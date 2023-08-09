Quantum Emperor MT4

4.85

Introducing Quantum Emperor EA, the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years.

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.


***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details

Verified Signal: Click Here
MT5 Version : Click Here

Quantum EAs channel : Click Here


 The price will increase by $50 with every 10 purchases. Final price $1999


Quantum Emperor EA utilizes a unique strategy where it continuously splits a single trade into five smaller trades. This means that each time the EA executes a trade, it automatically divides it into five smaller positions.

Quantum Emperor EA stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling losing trades. Unlike traditional methods that solely rely on Stop Loss orders to limit losses, Quantum Emperor EA employs a sophisticated technique to manage losing positions effectively.When faced with a losing five trades batch, instead of closing them immediately, Quantum Emperor EA divides the next position into five smaller ones. It then strategically uses the profits from winning trades to gradually close the losing positions, one by one, until all of them are successfully discarded.

This unique strategy allows Quantum Emperor EA to optimize its risk management, minimize losses, and potentially turn losing trades into profitable ones. By harnessing the power of multiple smaller positions and profit redistribution, it demonstrates a higher level of adaptability and resilience in challenging market conditions.




Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: GBPUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum deposit : $1000
  • Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.
  • Brokers : IC MARKETS and IC TRADING or Any broker with a low spread.
  • IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
  • Leverage - at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended 
                  - at least 1:30 for Low-Medium, Low and Very Low risk levels
  • Account type: Hedge
Specifications:

  • Trade GBPUSD
  • Every trade is protected with 250 pips SL
  • Exit strategy incorporates a trailing stop using a H1 Chart
  • Orders are split into 6 smaller orders and losing ones can be closed using profit harnessed by the winning orders.
  • Autolot function incorporated
  • Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect  for most brokers that use a GMT+2 with DST server time. If your broker has different server time, small time setting adjustments need to be done
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)
  • You can find backtest results in comment section !
Reviews 202
Георгий Тимонин
49
Георгий Тимонин 2025.10.21 11:39 
 

I recently started using the QE EA, and I’m genuinely blown away by approach to trading. The strategy of splitting a single trade into five smaller positions offering a fresh way to manage risks. What sets this EA apart is its sophisticated handling of losing trades—rather than relying solely on Stop Loss orders, it uses profits from winning trades to strategically close out losses, often turning potential drawdowns into profitable outcomes. I’m giving 5 stars to the developer, Bogdan, for his exceptional work and lightning-fast support. I purchased the EA and after month it has already exceeded my expectations. Having used Bogdan’s EA, like QE, I knew I could trust his other products. My backtests leverages consistently showed an impressive win rate, which has translated into profitable trades on my real ECN account with IC Trading. The setup is straightforward, and the default settings are well. I experimented with optimizations but ended up sticking with the recommended settings for the best results. Bogdan’s support is phenomenal—he responds to queries quickly and provides clear, helpful guidance. I also appreciate the transparency, with test results available in the comments section. Despite some negative reviews online, I believe they often stem from emotional reactions to short-term market fluctuations rather than the EA’s actual performance. No system is perfect, but QE offers remarkable value and deserves a fair chance. I highly recommend this EA to anyone looking for a reliable and user-friendly trading tool. Pair it with a low-spread broker like IC Markets and a VPS for optimal performance, and you won’t be disappointed. I’ll update my review in a few months. Keep up the fantastic work, Bogdan! Thank you.

176075132
35
176075132 2025.09.25 00:47 
 

I've using Quantum emperor for about a mounth on my real account.Tbh I highly recommend this EA for one who wants a steady and consistent profit!It is easy to setup and Bogdan will help and guide you.However,be careful to choose the risk level and BT in demo account is needed.I decided to purchasing other EA from him!

4987536
199
4987536 2025.08.21 15:48 
 

I purchased Quantum Emperor last year and have let it run on demo for a while before going live. I have been trying to figure out how I can use it to manage my own positions to make additional profits. I must say that it is highly accurate and does a great job at managing its positions as well as recovering the rare times that losses do occur. You can use this bot to open your own positions when there is slight drawdown, knowing that the market will return in profits to increase your overall profits. Aside from that, Bogdan has answered every question that I have asked very respectfully. His customer service is top notch. Thanks for the great product!!

bemine2024
22
bemine2024 2025.11.25 13:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.11.25 13:54
Thank you for your review! I’m genuinely glad to hear you’re seeing steady growth. I built Quantum Emperor with a focus on consistency, stability and long-term performance, not just chasing crazy numbers for a short period of time. So when someone tells me they’re getting stable growth, that’s exactly the kind of feedback that tells me the approach is working in real conditions on a real account, not just in theory. If you ever have any questions, feel free to reach out to me. I’m always happy to take a look and point you in the right direction so you keep building on what you’ve achieved so far. I highly appreciate you taking the time to write this and for trusting my work.
Георгий Тимонин
49
Георгий Тимонин 2025.10.21 11:39 
 

