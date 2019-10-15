Night channel scalper
- Experts
- Aleksei Moshkin
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 27 November 2019
Night channel scalper is a fully automatic trading advisor. The strategy of night scalping in the channel, working hours 2-3 hours. Advisor does not use martingale. does not use a grid, does not use hedging. All trading orders are protected by stop loss, the recommended timeframe for working M5 is M15. It has a setting of dynamic take profit and stop loss. The minimum deposit for work is 10 -15 dollars for one currency pair, leverage 1: 500
Settings
- Take Profit - Fixed Take Profit
- Dynamic Take Profit (0-off) - dynamic take profit, calculated according to the previous bar from the signal bar as a percentage
- Stop Loss - fixed stop loss
- Dynamic Stop Loss (0-off) - dynamic stop loss, calculated according to the previous bar from the signal bar as a percentage
- Initial lot - initial lot
- Вreakeven (0-off) - breakeven activation
- Step breakeven - breakeven distance
- Trailing stop (0-off) - activation of a trailing stop
- Step trailing stop - step trailing stop
- Virtual trailing stop - virtual trailing stop
- The maximum spread - the maximum spread for opening a trade order
- Closing of the order in which the drawdown - the maximum drawdown at which all orders are closed
- Setting a signal candle - the value of the signal bar for opening a purchase or sale
- Start trading - start trading
- End of trading - end of trading
- Number of trades per day - the number of trade orders per trading session
- Comment - comment on orders
- Slippage - Slippage
- Magic - magic number
Still testing looking good