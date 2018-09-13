The RSI Action Expert Advisor is a powerful tool that automates popular RSI (Relative Strength Index) strategies, allowing for efficient and accurate trading. By utilizing overbought and oversold levels, this EA identifies optimal entry points for buy and sell orders. It also offers various signal filtering options to enhance trading precision, including RSI reversal points, pending orders, major trend identification, and Moving Average Crossover signals. Additionally, it incorporates a modern trailing system that automatically protects profits and trails stops to maximize gains.

This EA is packed with essential features designed to optimize your trading experience. It includes a proper risk management system, ensuring responsible trading practices. With its fully automated functionality, the EA executes trades independently, saving you time and effort. The modern trailing and profit protection system helps secure your profits during volatile market conditions. The user-friendly settings allow for easy customization according to your trading preferences. With no boundaries on order placement, you can freely explore trading opportunities. The EA operates with remarkable speed, enabling you to capitalize on time-sensitive market situations.

In terms of parameters, the EA offers flexibility and control. You can specify the lot size and set stop loss and take profit levels to manage risk effectively. The Magic Number feature allows for simultaneous EA usage across different symbol windows. You can also define the distance for pending orders and set account free margin thresholds for disabling trades during low balance situations. The profit protection feature safeguards your gains by adjusting the stop loss dynamically. Trailing functionality is available to secure profits by trailing the stop loss.

To refine the RSI signals, the EA provides multiple signal filtering options. You can define overbought and oversold levels for opening sell and buy orders respectively. Additionally, the second overbought and oversold levels can be set to confirm reversal movements. The averaging period and applied price parameters further customize the RSI calculation. The range parameter allows you to focus on RSI values within a specific range of candles.

For additional filtering, the EA supports Moving Average Crossover signals. You can configure the fast and slow moving average periods, shifts, methods, and applied prices. The trend detection feature uses Moving Average Crossovers to automatically identify major trends. You can choose to select the trend as a buy trend, sell trend, or both.

In summary, the RSI Action Expert Advisor offers a comprehensive set of features and parameters that automate RSI-based trading strategies. With its advanced functionality and customization options, it provides traders with a reliable tool to optimize their trading decisions.





Parameters