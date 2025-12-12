EA Game Changer

Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend. The same logic applies for buy trades. When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected.



This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptionally well on strong trending instruments such as xauusd on the M15 time frame.



Real-time results can be viewed here.

Settings and manual here



Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on telegram, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are only available on my

. Be careful of scammers and do not buy any sets from anyone else!