-risk strategies, ensuring a controlled approach to trading.


Dynamic Trading Frequency Adjustment

One of CyNera’s standout features is its ability to adjust the frequency of trades according to market volatility. During high-volatility periods, CyNera increases the number of trades to take advantage of rapid movements, while in quieter phases, it reduces trading activity, focusing only on the most promising opportunities. This adaptability ensures the EA performs optimally without the need for constant oversight.


Proven Performance Through Extensive Testing

With over a decade of backtesting using realistic market simulations, CyNera has demonstrated its robustness and profitability even in challenging market conditions. The EA has shown consistent growth curves with controlled drawdowns, proving its stability across various broker data feeds and volatile phases, such as economic crises.


User-Friendly and Customizable

CyNera’s default settings are optimized for ease of use, making it accessible even to beginners. However, for experienced traders, there’s the option to fine-tune settings such as trading frequency and risk levels. A comprehensive user manual and dedicated support team ensure that you can maximize CyNera’s potential with minimal hassle. 

CyNera is not just a trading tool but a trusted partner in gold trading. Whether you are experienced or new to algorithmic trading, CyNera offers a tailored, flexible solution that combines precision with long-term capital protection. By integrating cutting-edge analysis and proven strategies, CyNera ensures you can seize profitable opportunities while navigating the complexities of the gold market.

Take the next step in your trading journey by incorporating CyNera into your portfolio and unlock a new level of precision, security, and efficiency in gold trading.


Reviews 17
yeffong77
35
yeffong77 2025.07.06 15:02 
 

Very good with last update

anaito8268
72
anaito8268 2025.01.24 08:33 
 

Best EA!

Ngo Manh Quan
289
Ngo Manh Quan 2024.11.22 10:55 
 

Trusted EA. Normally there will only be 1-2 transactions/day in the evening. However, the AI ​​seemed unfinished, so I turned that function off. It would be great to be able to minimize SL while still maintaining win rate.

yeffong77
35
yeffong77 2025.07.06 15:02 
 

Very good with last update

richardw331
177
richardw331 2025.06.08 12:35 
 

Didnt work for me. Lost money. Wish i was able to get my money back.

login2015
51
login2015 2025.03.08 03:06 
 

The expert’s results are not good at all, and the Backtest results are completely different from the real account. There are significant losses and high risk. If you lose one trade, you need to win ten trades just to recover your loss, which is absolutely not good. The technical support promised an update two weeks ago, but they have stopped responding to messages. In conclusion, we do not recommend it at all.

Kenny Castro Aymerich
135
Kenny Castro Aymerich 2025.02.26 18:33 
 

SYSTEM WAS WORKING REALLY GOOD! SVETLANA DAMAGED THE SYSTEM BY CHANGING DONT KNOW THAT, KNOW THE EA does not open trades and it is just a fraud, it was a totally good EA, but authors always damage the algorithm!!! NOT RECOMMENDED

Igor Gorodnichii
225
Igor Gorodnichii 2025.02.05 06:54 
 

Since 14.01 up to previous week EA have got total loss 62%. First day after update 48% loss again. Do not recommend! Crazy cost = crazy loss (((

Vedat Balci
183
Vedat Balci 2025.01.31 22:46 
 

Backtests of many EA's sold here are Fake. With a code added to the software, only profitable transactions in the past are recorded. In real account most of them lose money. Likewise, Ceynera seems to be very successful in Backtest, but to be sure, I have been running it on a demo account for 10 days. With the resulting set file, medium risk and 10% MM, the account grew by approximately 10% and there was no stop transaction. Of course, I reduced the profit and loss situation to 1/6 instead of 1/9. That is, if 1 transaction loses money, the last 6 successful transactions will be wasted. For now, the performance in the demo account is good. I will update it after 1-2 months. I just don't think AI works very successfully. AI or software sometimes buys from the top at the Resistance point or sometimes sells from the bottom with the Buy point. In this regard, the software needs some updating in order to receive more frequent transactions and more profitable transactions. Because it takes 3-5 transactions a week. and if it determines the tops and bottoms correctly, it can take at least 1 transaction every day and increase profitability. because the TP rate is small. If the bottom or top point of the day is determined correctly, the profit rate increases significantly. For now, I thank the software developer. I will update it after 1-2 months..

anaito8268
72
anaito8268 2025.01.24 08:33 
 

Best EA!

Aceman123
2401
Aceman123 2025.01.23 02:13 
 

I have to echo user "Soldier of Fortune" comment. I have booked losses that are not shown in the official signal, while using the exact same signal's set file provided by the author. I don't think the EA is a scam, the author is responsive and a legit coder, but the performance is not what is shown in the signal and neither should you expect the same.

