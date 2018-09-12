The Breakout Robot EA is a specialized trading tool designed to automate time session-based breakouts. The EA operates by drawing a price range box and high/low lines according to the specified input time parameters. When price breaks above the high or below the low of this defined range, the EA automatically executes trades. The system's core functionality focuses on the EURJPY Breakout between 22:00-02:00 GMT, while its flexible architecture allows adaptation to other time-based strategies like London, New York, Tokyo, or Midnight Killzone breakouts through parameter adjustments.



Key features include:



EURJPY Range Focus: Hard coded to monitor the 22:00-02:00 GMT window for EURJPY breakouts, with adjustable range thresholds.

Hard coded to monitor the 22:00-02:00 GMT window for EURJPY breakouts, with adjustable range thresholds. Custom Session Adaptability: While not pre-configured for specific sessions, traders can modify settings to implement London, New York, Tokyo or Midnight Killzone strategies.

While not pre-configured for specific sessions, traders can modify settings to implement London, New York, Tokyo or Midnight Killzone strategies. Dynamic Range Validation: Filters trades based on customizable minimum/maximum range thresholds (default 15-45 pips) to avoid low volatility breakouts.

Filters trades based on customizable minimum/maximum range thresholds (default 15-45 pips) to avoid low volatility breakouts. Breakout Confirmation: Uses price close and adjustable margin settings (0-5 pips beyond range) to validate signals.

Uses price close and adjustable margin settings (0-5 pips beyond range) to validate signals. Moving Average Trend Filter: Optional fast (25-period) and slow (200-period) MAs to align breakouts with broader trends.



Trading Logic & Entry/Exit

Entry: Triggers trades when price breaks the session range with confirmation (e.g., closing above/below the range on the M15 timeframe). Exit: Utilizes fixed take-profit/stop-loss, trailing stops, or profit protection to secure gains during volatility. Fakeout Protection: Avoids false breakouts by requiring price confirmation and filtering trades outside validated ranges.



Risk Management & Customization

Lot Management: Adjustable position sizing, with optional risk-based lot calculation (1% maximum risk per trade).

Session-Specific Settings: Customize range times, TP/SL methods, and order limits per strategy (up to 4 simultaneous strategies).

Visual Alerts: Real-time popup, email, or mobile alerts for breakout signals and trade executions.



Ideal For

Session Traders: Focused on London/New York overlaps or Asian session reversals .

Breakout Specialists: Seeking automated ORB strategies with customizable filters.

Multi-Pair Traders: Optimized for EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and other liquid majors.

The Breakout Robot EA is designed for traders who understand price action dynamics, institutional liquidity patterns, and time-based breakout strategies. While it does not guarantee profits, it provides a systematic, rule-based approach to trading EURJPY breakouts, with the flexibility to adapt to other session-based strategies through customizable parameters.

By automating range identification, breakout confirmation, and trade execution, the EA helps traders align with potential institutional order flow while enforcing disciplined risk management through adjustable stop-loss, take-profit, and lot-sizing rules.





