Fibo Channels Ultimate

Introducing the Fibo Channels Ultimate technical indicator, a powerful tool designed to revolutionize your Fibonacci trading strategy. With its advanced functionality, this indicator automatically draws all past Fibonacci channels on your chart, saving you time and effort.

What sets the Fibo Channels Ultimate apart is its exceptional customization capabilities, allowing professional traders to draw any Fibonacci level they desire. This level of flexibility ensures that you can tailor the indicator to align perfectly with your unique trading style and preferences.

Stay informed and never miss a trading opportunity with the Fibo Channels Ultimate. The indicator sends signals directly to your mobile device, email, and displays pop-up alerts accompanied by sound notifications whenever price touches a Fibonacci level. Take full control of your alerts with the Activate/Deactivate function, enabling you to customize the notifications according to your needs.

We understand the importance of including the most significant Fibonacci levels, which is why we have integrated them into the Fibo Channels Ultimate indicator. However, we also provide the freedom for you to customize these levels, allowing for a truly personalized Fibonacci trading experience.

The Fibo Channels Ultimate prides itself on its user-friendly parameters, making it easy to navigate and configure the indicator to suit your preferences. Whether you are a seasoned trader or just starting out, this indicator will streamline your trading process and provide you with invaluable insights into potential market reversals and price levels of interest.

Elevate your Fibonacci trading strategy with the Fibo Channels Ultimate. Unlock the power of precise and customizable Fibonacci levels, real-time alerts, and a user-friendly interface. Start optimizing your trading decisions and achieving consistent results today.  


    Parameters

    • Fibonacci Parameters
      • Number of bars to search - Analyze data between last bar and given bar
      • Time period  - Time period for draw lines
      • Level 0-7 - Fibo level 0 to 7
    • Alert Filters
      • Alert for level 0-7 - Activate/ Deactivate alert for level 0 to 7
      • Alert reset - The time period for notify the same level alert again
      • Pop-up alert - Activate/ Deactivate pop up message alerts
      • Email alert - Activate/ Deactivate email alerts
      • Mobile alert - Activate/ Deactivate push notifications to mobile device
    • Graphic Parameters
      • Line style - Fibonacci line style
      • Line Width - Fibonacci line width
      • Line Color - Fibonacci line color
      • Custom text size activated - Custom text size enabled
      • Text size - Size of text
      • The text distance from the candle - Distance from candle
      • The text distance from the price - Distance from price
      • Text color - Color of text


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