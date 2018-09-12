Breakout Robot
- Experts
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Thushara DissanayakeI’ve always loved exploring new trading strategies, testing them with indicators, and automating them with expert advisors (EAs). Welcome to my world of Forex Trading Robots, Indicators, and Trading Tools, all specially built for the MetaTrader platform.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 8 June 2025
- Activations: 5
Key features include:
- EURJPY Range Focus: Hard coded to monitor the 22:00-02:00 GMT window for EURJPY breakouts, with adjustable range thresholds.
- Custom Session Adaptability: While not pre-configured for specific sessions, traders can modify settings to implement London, New York, Tokyo or Midnight Killzone strategies.
- Dynamic Range Validation: Filters trades based on customizable minimum/maximum range thresholds (default 15-45 pips) to avoid low volatility breakouts.
- Breakout Confirmation: Uses price close and adjustable margin settings (0-5 pips beyond range) to validate signals.
- Moving Average Trend Filter: Optional fast (25-period) and slow (200-period) MAs to align breakouts with broader trends.
Trading Logic & Entry/Exit
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Entry: Triggers trades when price breaks the session range with confirmation (e.g., closing above/below the range on the M15 timeframe).
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Exit: Utilizes fixed take-profit/stop-loss, trailing stops, or profit protection to secure gains during volatility.
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Fakeout Protection: Avoids false breakouts by requiring price confirmation and filtering trades outside validated ranges.
Risk Management & Customization
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Lot Management: Adjustable position sizing, with optional risk-based lot calculation (1% maximum risk per trade).
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Session-Specific Settings: Customize range times, TP/SL methods, and order limits per strategy (up to 4 simultaneous strategies).
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Visual Alerts: Real-time popup, email, or mobile alerts for breakout signals and trade executions.
Ideal For
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Session Traders: Focused on London/New York overlaps or Asian session reversals.
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Breakout Specialists: Seeking automated ORB strategies with customizable filters.
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Multi-Pair Traders: Optimized for EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and other liquid majors.
The Breakout Robot EA is designed for traders who understand price action dynamics, institutional liquidity patterns, and time-based breakout strategies. While it does not guarantee profits, it provides a systematic, rule-based approach to trading EURJPY breakouts, with the flexibility to adapt to other session-based strategies through customizable parameters.
By automating range identification, breakout confirmation, and trade execution, the EA helps traders align with potential institutional order flow while enforcing disciplined risk management through adjustable stop-loss, take-profit, and lot-sizing rules.
The EA is optimized for MetaTrader 4 and best suited for traders who appreciate mechanical breakout strategies with room for customization. We strongly recommend testing the EA with both the provided set files and your own customized settings in a demo environment before purchase to verify its compatibility with your trading style. Additionally, conduct thorough forward testing in a demo account before live deployment to evaluate performance under current market conditions.
This is a fantastic Breakout EA. There are tons of settings which allows it to adopt to every possible scenario. I made my own settings for the EURUSD which run profitable since day one. Thushara is very responsive and helpful. Thanks