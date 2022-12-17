EA Calmed Pro Gold

We have tried to optimise Calmed Expert Advisor for Gold but works with any other forex pairs and stocks. This expert uses martingale (optionally) for recovery. Please, backtest for at least 1 year and run a demo for at least one whole month before going live; that way, you will know how the Calmed Expert Advisor behaves across the various markets.

Please do not just purchase and start using the EA, as past performance cannot guarantee future results. Backtest results may be different in live accounts as well. Please risk only funds you can afford to lose.







1. Strategies



EA Calmed Gold is equipped with 3 main Strategies and a NONE option;

Strategy Allay: Based on Exponential Moving Average and Williams' Percent Range [EA Calmed - Allay] Strategy Hush: Based on Williams' Percent Range and Average True Range [EA Calmed - Hush] Strategy Lull: Based on Exponential Moving Average [EA Calmed - Lull] Strategy NONE: Trading based on only Filters/Enhancements





2. Key Features:



Additionally, EA Calmed has these features; Filter Trade by News



Close by News



Filter Trade by Session



Close by Session End



Account Protections (Max Loss, Max Daily Loss FTMO , Max Profit to close Buy and Sell, Max Profit to close in one direction)



Filters(Trend MA, Enhancements: [Momentum, MACD and CCI])





3. News Filters:



Basically, there is options to:



Pause trading XX mins before news and YY mins after news for Medium, High and NFP impact news.





4. Martingale:





Martingale is very dangerous but can be profitable, for this reason we have option to set SL for the martingale.



Filtering could also apply to Martingale orders(Optional). There is option for Signal Based Martingale or Distance only Martingale





5. Others:

EA Calmed also PAUSE trading option, when set to True will stop EA from opening new orders and also apply to Martingale orders(Optional). Apart from this Pause EA in setting, we have also created a PAUSE Button like a panic button on the screen to prevent any addition orders.



6. Trend Radius

7. Many more....



Please add to your Expert Adviser Allowed URL for the news source and auto GMT==>

https://ec.forexprostools.com/











Please join the Xtraders Expert Advisor discussion group here.

Thanks for your interest.