I recently started using the QE EA, and I’m genuinely blown away by approach to trading. The strategy of splitting a single trade into five smaller positions offering a fresh way to manage risks. What sets this EA apart is its sophisticated handling of losing trades—rather than relying solely on Stop Loss orders, it uses profits from winning trades to strategically close out losses, often turning potential drawdowns into profitable outcomes. I’m giving 5 stars to the developer, Bogdan, for his exceptional work and lightning-fast support. I purchased the EA and after month it has already exceeded my expectations. Having used Bogdan’s EA, like QE, I knew I could trust his other products. My backtests leverages consistently showed an impressive win rate, which has translated into profitable trades on my real ECN account with IC Trading. The setup is straightforward, and the default settings are well. I experimented with optimizations but ended up sticking with the recommended settings for the best results. Bogdan’s support is phenomenal—he responds to queries quickly and provides clear, helpful guidance. I also appreciate the transparency, with test results available in the comments section. Despite some negative reviews online, I believe they often stem from emotional reactions to short-term market fluctuations rather than the EA’s actual performance. No system is perfect, but QE offers remarkable value and deserves a fair chance. I highly recommend this EA to anyone looking for a reliable and user-friendly trading tool. Pair it with a low-spread broker like IC Markets and a VPS for optimal performance, and you won’t be disappointed. I’ll update my review in a few months. Keep up the fantastic work, Bogdan! Thank you.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.10.21 13:01
Thank you sincerely for taking the time to share such a thoughtful review, Георгий! It’s incredibly rewarding to hear that Quantum Emperor has met and even exceeded your expectations after your first month of trading. The way you described the EA’s logic and trade management is spot on. I designed it to balance precision and adaptability, so traders can manage exposure dynamically rather than relying solely on static protection methods. It’s great to see that this approach aligns with your trading style and that you’re using the system exactly as intended. I also appreciate your recognition of the transparency and ongoing support. I believe that’s just as important as the EA’s performance itself. Your feedback helps me fine-tune every update and keep improving the tools for traders who value consistency and discipline over short-term reactions. It’s a pleasure to have traders like you in the community who take the time to understand and apply the system thoughtfully. Wishing you continued success, steady growth, and many more profitable months ahead.
176075132
35
176075132 2025.09.25 00:47 
 

I've using Quantum emperor for about a mounth on my real account.Tbh I highly recommend this EA for one who wants a steady and consistent profit!It is easy to setup and Bogdan will help and guide you.However,be careful to choose the risk level and BT in demo account is needed.I decided to purchasing other EA from him!

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.10.21 12:58
Thank you very much for your review! It’s great to know that Quantum Emperor has been performing well for you. Consistency is something I focus on heavily when designing my EAs, so hearing that it’s translating into steady results on a real account means a lot. I always encourage traders to treat setup and risk management as part of the strategy itself — not just a formality. Testing different parameters on a demo account and finding a risk level that fits your personal comfort is exactly how to build long-term success in automated trading. It’s clear you’ve approached this the right way. I truly value your trust and support. Seeing traders succeed with my EAs is what keeps me passionate about developing and refining them further. I’m wishing you continued success, steady profits, and even greater results ahead!
78226885
35
78226885 2025.08.27 14:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 08:27
Thank you so much for taking the time to write such a detailed and honest review! I really appreciate your transparency and the way you’ve shared your journey with Quantum Emperor. I’m glad to hear, that QE delivered consistent profits and helped grow your account steadily. As you rightly mentioned, trading always carries high risk, and losses are simply part of the process. What sets Quantum Emperor apart is its smart unique strategy, designed to protect your account while still maximizing long-term growth. The EA is built to handle any market condition, recover from drawdowns, and help traders achieve steady, sustainable profits over time. Regular withdrawals are also a key part of maintaining consistent growth and safeguarding your hard-earned gains. I’m truly grateful for your recognition of my support. Being responsive, honest, and providing solutions—like the additional EA license—reflects my commitment to helping traders navigate challenges and get the most out of the EA. Thank you again for your trust. It’s incredibly motivating to know that Quantum Emperor is making a real difference for traders like you.
Johnny Global
3579
Johnny Global 2025.08.22 13:06 
 

Absolute garbage. An expensive way to break even over a year.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.08.22 15:05
I am really sorry you feel this way but it's not true at all. Trading is hard and carries risks, it's true. But on the long term, Quantum Emperor is very profitable. My signals show it.
4987536
199
4987536 2025.08.21 15:48 
 

I purchased Quantum Emperor last year and have let it run on demo for a while before going live. I have been trying to figure out how I can use it to manage my own positions to make additional profits. I must say that it is highly accurate and does a great job at managing its positions as well as recovering the rare times that losses do occur. You can use this bot to open your own positions when there is slight drawdown, knowing that the market will return in profits to increase your overall profits. Aside from that, Bogdan has answered every question that I have asked very respectfully. His customer service is top notch. Thanks for the great product!!