---

Update:

Potential scam, see post #165

Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
6571
Reply from developer Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans 2025.01.24 08:59
Read and understand the user manual especially the part with AI before spreading such a nonsense!
尘 陈
54
尘 陈 2025.01.07 04:42 
 

The system only opens trades at fixed times each day and trades based on short-term trends at those moments. Due to the large stop-loss, the win rate tends to be high. However, a few losses can wipe out all previous profits. AI is a scam, and I hope everyone stays vigilant and doesn't fall for it.

15393665700
26
15393665700 2024.11.27 04:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vasyl Daki
455
Vasyl Daki 2024.11.25 15:54 
 

This robot is absolutely inadequate, it contradicts itself. With the default settings on a real account, it opens a sell position against the trend, on the strategy tester, the same position is opened for a purchase, despite the fact that the robot's strategy and the AI ​​must have the same trend directions to make a decision. And note that sl. is 9 times higher than tp. For some reason, everything works correctly for the author, and on his signal account this position was in the right direction, and the author has income and I have a loss and this is not the first time. Previously, I thought that perhaps this was happening because of my settings, but this time the default settings. I do not advise anyone to buy this robot. You will spend a lot of money to buy this robot, after which the robot will empty your account and you will lose both time and money. be careful this can happen to any of us In this situation, the only winner is the author who sold you a defective product for a lot of money. Only scammers do this.

Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
6571
Reply from developer Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans 2025.01.24 08:59
Read and understand the user manual especially the part with AI before spreading such a nonsense!
Ngo Manh Quan
289
Ngo Manh Quan 2024.11.22 10:55 
 

Trusted EA. Normally there will only be 1-2 transactions/day in the evening. However, the AI ​​seemed unfinished, so I turned that function off. It would be great to be able to minimize SL while still maintaining win rate.

Hui Wang
1237
Hui Wang 2024.11.19 08:51 
 

Just started to use, very assured, the profit level is certainly very good, but also hope that risk control can do better!

Utrema
43
Utrema 2024.11.12 09:27 
 

La manière dont le bot ouvre les trades est vraiment unique. Je dois dire que je n'avais pas encore vu cela avec d'autres bot. Il ne trade pas souvent, mais quand il se lance, c'est un profit à tout les coups pour le moment. Bravo aux équipes ! Je mettrai à jour mon commentaire en fonction de l'avancée.

amar
50
amar 2024.11.09 10:17 
 

Thank God I bought it. good product. very happy

edit: Only 1 Loss so far, changed to 4 stars, still in profit. Hopefully can use AI again soon

Michael John Malkinson
700
Michael John Malkinson 2024.11.04 20:37 
 

Sorry but I must mirror a guy aboves review about the Signal being sketchy. I have used this EA pretty much since release. In that time the authors Signal has ZERO losses. After i had like 3/4 losses I then changed my settings to the exact signal settings provided which should mirror her signal. Yet I still had 2 trades open as sells last night and both lots alot of money - Yet the authors signal shows no trades?? Theres something very fishy about this

Iurii Kozitsyn
182
Iurii Kozitsyn 2024.10.31 07:03 
 

Изменения от 23.01.2025:

Я завершаю тестирование данного советника, срок почти 3 месяца, финансовый результат отрицательный.

1. То что советник показывает в бэктесте до октября 2024 - действительно впечатляет, но после октября разработчики изменили алгоритмы и такой торговли уже не будет, даже близко.

2. Ордера не совпадают с авторским сигналом, хотя использовались рекомендованные сет-файлы.

3. У всех кто использует данный советник - открываются разные ордера, в разном направлении. Полное отсутствие какой-либо логики.

4. Разработчики часто останавливают советник, например, в новогодние праздники он не работал 3 недели, а также он часто не работает из-за ошибок. Это делается намеренно, чтобы как можно больше оттянуть время за которое авторы продадут большее количество копий. Автор мне призналась, что алгоритмы советника они изменили специально, так как боятся убытков.

5. Соотношение риска к прибыли в каждой сделке равно 1 к 10. Это значит, если вы словите SL, то вам придется восстанавливаться около 15 прибыльных сделок подряд, с учетом, того, что размер лота будет меньше, т.к. баланс уменьшится. И так вы выйдите только в ноль. А SL у меня были.. автор этот SL подтвердила и он воспроизвёлся на бэктесте.

6. Как я писал в п. 1. после октября 2024, ордера открываются в 16.00 или 17.00.. т.е. только при открытии нью-йоркской сессии и во время новостей, четко в одно и тоже время, о каком здесь техническом анализе может идти речь? При этом, видимо, ради шутки, в свойствах советника есть режим фильтрации по новостям, тогда он не будет торговать за час до и после выхода новостей. А они выходят как раз в 16.00 или 17.00, и если у вас будет включен этот фильтр, то ордера создаваться вообще не будут, советник торговать не будет.

7. Чудес на фин. рынке не бывает. Разве только у продавцов советников, если получится раскрутить (попасть в ТОП) на какое-то время. Берегите деньги.

Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
6571
Reply from developer Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans 2025.01.24 08:59
Read and understand the user manual especially the part with AI before spreading such a nonsense!
Reply to review