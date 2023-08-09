Quantum Emperor MT4

Introducing Quantum Emperor EA, the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years.



Quantum Emperor EA utilizes a unique strategy where it continuously splits a single trade into five smaller trades. This means that each time the EA executes a trade, it automatically divides it into five smaller positions.

Quantum Emperor EA stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling losing trades. Unlike traditional methods that solely rely on Stop Loss orders to limit losses, Quantum Emperor EA employs a sophisticated technique to manage losing positions effectively.When faced with a losing five trades batch, instead of closing them immediately, Quantum Emperor EA divides the next position into five smaller ones. It then strategically uses the profits from winning trades to gradually close the losing positions, one by one, until all of them are successfully discarded.

This unique strategy allows Quantum Emperor EA to optimize its risk management, minimize losses, and potentially turn losing trades into profitable ones. By harnessing the power of multiple smaller positions and profit redistribution, it demonstrates a higher level of adaptability and resilience in challenging market conditions.













Recommendations:



Currency pair: GBPUSD

Timeframe: H1

Minimum deposit : $1000



Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.

Brokers : IC MARKETS and IC TRADING or Any broker with a low spread.

It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! Leverage - at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended

- at least 1:30 for Low-Medium, Low and Very Low risk levels Account type: Hedge