Capybara
- Sergey Kasirenko
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 9 September 2025
Recommended pairs: All major pairs like eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad; eurnzd and eurcad including xauusd on m15 time frame.
Start Hour – Starting hour of EA
Start Minute – Starting minute of EA
End Hour - Ending hour of EA
End Minute – Ending minute of EA
Lot – The initial lot to start trading
Use variable lots – True/False - Use money management True/False
Free margin for each 0.01 lots – The free margin for every 0.01 lot
Multiplication – multiplier factor like 1.5
Max lots - maximum lots allowed
Take Profit – take profit in points
Stop Loss in points (0: not use) – stop loss in points if 0 it will disable it
Percentage grid Stop Loss – percentage loss of total account allowed to cut all positions
Overlay – closing of first and last order together in total profit
Overlay after X trades – closing first and last order at certain amount of trades
Overlay % - closing first and last order at certain percentage profit
Draw of profit tags true/false – drawing of profit tags on chart true or false
Typeface Name – the font name
Font size Result – the font size
Typeface color – the font color
Magic number – the unique magic number that identifies the EA
Grid Distance – the distance between orders
Order Number of variable distance – the amount of order to start variable distance
Variable distance start – at what distance between orders should variable distance start
Distance multiplication 1.2 – the multiplier of variable order
Enable Buy – true/false – enable buy, true or false
Enable Sell – true/false – enable sell true or false
Control manual orders – true/false
Allow Hedging – true/false – should the EA control manual orders true or false
Maximum Longs - maximum long orders allowed
Maximum Shorts – maximum short orders allowed
Trade Description – Capybara – description of name of EA
Capybara EA has been a fantastic addition to my trading toolkit. I’ve tested it across several currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY and it’s performed exceptionally well on both short term and longer term timeframes. Whether I'm trading on M1, M5, H1, or D1 the EA adapts seamlessly and consistently delivers good results. It's user friendly and has saved me hours of manual trading. Thank you author, for developing such an effective tool!!!