Quantum Emperor MT4
- Experts
- Bogdan Ion Puscasu
- Version: 7.5
- Updated: 7 October 2025
- Activations: 10
Introducing Quantum Emperor EA, the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years.
Quantum Emperor EA utilizes a unique strategy where it continuously splits a single trade into five smaller trades. This means that each time the EA executes a trade, it automatically divides it into five smaller positions.
Quantum Emperor EA stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling losing trades. Unlike traditional methods that solely rely on Stop Loss orders to limit losses, Quantum Emperor EA employs a sophisticated technique to manage losing positions effectively.When faced with a losing five trades batch, instead of closing them immediately, Quantum Emperor EA divides the next position into five smaller ones. It then strategically uses the profits from winning trades to gradually close the losing positions, one by one, until all of them are successfully discarded.
This unique strategy allows Quantum Emperor EA to optimize its risk management, minimize losses, and potentially turn losing trades into profitable ones. By harnessing the power of multiple smaller positions and profit redistribution, it demonstrates a higher level of adaptability and resilience in challenging market conditions.
Recommendations:
- Currency pair: GBPUSD
- Timeframe: H1
- Minimum deposit : $1000
- Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.
- Brokers : IC MARKETS and IC TRADING or Any broker with a low spread.
- IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
- Leverage - at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended
- at least 1:30 for Low-Medium, Low and Very Low risk levels
- Account type: Hedge
- Trade GBPUSD
- Every trade is protected with 250 pips SL
- Exit strategy incorporates a trailing stop using a H1 Chart
- Orders are split into 6 smaller orders and losing ones can be closed using profit harnessed by the winning orders.
- Autolot function incorporated
- Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect for most brokers that use a GMT+2 with DST server time. If your broker has different server time, small time setting adjustments need to be done
- Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)
- You can find backtest results in comment section !
I recently started using the QE EA, and I’m genuinely blown away by approach to trading. The strategy of splitting a single trade into five smaller positions offering a fresh way to manage risks. What sets this EA apart is its sophisticated handling of losing trades—rather than relying solely on Stop Loss orders, it uses profits from winning trades to strategically close out losses, often turning potential drawdowns into profitable outcomes. I’m giving 5 stars to the developer, Bogdan, for his exceptional work and lightning-fast support. I purchased the EA and after month it has already exceeded my expectations. Having used Bogdan’s EA, like QE, I knew I could trust his other products. My backtests leverages consistently showed an impressive win rate, which has translated into profitable trades on my real ECN account with IC Trading. The setup is straightforward, and the default settings are well. I experimented with optimizations but ended up sticking with the recommended settings for the best results. Bogdan’s support is phenomenal—he responds to queries quickly and provides clear, helpful guidance. I also appreciate the transparency, with test results available in the comments section. Despite some negative reviews online, I believe they often stem from emotional reactions to short-term market fluctuations rather than the EA’s actual performance. No system is perfect, but QE offers remarkable value and deserves a fair chance. I highly recommend this EA to anyone looking for a reliable and user-friendly trading tool. Pair it with a low-spread broker like IC Markets and a VPS for optimal performance, and you won’t be disappointed. I’ll update my review in a few months. Keep up the fantastic work, Bogdan! Thank you.