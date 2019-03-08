Exit Area Ultimate

3

The Exit Area Ultimate is a practical chart tool that displays daily ATR (Average True Range) and ADR (Average Daily Range) levels directly on your chart, helping traders understand how much an asset typically moves in a single day. By showing these volatility based target zones, the indicator answers a key question: how far can price realistically go today? Based on historical price movement averages, the system draws upper and lower boundaries that represent the day's potential high and low zones. This makes it easier to set profit targets, trailing stops, and daily exit levels without guesswork.

The indicator calculates the ADR, which measures the average distance between daily high and low prices over a user defined lookback period, and the ATR, which accounts for any price gaps between days. Both values are presented as horizontal price lines on your chart, updated in real time. Traders can choose to display one or both ranges, adjust the averaging period, and apply a multiplier to widen or tighten the zones based on market conditions. When price approaches or exceeds either boundary, the indicator can send popup, mobile, or email alerts, helping traders stay aware of potential reversal zones or breakout extensions without constantly watching the screen. A remaining pips calculation also provides a quick estimate of how much of the day's expected range has already been used.

One of the most useful applications of this indicator is profit exit management. Many traders lose profits because they hold positions too long, waiting for unrealistic price targets. By knowing where the day's average range ends, traders can plan take-profit levels with greater discipline, either exiting completely when price reaches the ADR boundary or scaling out of positions to lock in gains. For stop-loss placement, the ATR or ADR distance can be used as a dynamic stop reference, keeping stops far enough to withstand normal volatility but tight enough to protect capital. The indicator also supports trailing stop strategies as price moves within the daily range, stops can be adjusted proportionally to the remaining expected movement.

Beyond simple exit timing, the Exit Area Ultimate works well for breakout confirmation. When price breaks above the upper ADR level, it suggests strong buying momentum with potential for continuation: conversely, a break below the lower level indicates selling pressure. Traders can use these signals alongside price action patterns or other confirmation tools before entering trades. For mean reversion strategies, when price reaches an ADR extreme without a clear breakout, the zone often acts as a reversal area, giving traders an opportunity to fade the move back toward the middle of the daily range. The indicator also helps scalpers and day traders assess whether there is still enough room in the day's range to justify a new position, improving risk to reward assessments before entry.

The indicator is compatible with every symbol, including Forex pairs, gold (XAUUSD), indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. Each level can be turned on or off independently, and graphical parameters allow customization of line colors, styles, and widths to match chart preferences. The alert system can be filtered to trigger only when price enters a zone, avoiding unnecessary notifications during normal market movement.

Ideal for day traders who need objective profit targets, swing traders managing multiple positions, breakout traders confirming volatility expansions, and risk-conscious traders looking to improve stop placement. New traders benefit from having clear daily boundaries drawn automatically, reducing the uncertainty of where to take profits or cut losses.


Final Notes

The Exit Area Ultimate does not predict price direction but provides a volatility based framework for setting realistic daily targets and stop levels. For best results, test different period settings and multiplier values in a demo account to match your trading style, and always combine the zones with other analysis methods such as support/resistance levels or candlestick confirmation before making trading decisions.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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The Level Scanner indicator is a powerful tool designed to automate the identification of Higher and Lower areas on the chart, along with all Support and Resistance levels . It incorporates the use of the Hull Moving Average to provide a clearer and smoother representation of the real trend. This indicator operates with remarkable speed, enabling traders to quickly identify key areas of interest and make more informed trading decisions. One of the standout features of the Level Scanner is its ve
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Enrique Enguix
121034
Enrique Enguix 2020.06.04 22:53 
 

No me gustó mucho el indicador. Tampoco recibí demasiado buen soporte del autor. Me pareció un indicador útil, pero no conseguí configurarlo de manera que obtuviera buenas señales

Thushara Dissanayake
28789
Reply from developer Thushara Dissanayake 2025.12.31 01:53
Hey, I'm really sorry to hear you're feeling this way about the indicator and the support. I appreciate you sharing your experience. Just to clarify: Exit Area Ultimate isn't designed as a direct buy/sell signal generator. Its main role is to highlight daily ATR/ADR levels to help you plan where to exit trades, like setting realistic take-profit or trailing-stop levels based on a day’s typical volatility. Think of it more as a risk management and exit planning assistant rather than an entry signal tool. Thanks again for your honest feedback, it helps me improve both the products and the support I give.
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