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 08:16
Thank you so much for taking the time to share your experience! I’m glad to hear, that Quantum Emperor has been so accurate and reliable for you, and that it’s helped you manage your own positions to increase overall profits. It’s great to know, that the EA recovers well during drawdowns—the steady, disciplined approach was exactly what I intended when developing QE. I’m also grateful for your kind words about my support. Being able to answer your questions respectfully and promptly is something I take very seriously, and I’m glad it has helped you feel confident using the EA.
Kali
319
Kali 2025.08.04 12:00 
 

I've been using Quantum Emperor since April and it has greatly exceeded my expectations. It has been incredibly reliable and consistent, and as long as you have faith in the system, it will perform very well over time. This was my first Quantum EA by Bogdan and all of his products are simply the best. If you're looking for an EA with a great deal of consistency, I would highly recommend using this one!

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 08:12
Thank you so much for your review! It's fantastic to hear, that Quantum Emperor has exceeded your expectations and provided consistent, reliable results. It’s great to know that having faith in the system has helped you see steady performance over time. It’s also wonderful to hear that your first Quantum EA experience has been such a positive one.
Olawale Adedipe
27
Olawale Adedipe 2025.07.21 17:05 
 

I decided to wait until I use this EA for few months, I have used it for 4 months now from March till date, it has proofing to be a reliable and consistent great trader. The winning trend is wonderful, it only lost a couple of trades in late March to April during bleeding but recovered and continue with the trend. The starting time was slow and the profit is not with any aggression but quite steady, and Bodgan customer support and his response time is top notch I will recommend this EA to whoever want to make conservative but consistent growth.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 08:08
Thank you so much for your detailed review! I really appreciate, that you took the time to share your experience after using Quantum Emperor for several months. It’s fantastic to hear that the EA has proven to be reliable, consistent, and profitable over time. I’m glad that the steady, conservative approach resonates with you—the goal of QE has always been to provide consistent growth rather than aggressive, risky gains.
Fares3D
331
Fares3D 2025.07.15 18:57 
 

This is my third EA from Quantum elite line. As always there is a reason why quantum is always on the top.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 08:06
Thank you so much for taking the time to share your experience! It’s amazing to hear, that this is your third EA from the Quantum EAs. Knowing that my products continue to meet your expectations and keep Quantum EAs at the top truly means a lot. Feedback like yours motivates me to keep refining and improving each EA, ensuring they deliver consistent results and reliability. Thank you again for your trust and support!
Alan Gilberto Pirovino
626
Alan Gilberto Pirovino 2025.06.20 21:05 
 

I’ve had a positive experience with the Emperor bot. It’s a reliable system that works steadily and with discipline. Of course, you shouldn’t expect quick or explosive profits, but that’s not the point of this bot. It’s designed to trade safely and consistently over time, and in my case, it has done exactly that. I appreciate the conservative approach—it may be slower, but it definitely builds more confidence in the long run.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 08:04
Thank you so much for your review, Alan! I really appreciate how well you’ve captured the approach behind Quantum Emperor. You’re absolutely right. Quantum Emperor is designed for steady, long- term growth of the account, rather than quick, explosive gains. It’s great to hear that the conservative strategy has helped you build confidence and delivered consistent results for you over time. I’m also glad that the system’s reliability and long-term focus resonated with you. Feedback like yours is incredibly motivating, as it reinforces the principles I prioritized while developing QE.
Osama Yousef
179
Osama Yousef 2025.06.08 23:27 
 

I have used the Quantum Emperor for two weeks. It has made me profits consistently. I used the medium risk level, and I switched to extreme risk level. Thank you Mr. Bogdan, you have been helpful.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 08:01
Thank you so much for your feedback, Osama! It’s fantastic to hear, that Quantum Emperor has been generating consistent profits for you over the past two weeks. I’m glad to see you are testing Quantum Emperor with different risk levels to find what suits your trading style best—it’s all part of making the EA work optimally for you. I also really appreciate your kind words about my support. Being able to assist quickly and effectively is something I take seriously, and it’s wonderful to know it helped you feel confident using the EA.
Francescaevangelisti
40
Francescaevangelisti 2025.06.01 12:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 07:59
Thank you for your review! I’m glad to hear, that Quantum Emperor has been easy to install and use, and that it’s performing well for you. Your satisfaction and trust mean a lot to me, and feedback like yours motivates me to keep improving Quantum Emperor and providing the best possible experience for all users.
Ilpkyx Derek
26
Ilpkyx Derek 2025.06.01 08:44 
 

