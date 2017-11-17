Extract Candle Power

5

Extract Candle Power is a real time volume extractor indicator that provides valuable insights into the behavior of sellers and buyers during each candle. By analyzing the volume data, traders can make more informed decisions about market trends and potential reversals, surpassing the capabilities of traditional Moving Average indicators.

This powerful tool allows you to extract and analyze the sellers and buyers volume of the current candle, as well as compare it with the volume of previous candles. This information is crucial in understanding the current positioning of traders in the market. Additionally, you can easily identify potential reversal points by comparing the live candle's volume with the Moving Average.

The Extract Candle Power indicator is highly versatile, working effectively with all time frames and any currency pair. It provides accurate insights and can be especially valuable when used in higher time frames. Whether you have a specific trading strategy or prefer to adapt to different time frames, this indicator can be tailored to suit your needs.

The indicator also offers a range of additional information and parameters that enhance your trading experience. You can access details such as your broker's server time, volume percentages of buyers and sellers, candle volume, bid and ask prices, spread, high and low day prices, swap rates, leverage, margin, equity, profit, and balance.

With customizable display parameters, including color choices, font selection, and sizing options, you can personalize the indicator's appearance to suit your preferences. The information panel provides a clear and organized display of relevant data, making it easy to interpret and analyze.

Furthermore, Extract Candle Power offers the convenience of real time alerts through mobile, email, and pop-up notifications. This ensures that you stay informed about critical trading events and opportunities, allowing you to make timely decisions.

In summary, Extract Candle Power is a powerful volume extractor indicator that provides real time insights into sellers' and buyers' behavior during each candle. Its versatility, customizable parameters, and comprehensive display of information make it a valuable tool for traders seeking accurate trend analysis and enhanced decision making capabilities.


    Parameters

    • Past Volume Data Display Parameters - Customize Volume data visual appearance and colors.
    • Information Panel Display Parameters - Customize Information data visual appearance and colors.
    • Volume Section Display Parameters - Customize Volume data visual appearance and colors.
    • Sessions Section Display Parameters - Customize Sessions data visual appearance and colors.
    • Market Section Display Parameters - Customize Market data visual appearance and colors.
    • Account Section Display Parameters - Customize Account data visual appearance and colors.
    Reviews 3
    XANKEEZ
    889
    XANKEEZ 2025.08.28 06:48 
     

    nice indicator with great support!

    Todor Bayganov
    545
    Todor Bayganov 2024.03.14 10:42 
     

    Great indicator! :)

    Erdinç Yıldız
    539
    Erdinç Yıldız 2017.12.08 12:22 
     

    The new update looks very good. Waiting for it. 5 stars for the effort and listening to the comments.

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    XANKEEZ
    889
    XANKEEZ 2025.08.28 06:48 
     

    nice indicator with great support!

    Thushara Dissanayake
    28789
    Reply from developer Thushara Dissanayake 2025.08.28 09:03
    Hey, thank you so much for the kind words! I’m really glad you like the indicator, and it means a lot to hear you’re happy with the support too. I always value feedback and ideas from users, it helps me make the tools even better. So keep the ideas coming, and thanks again for taking the time to share your thoughts! Happy trading!
    Todor Bayganov
    545
    Todor Bayganov 2024.03.14 10:42 
     

    Great indicator! :)

    Thushara Dissanayake
    28789
    Reply from developer Thushara Dissanayake 2025.08.28 09:05
    Hey, thanks so much for the feedback! Really glad you're enjoying the indicator. Let me know if you ever have ideas or run into anything, always happy to help. Cheers!
    Erdinç Yıldız
    539
    Erdinç Yıldız 2017.12.08 12:22 
     

    The new update looks very good. Waiting for it. 5 stars for the effort and listening to the comments.

    Thushara Dissanayake
    28789
    Reply from developer Thushara Dissanayake 2025.08.28 09:07
    Hey, thanks so much for the kind words!
    Reply to review