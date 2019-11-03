As the name says, Trendless Scalper doesn't care for what trend is going on in the currency pair. It opens one trade as selected by user and then keep on adding trades according to direction itself. It don't have very complicated parameters. Simply apply on any chart and it works.

It is recommended that the spread of the account should be low, but it dont have any restriction for accounts with high Spread too.

It can trade any chart and any timeframe.

This EA works for those accounts which can have both BUY/SELL positions on same pair. And it is good to start with Accounts with minimum $1000 balance.



Parameters are explained below:

First Trade - It enters the first trade in direction as it is selected by user. It have three options which are Sell, Buy & Both.

user. It have three options which are Sell, Buy & Both. LotSize - Initial lot size of the first trade.

- Initial lot size of the first trade. Profit Target - Profit in pips.

This EA keeps on doubling the positions which may cause Margin Call. So, use wisely on limited currencies which seems not to be range bound.





