ICT Asian Range MT5

The ICT Asian Range Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market structures and liquidity zones based on the ICT Asian Range Trading Strategy. It marks the highest and lowest price levels of the Asian session (7 PM to midnight New York time) and provides critical insights into market movements for the following trading sessions. This indicator enhances trade accuracy by highlighting liquidity sweeps, and Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), making it an essential tool for ICT traders.


Why is the Asian Range Important?

The Asian session establishes the foundation for price movements in the later trading sessions. Understanding this range allows traders to predict market sentiment, locate liquidity zones, and set strategic trade entries and exits.

Key Advantages and How to Use the ICT Asian Range Indicator

The ICT Asian Range Indicator provides traders with early market insights, helping them anticipate daily trends and sentiment before the London and New York sessions begin. By identifying liquidity positioning, it highlights areas where institutional traders may enter or exit positions, offering a deeper understanding of market behavior. The indicator also aids in forecasting volatility and potential breakout points, allowing traders to prepare for price movements in upcoming sessions. Additionally, it serves as a valuable risk management tool by providing clear reference points for stop loss and take profit placement, reducing overall trading risks.

To use the ICT Asian Range Indicator effectively, traders should first identify the Asian Range, which marks the highest and lowest prices during the session. Monitoring breakouts beyond this range can signal potential trade opportunities, particularly when combined with other market factors. Analyzing market context through Daily Bias, Fair Value Gaps, and Market Structure Shifts can further refine trade setups, increasing the probability of success. Traders can then execute buy or sell positions based on liquidity sweeps, breakouts, or retracements, leveraging the indicator for precise and informed decision making.

    Key Features of the ICT Asian Range Indicator:

    • Automatically marks the Asian High and Low levels for easy reference.
    • Identifies liquidity sweeps, highlighting optimal trade entry zones.
    • Plots bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) to refine trade entries and exits.
    • Customizable session box, colors, and alerts to suit individual trading preferences.
    • Real-time updates on gap fill percentages, helping traders gauge market inefficiencies.
    • Multiple alert options (Popup, Mobile, Email) to notify traders of key market movements.
    • User friendly graphical interface, allowing quick identification of trade setups.

    The ICT Asian Range Indicator is a must have tool for traders utilizing the ICT trading methodology. It simplifies the process of identifying liquidity zones, breakouts, and reversals based on institutional market behaviors. By integrating this indicator with other trading confluences, traders can enhance their entry accuracy, risk management, and trade execution efficiency.

    Parameters

    • Range Settings – Define the Asian Range by setting the session start and end times to mark high and low price levels for trade reference.
    • Gap Settings – Configure Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection criteria, including gap fill percentage and display settings for enhanced market structure analysis.
    • Graphic Settings – Customize chart visualization with session boxes, high/low lines, swept liquidity markers, and Fair Value Gap (FVG) highlights for clear trade identification.
    • Alert Settings – Enable or disable alerts for liquidity sweeps via pop-up, mobile, or email notifications to stay updated on market movements.