I started using Quantum Emperor since late Apr 2025 and it has been great and generating consistent returns till date. Bogdan has been very responsive and helpful. I find the strategy by QE to be very reliable and have confident in QE making good overall profits in the long run. Thanks Bogdan.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 07:58
Thank you so much for your feedback! It’s wonderful to hear, that Quantum Emperor has been delivering consistent returns since you started using it. Knowing that you find the strategy reliable and feel confident in its long-term profitability is incredibly rewarding—it’s exactly the result I hoped to provide when developing QE.
Anna Ivanska
36
Anna Ivanska 2025.05.31 10:32 
 

I have been using Quantum Emperor for a year on demo account and now on real account. I think it is one of the best EAs I have used so far. Bogdan is always support and answers all my questions. Highly recommend.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 07:56
Thank you so much for your review, Anna! I’m thrilled to hear, that Quantum Emperor has been working so well for you over the past year. Hearing that you consider it one of the best EAs you’ve used is incredibly rewarding—it really makes all the time and effort put into developing QE worthwhile. I also truly appreciate your kind words about my support. Being able to answer your questions, guide you through setups, and make sure you feel confident using the EA is very important to me. Your recommendation and trust mean a lot.
Simone Gelpi
33
Simone Gelpi 2025.05.16 13:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 07:53
Thank you so much for taking the time to share your experience, Simone! I’m truly glad to know, that you consider Quantum Emperor one of the best EAs you’ve used and that its performance has impressed you. Knowing that it’s delivering consistent results and earning your recommendation truly means a lot—it’s exactly why I put so much care and effort into developing this EA.
Luca Franchini
23
Luca Franchini 2025.05.16 10:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 07:51
Thank you so much for your review, Luca! I’m glad to hear, that Quantum Emperor has given you confidence in your trading and that you can see the effort that went into developing it. It means a lot to know, that my support has been helpful and responsive whenever you had questions—that’s exactly what I aim for. It’s wonderful to hear that you consider Quantum Emperor a great product, and your trust and encouragement motivate me to keep improving it and supporting traders like you.
Hendri168
130
Hendri168 2025.04.14 11:48 
 

Great and Smart EA . Bogdan is very helpful and fast in response to guide you. Strongly recommend !

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 07:49
Thank you so much for your review! I’m happy to hear, that you’re enjoying Quantum Emperor and that it’s been a helpful tool for your trading. I really appreciate you kind words about the support. I always aim to respond quickly and guide users, so they can get the most out of the EA. Your recommendation means a lot, and it motivates me to keep improving and providing the best experience possible.
Claudio Perrone
399
Claudio Perrone 2025.04.12 15:05 
 

QE ist auf der Community-Website MQL5 ersichtlich mit sehr guten Bewertungen und die Live-Signale beweisen es, wie der Quantum Emporer EA konstant und langfristig profitabel arbeitet. Nicht zu vergessen, dass QE-Team, der Kundendienst stehen für die Unterstützung immer zur Verfügung. Aus diesem Grund habe ich mich entschieden, den QE zu kaufen, und bis heute bin ich zufrieden! Wünsche euch allen viel Erfolg mit dem QE. Claudio

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 07:47
Thank you so much for taking the time to share your experience, Claudio! It’s fantastic to hear, that Quantum Emperor has lived up to your expectations and that the live signals and MQL5 community feedback gave you confidence in your choice. Knowing that QE is performing consistently and profitably for you truly makes all the effort worthwhile. I’m also very grateful that you highlighted the support. Being available to help, guide, and make the setup process smooth is something I’m very passionate about, and it’s great to hear it made a difference for you.
Poln ITX
33
Poln ITX 2025.04.08 03:48 
 

That the best EA I ever used Real Profit and with Money management you can change your life

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 07:44
Thank you so much for your amazing feedback! I’m glad to hear, that Quantum Emperor has made such a positive impact for you and that you’re seeing real profits. Hearing, that it has the potential to “change your life” is exactly why I put so much care and efforts into developing and refining this EA. I highly appreciate your trust and support!
Jimlim28
21
Jimlim28 2025.04.07 03:21 
 

Over a month running Quantum Emperor, the EA works perfectly and entry the market really accurate, so far very profitable. Fast response from Author, easy to setup, for some of brokers, you only need to download the set files and load it. The only thing you need to set is risk level. Highly recommend this EA. Thanks Bogdan and keep up the good work.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 07:43
Thank you so much for your review! I’m happy to hear, that Quantum Emperor has been working perfectly for you over the past month and that the entries are accurate and profitable. It’s great to know that the setup process has been smooth. You’re exactly right, adjusting the risk level is the key step! I really appreciate your kind words about my support—it’s always my goal to respond quickly and help users get the most out of the EA. Your recommendation means a lot, and it motivates me to keep improving Quantum Emperor and delivering the best experience possible.
