Crossover Action

The Crossover Action Expert Advisor is an advanced tool designed to automate one of the most popular trading strategies, the Moving Average Crossover Strategy. With its intuitive interface and powerful features, this expert advisor takes the complexity out of manual trading and executes trades automatically based on moving average crossovers.

One of the key features of this expert advisor is its proper risk management system, ensuring that trades are executed with appropriate lot sizes and maximum risk limits. This helps to protect your trading capital and minimize potential losses.

The expert advisor operates fully automatically, eliminating the need for manual intervention. It opens orders at moving average crossovers, taking advantage of potential trend reversals or continuations. Additionally, it automatically adjusts the stop loss level to protect profits as the trade progresses. The stop loss level is hidden, adding an extra layer of security to your trades.

To enhance the reliability of the signals, the expert advisor applies advanced filtering techniques. These filters help to eliminate false signals and increase the accuracy of the trading strategy. By incorporating these filters, the expert advisor ensures that only the most reliable and high-probability trading opportunities are acted upon.

The user friendly settings of the expert advisor make it easy to configure and adapt to your specific trading preferences. You can customize parameters such as lot size, maximum risk, trailing stop, stop loss, take profit, and more. This flexibility allows you to align the expert advisor with your desired risk reward profile and trading style.

In summary, the Crossover Action Expert Advisor automates the moving average crossover strategy, providing you with a powerful tool to execute trades automatically. Its proper risk management system, automatic stop loss adjustment, advanced signal filtering, user friendly settings, and fast activity make it a valuable asset for traders seeking to optimize their trading results.


    Parameters

    • Trade Parameters
      • Lots - Lot size.
      • Maximum Risk - Maximum risk from total margin in %.
      • Decrease Factor - Decrease from total margin if you lose a trade.
      • Trailing Stop - The number of pips in profit to activate the trailing stop. (Pips)
      • Stop Loss - Stop loss. (Pips)
      • Take Profit - Take profit. (Pips)
      • Magic Number - Number for each symbol window that you run the EA simultaneously.
    • Crossover Signal Filter - Customize Moving Averages for specific conditions.
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