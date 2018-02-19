The Reversal Alert Pro indicator is a powerful tool designed to automatically detect reversal areas in the market. It offers convenient notifications sent directly to your mobile device and displays pop-up alerts with sound. By incorporating this indicator into your trading strategy, you can effectively filter trade positions. Furthermore, the indicator provides the option to utilize CCI, RSI, and Stochastic indicators to further refine the generated signals, enhancing its versatility and applicability.

One of the key features of the Reversal Alert Pro indicator is its suitability for all time frames and symbols. Regardless of your preferred trading style or the market you trade, this indicator can adapt to your needs. The parameter settings are designed to be user-friendly, making it easy to configure and customize according to your preferences.

When applied to your chart, the indicator quickly draws signals, allowing you to promptly identify potential reversal areas. These signals can be further filtered by your chosen period, CCI, RSI, and Stochastic indicators, providing an additional layer of precision and control over the generated alerts.

Within the indicator's parameters, you have the flexibility to adjust various settings. These include defining the calculation period, specifying the distance at which arrow signs are drawn from candle high/low, and customizing the appearance of buy and sell signs with different colors and characters.

To refine the signals even further, you can activate the CCI, RSI, and Stochastic signal filters. These filters allow you to set specific levels and averaging periods to determine buy and sell signals based on the respective indicators. You have control over the applied price, shifting, and other related parameters, ensuring that the filters align with your trading strategy.

In addition to the visual and audible alerts provided by the indicator, it also offers push notifications for your mobile device. This feature enables you to stay updated with the generated signals even when you're away from your trading platform. Furthermore, you can choose to activate or deactivate the pop-up message alerts, tailoring the indicator's alert system to your preferences.

Overall, the Reversal Alert Pro indicator is a valuable tool that combines automated reversal detection, customizable parameters, and signal filtering capabilities. Its user friendly interface and comprehensive features make it a must have for traders seeking accurate and timely reversal alerts.





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