Breakout Robot

5

The Breakout Robot EA is a specialized trading tool designed to automate time session-based breakouts. The EA operates by drawing a price range box and high/low lines according to the specified input time parameters. When price breaks above the high or below the low of this defined range, the EA automatically executes trades. The system's core functionality focuses on the EURJPY Breakout between 22:00-02:00 GMT, while its flexible architecture allows adaptation to other time-based strategies like London, New York, Tokyo, or Midnight Killzone breakouts through parameter adjustments.


Key features include:

  • EURJPY Range Focus: Hard coded to monitor the 22:00-02:00 GMT window for EURJPY breakouts, with adjustable range thresholds.
  • Custom Session Adaptability: While not pre-configured for specific sessions, traders can modify settings to implement London, New York, Tokyo or Midnight Killzone strategies.
  • Dynamic Range Validation: Filters trades based on customizable minimum/maximum range thresholds (default 15-45 pips) to avoid low volatility breakouts.
  • Breakout Confirmation: Uses price close and adjustable margin settings (0-5 pips beyond range) to validate signals.
  • Moving Average Trend Filter: Optional fast (25-period) and slow (200-period) MAs to align breakouts with broader trends.


Trading Logic & Entry/Exit

  1. Entry: Triggers trades when price breaks the session range with confirmation (e.g., closing above/below the range on the M15 timeframe).

  2. Exit: Utilizes fixed take-profit/stop-loss, trailing stops, or profit protection to secure gains during volatility.

  3. Fakeout Protection: Avoids false breakouts by requiring price confirmation and filtering trades outside validated ranges.


Risk Management & Customization

  • Lot Management: Adjustable position sizing, with optional risk-based lot calculation (1% maximum risk per trade).

  • Session-Specific Settings: Customize range times, TP/SL methods, and order limits per strategy (up to 4 simultaneous strategies).

  • Visual Alerts: Real-time popup, email, or mobile alerts for breakout signals and trade executions.


Ideal For

  • Session Traders: Focused on London/New York overlaps or Asian session reversals.

  • Breakout Specialists: Seeking automated ORB strategies with customizable filters.

  • Multi-Pair Traders: Optimized for EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and other liquid majors.


    The Breakout Robot EA is designed for traders who understand price action dynamics, institutional liquidity patterns, and time-based breakout strategies. While it does not guarantee profits, it provides a systematic, rule-based approach to trading EURJPY breakouts, with the flexibility to adapt to other session-based strategies through customizable parameters.

    By automating range identification, breakout confirmation, and trade execution, the EA helps traders align with potential institutional order flow while enforcing disciplined risk management through adjustable stop-loss, take-profit, and lot-sizing rules.  


    The EA is optimized for MetaTrader 4 and best suited for traders who appreciate mechanical breakout strategies with room for customization. We strongly recommend testing the EA with both the provided set files and your own customized settings in a demo environment before purchase to verify its compatibility with your trading style. Additionally, conduct thorough forward testing in a demo account before live deployment to evaluate performance under current market conditions.


    Reviews 5
    Walter Ludwig Tengler
    700
    Walter Ludwig Tengler 2025.10.24 10:51 
     

    This is a fantastic Breakout EA. There are tons of settings which allows it to adopt to every possible scenario. I made my own settings for the EURUSD which run profitable since day one. Thushara is very responsive and helpful. Thanks

    Aravind Kolanupaka
    10355
    Aravind Kolanupaka 2020.11.27 22:41 
     

    Good EA

    EmilCarlsson
    164
    EmilCarlsson 2019.11.04 15:20 
     

    Forgot to add a review so here it comes. Easily the most stable and easy bot Ive ever used on mql5. My last 3 months results are 9%, 12%, 24% gain wich is absolute bonkers. This month Im currently up 1.7%. I run default settings with 0.01 lot per $50 (updated weekly). Hoovering around 70% winrate with a couple of big winners in there. Alot of bots on here is on cocain and overtrades like crazy while this one is 0-2 trades per day on avarage so if you are adrenaline junkie it might not be for you. I run another bot that has the single purpose of closing all trades at midnight (regardless of win/loss), this is becaus I dont want overlapping trades in different directions.

    Clear 5 star so far (3 months+ trading on VPN)

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    Walter Ludwig Tengler
    700
    Walter Ludwig Tengler 2025.10.24 10:51 
     

    This is a fantastic Breakout EA. There are tons of settings which allows it to adopt to every possible scenario. I made my own settings for the EURUSD which run profitable since day one. Thushara is very responsive and helpful. Thanks

    Thushara Dissanayake
    28789
    Reply from developer Thushara Dissanayake 2025.10.25 05:23
    Hey, thank you so much for the incredibly kind words and the 5 star feedback! 🙏 I’m really glad to hear the EA is running profitably with your EURUSD settings, that’s exactly how it’s designed to work, by giving you the flexibility to adapt it to your style and the markets you trade. It means a lot that you took the time to share your experience, and I’m always here to help or tweak things if you ever need. Traders like you, who dive into the settings and find what works, truly bring the strategy to life. Wishing you continued success and smooth trading ahead. Let’s keep growing together! 💪📈
    CURTES
    155
    CURTES 2023.02.05 07:16 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Thushara Dissanayake
    28789
    Reply from developer Thushara Dissanayake 2023.05.01 19:17
    Certainly! I can add an option for risk percentage per capital. Can you please provide more details about your specific requirements or how you would like this feature to work?
    Aravind Kolanupaka
    10355
    Aravind Kolanupaka 2020.11.27 22:41 
     

    Good EA

    Thushara Dissanayake
    28789
    Reply from developer Thushara Dissanayake 2023.05.01 19:18
    Thank you for the positive feedback!
    Matthew Todorovski
    13134
    Matthew Todorovski 2019.11.27 10:24 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Thushara Dissanayake
    28789
    Reply from developer Thushara Dissanayake 2023.05.01 19:26
    I agree with you that the EA can be added to any chart, but it is important to note that the performance of the EA may vary depending on the currency pair and its specific market conditions. It is recommended to backtest the EA on the desired currency pair and conduct thorough analysis before using it in live trading. Additionally, it may be necessary to adjust the parameters or settings of the EA to optimize its performance on the new currency pair.
    EmilCarlsson
    164
    EmilCarlsson 2019.11.04 15:20 
     

    Forgot to add a review so here it comes. Easily the most stable and easy bot Ive ever used on mql5. My last 3 months results are 9%, 12%, 24% gain wich is absolute bonkers. This month Im currently up 1.7%. I run default settings with 0.01 lot per $50 (updated weekly). Hoovering around 70% winrate with a couple of big winners in there. Alot of bots on here is on cocain and overtrades like crazy while this one is 0-2 trades per day on avarage so if you are adrenaline junkie it might not be for you. I run another bot that has the single purpose of closing all trades at midnight (regardless of win/loss), this is becaus I dont want overlapping trades in different directions.

    Clear 5 star so far (3 months+ trading on VPN)

    Thushara Dissanayake
    28789
    Reply from developer Thushara Dissanayake 2023.05.01 19:24
    Thank you for sharing your experience with the bot! It's great to hear that it has been stable and easy to use, and has delivered impressive gains for you over the past few months. Your detailed description of your settings and results is very helpful for others considering using the bot. Lastly, it's interesting to hear about your use of another bot to close all trades at midnight to avoid overlapping trades in different directions. Thank you again for the thorough review and congratulations on your success with the bot!
    Reply to review